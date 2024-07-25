BLAQclouds, Inc. Engages ZEUS Blockchain Partners

LAS VEGAS, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BLAQclouds, Inc. (OTC: BCDS) is pleased to announce its engagement with ZEUS Blockchain Partners to develop and manage the “BLAQ” token, which will operate on both the Ethereum and ZEUS blockchains.



Token Details:

Name : The BLAQclouds Token

: The BLAQclouds Token Symbol : BLAQ

: BLAQ Contract Address : 0x81324d217089CEe039e3b660d9265FfeBBF534cD

: 0x81324d217089CEe039e3b660d9265FfeBBF534cD Networks : ERC20 and ZRC20

: ERC20 and ZRC20 Total Supply : 500,000,000

: 500,000,000 Decimals : 9

: 9 Reflections : None

: None Tax : None

: None Uniswap Pool Fee : 0.03%

: 0.03% Utility Website : www.BLAQlp.io

: Token Website: www.BLAQtoken.io



The BLAQ token will serve as funding for liquidity pools on the ZEUS Chain, utilizing layered smart contracts to automate funding and manage distributions via time-locked contracts. The planned token price is $0.01 per token, with a pre-launch price of $0.005 per token. Interested parties can pre-register for the BLAQ Whitelist at www.BLAQtoken.io .

Additionally, the BLAQ token will integrate with the DiVinciPay merchant platform, allowing holders to use BLAQ tokens as currency at participating merchants. ZEUS will implement Web3 functionality on the website, enabling seamless purchases and token delivery to Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) wallets without human assistance.

Marjorie Schaefer, CEO, stated: “I’m excited about the future of Blaqclouds and its shareholders; adding value and future growth is what we wanted, a business model that will provide additional growth opportunities.”

About BLAQclouds, Inc.

Blaqclouds Inc., is a Nevada publicly traded company specializing in artificial intelligence and innovative blockchain technology solutions. With a commitment to delivering high-performance, secure, and scalable AI-powered blockchain solutions, Blaqclouds Inc. continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible in the digital age.

To better reflect the company’s new direction. Please disregard any and all past social media posts and/ or news releases. A company press release will verify any new social media outlets. Currently, the only media outlet is the company’s Twitter (X) account @BlaqcloudsBCDS. In order to better communicate with our shareholders please email us at marjschaefer.manager@gmail.com. The Company’s website is https://www.bcdsholdinginc.com. The company’s information can be verified at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/BCDS/profile. We will provide many more updates for our shareholders as the company moves in a new direction.

Disclaimer: The Company relies upon the Safe Harbor Laws of 1933, 1934 and 1995 for all public news releases. The company may make forward-looking public statements concerning its expected future operations, performance and other developments. Such forward-looking statements are estimates that reflect the company’s best judgment based upon current information. All investments involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that other factors will not affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements. It is impossible to identify all such factors. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the company include, but are not limited to, government regulation; managing and maintaining growth; the effect of adverse publicity; litigation; competition; and other factors which may be identify from time to time in the company’s public announcements.

Contact:

Blaqclouds, Inc.

marjschaefer.manager@gmail.com