LawMD Sponsors Golf Tournament for the National Children’s Center

LawMD is proud to announce its title sponsorship of the National Children's Center Fifth Annual Charity Golf Tournament

We are committed to giving back to the community and supporting organizations that make a difference in the lives of children.”
— Archie Rich

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LawMD, a leading provider of legal services for medical malpractice cases, is proud to announce its title sponsorship of the National Children's Center Fifth Annual Charity Golf Tournament, a charity event benefiting children in need.

The tournament will be held on July 25th at Renditions Golf Club in Davidsonville, Maryland. All proceeds from the event will go to the National Children's Center, a non-profit organization that provides community-based services that include Early Learning Centers, Schools, Transition Services, Adult Vocation Services and Residential programs.

These personalized services have benefited thousands of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities by providing educational development and life skills that have led to empowerment, employment, and independent living.

“We are committed to giving back to the community and supporting organizations that make a difference in the lives of children,” said Archie Rich, founder of LawMD. “The 5th Annual Charity Golf Tournament is a great opportunity to raise money for a worthy cause and have some fun in the process.”

The tournament will feature a Longest Drive Competition, a Hole-in-One Challenge, and a Closest to the Pin Competition.
For more information about the tournament, please visit https://www.nccinc.org/golf-tournament

About LawMD
LawMD is a team of lawyers, most of whom are also doctors (more than 10) who specialize in medical malpractice cases. We are committed to providing our clients with the highest quality legal representation and helping them to obtain the compensation they deserve.

Archie Rich
LawMD
+1 8336952963
arich@lawmd.com
LawMD Video

