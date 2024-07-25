Submit Release
DEQ Approves Modified PSD Air Quality Permit for Corning Incorporated - Midland

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality (DAQ) has approved an air quality permit modification for Corning Incorporated – Midland. The new permit will allow the company to increase emissions of volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

The facility, at 14556 U.S. Highway 601 S., Midland, in Cabarrus County, manufactures glass fiber optic cables used in the telecommunications, networking and semiconductor industries. Corning Incorporated - Midland currently holds a Title V air quality permit as a major source under the Prevention of Significant Deterioration (PSD) program.

Corning Incorporated - Midland uses isopropyl alcohol as a cleaning agent throughout the facility. The company plans to increase the amount of isopropyl alcohol it will use each year, resulting in an emissions increase of VOCs at the site. Emissions of other pollutants will remain unchanged.

DAQ reviewed an analysis of the facility’s VOC emissions that demonstrated the increase is not expected to cause an exceedance of federal air quality standards. The air quality permit requires Corning Incorporated - Midland to maintain records of cleaning agent use and operate with good work practices to minimize the cleaning agent needed.

DAQ solicited comments on a draft of the air quality permit and shared project information with community organizations in Cabarrus County. The final permit includes conditions that ensure ambient levels of all pollutants beyond the facility’s fence line comply with emission standards, including applicable health-based standards. The facility would be subject to recordkeeping requirements and regular inspections.

Copies of the final permit, final permit reviewpermit application, and a one-page project fact sheet are available online.

