Tango Announces Launch of Tango Occupancy

DALLAS, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tango , the leading provider of workplace management solutions, today announced the launch of Tango Occupancy. This solution amplifies the value of the entire Tango suite with the only native source of historic and real-time occupancy data, helping organizations navigate the shift in how office space is used in the evolving workplace.



Tango Occupancy is unique in the market in that it leverages organizations’ existing Wi-Fi and ethernet infrastructure to collect occupancy data, as well as additional data sources such as badge and IoT sensors to provide a truly complete picture of occupancy.

As organizations aim to right-size their real estate footprint, reduce occupancy costs, boost productivity, and enhance employee satisfaction, occupancy analytics have become crucial in the modern workplace. They enable organizations to optimize their space and fully leverage the advantages of hybrid work. Access to real occupancy data has traditionally been limited and expensive. Tango Occupancy changes that by providing a cost-effective path to real occupancy data across an organization’s full real estate portfolio.

“Unlike other offerings in the market that rely on external sources, Tango is the first and only out-of-the-box solution that delivers occupancy data directly into the real estate lifecycle, from portfolio strategy to transactions, leases, maintenance, energy and sustainability,” explains Bart Waldeck, Chief Growth Officer at Tango. “If our customers can provide their network information, we can provide their actual occupancy – it’s as simple as that. And we turn that occupancy data into insights which drive actions in the Tango suite of connected applications, enabling both real estate strategy and operational execution.”

Because Tango Occupancy is an integral part of Tango’s connected solutions, it enhances decision-making capabilities across the entire suite. Here are just some examples of how Tango Occupancy will support key activities across your real estate portfolio.

Tango Lease + Tango Occupancy inform renewal decisions by bringing together utilization data and key lease terms to determine which office space should be renewed, renegotiated or exited.

inform renewal decisions by bringing together utilization data and key lease terms to determine which office space should be renewed, renegotiated or exited. Tango Portfolio Strategy + Tango Occupancy leverage occupancy information and scenario planning capabilities to see the impact of various hybrid work policies on predicted occupancy and costs.

leverage occupancy information and scenario planning capabilities to see the impact of various hybrid work policies on predicted occupancy and costs. Tango Space + Tango Occupancy enable organizations to calibrate their flex ratio quickly and easily to accommodate increased or reduced demand for space.

enable organizations to calibrate their flex ratio quickly and easily to accommodate increased or reduced demand for space. Tango Energy & Sustainability + Tango Occupancy empower organizations to measure occupancy trends, determine demand across neighborhoods, and adjust energy use accordingly.

About Tango

With hundreds of customers across more than 140 countries, Tango is the leader in real estate and facilities management software, delivering a connected solution spanning portfolio strategy, occupancy analytics, transactions, construction project management, lease administration & accounting, facilities, energy and sustainability management, desk booking, visitor and space management. To learn more visit tangoanalytics.com .

