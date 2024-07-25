Command Alkon Introduces User Certification Program for COMMANDbatch, TrackIt, and Command Cloud Dispatch Products

Program Designed to Enhance Industry Standards and Customer Confidence

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the leading software and solutions provider for the heavy building materials industry, is pleased to announce the planned launch date of a user certification program for its COMMANDbatch, TrackIt, and Command Cloud Dispatch products. The introduction of these certifications is part of Command Alkon's ongoing commitment to empower its customers with the necessary skills and knowledge to optimize their use of the company's innovative solutions.



The user certification program comes on the heels of the successful launch of Command Alkon's CALMS (Command Alkon Learning Management System). The certification program is being developed by the company’s Strategic Learning Group and aims to provide customers with a structured pathway to enhance their proficiency and expertise in their COMMANDbatch, TrackIt, and Command Cloud Dispatch products.

"We are thrilled to introduce the user certification program for our COMMANDbatch, TrackIt, and Command Cloud Dispatch products," said Brett Bertz, Chief Customer Officer at Command Alkon. "By offering these certifications, we are not only empowering our customers to excel in their roles, but also driving industry standardization of real-world skills within our customer user base. This will enable our customers to hire and develop team members to proficiency faster and positively impact team retention. These certification programs will create valuable career opportunities for those that carry the ‘Command Alkon Certified’ designation in the future.”

Command Alkon's user certification program introduces behavior-based certifications that align with industry standards, allowing customers to showcase their real-world skills and knowledge within the Command Alkon user base. By obtaining these certifications, customers will be equipped with the necessary expertise to optimize their use of Command Alkon products and gain a competitive advantage in the job market.

The Certifications will be formally launched at the company’s Elevate Conference, taking place in Austin, Texas from October 28-31. During the TRAININGdays portion of the conference, customers who register for the COMMANDbatch and TrackIt learning tracks will have the exclusive opportunity to complete coursework and test for the basic product certifications at no additional cost for badging.

To learn more about the Elevate Conference and register to take advantage of the introductory opportunity, click here. If any questions or assistance is needed, the Strategic Learning Team can be contacted at Customer-Training@commandalkon.com.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

Command Alkon offers technologies that automate and streamline all aspects of the heavy building materials supply chain for ready mix and concrete producers, asphalt producers, and aggregate suppliers. A comprehensive suite of industry-specific solutions combined with employees invested in the success of heavy materials operations and construction projects differentiates Command Alkon as an industry leader and go-to partner. Command Cloud, a next-generation platform built for the industry, enables business partners to digitize and integrate workflows for materials and trucking management and capture powerful insights that drive performance.

For More Information, Contact:

Karli Langner

Command Alkon

(205) 879-3282 x 3968

klangner@commandalkon.com