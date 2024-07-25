New Rules for Recreational Haddock and Cod Anglers Effective Immediately

CONTACT:

Cheri Patterson: (603) 868-1095

Renee Zobel: (603) 868-1095

July 25, 2024

Durham, NH – The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is announcing changes to haddock and cod rules for recreational anglers fishing in state waters 0–3 miles off shore. Effective July 24, 2024, the recreational bag limit for haddock for private anglers will increase from 10 to 15 fish and the minimum size limit will increase to 18 inches. For recreational party/charter fishing vessels, the recreational bag limit and size limit will remain at 15 fish with a minimum size limit of 18 inches. The closed season will remain March 1 through March 31. For Atlantic cod, the recreational bag limit will remain at 1 fish, while the minimum size limit will increase to 23 inches. The open season will remain from September 1 through October 31.

These changes reflect recently announced federal rules for haddock and cod for recreational private anglers and party/charter vessels fishing in federal waters (3–200 miles) from shore in the Gulf of Maine, which became effective July 24, 2024.

These rule changes for Gulf of Maine haddock and Gulf of Maine Atlantic cod are in response to updated assessment data and are required to ensure the recreational sub-Annual Catch Limits (sub-ACLs) are harvested, but not exceeded. This prompted the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Marine Fisheries Service (NOAA Fisheries) to modify regulations for haddock following consultation with the New England Fishery Management Council.

“Most recreationally harvested haddock and cod are caught in federal waters, so state rules change to reflect the new federal rules and create consistency,” said Cheri Patterson, Chief of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Marine Fisheries Division.

For more information on state rules visit https://wildlife.state.nh.us/legislative/proposed-rules.html.

For more information on changes to rules for federal waters visit https://www.fisheries.noaa.gov/bulletin/noaa-fisheries-approves-changes-gulf-maine-cod-and-gulf-maine-haddock-recreational.