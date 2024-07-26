Mz Shyneka’s & Friends Back 2 School Bash Was A Success!

Seay Felton Trial Lawyers' was instrumental in providing essential supplies, fun activities, and community support for students and families in McDonough.

ATLANTA, GA, USA, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seay Felton Trial Lawyers was honored to be the Title Sponsor of the highly successful Mz Shyneka’s & Friends Back 2 School Bash on July 21st. The event, aimed at supporting local families and preparing students for the upcoming school year, took place in McDonough, GA, and saw a fantastic turnout from the community, in spite of the rain.

A Day of Fun and Support for the Community

The Back 2 School Bash was packed with exciting activities and generous giveaways, ensuring that every attendee had a memorable and enjoyable experience. Key features of the event included:

- Free Haircuts: Students received stylish haircuts, helping them feel confident and ready for the new school year.

- Book Bags with School Supplies: Attendees received book bags filled with essential school supplies, ensuring students are well-equipped for their academic journey.

- Vendors: A variety of vendors showcased their products and services, contributing to the vibrant community atmosphere.

- Gaming Truck: A gaming truck entertained students, creating an exciting and interactive environment.

- Bounce House: The bounce house was a hit among younger attendees, providing endless fun and energy.

- Prize Giveaways: Numerous prizes were given away throughout the event, adding an element of excitement and surprise for all participants.

- Light Refreshments: Attendees enjoyed a selection of light refreshments, keeping everyone energized and refreshed.

Community Engagement and Support

Seay Felton Trial Lawyers is dedicated to giving back to the community and supporting local families. The Back 2 School Bash was a testament to this commitment, providing valuable resources and a fun-filled day for students and their families. The event would not have been possible without the support of our generous sponsors and volunteers who dedicated their time and resources to ensure its success.

About Seay/Felton Trial Lawyers:

Seay/Felton Trial Lawyers is an experienced personal injury law firm serving the Atlanta, Macon and Savannah, GA areas. With a proven record of success and a commitment to securing fair compensation for their clients, their attorneys offer unparalleled expertise and innovative legal solutions. The firm goes beyond conventional legal approaches, uncovering new opportunities to ensure clients receive the restitution they deserve.