Genetec announces successful outcome over Sensormatic’s patent infringement claims

Federal judge declares case “exceptional” under US patent law and orders Sensormatic to reimburse Genetec for a substantial portion of its legal costs

MONTREAL, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetec Inc. (“Genetec”), a leading technology provider of unified security, public safety, operations, and business intelligence solutions, today announced that the lawsuit filed by Sensormatic against Genetec has ended definitively in the company's favor with Genetec exonerated of any patent infringement and with the court awarding Genetec attorney fees.

Sensormatic Electronics, LLC (“Sensormatic”), a subsidiary of Tyco International (“Tyco”), which is now merged with Johnson Controls (“JCI”), filed suit against Genetec in Delaware in June 2020, alleging infringement of two patents, U.S. Patent No. 7,307,652 entitled “Method and Apparatus for Object Tracking and Detection" ("the '652 patent"), and U.S. Patent No. 9,463,954 entitled “Access Control System for Override Elevator Control, and Method Therefor" ("the '954 patent").

On January 3, 2023, the Court invalidated the '652 patent following the Genetec motion for summary judgment. On February 15, 2023, Sensormatic unilaterally dismissed the remaining infringement claims regarding the '954 patent with prejudice, leading to the judge issuing a final judgment exculpating Genetec.

Following the final judgment in its favor, Genetec moved to have its attorney fees awarded, which required the judge to find the case “exceptional” under US patent laws. On March 27, 2024, the Court found the case exceptional and found Genetec entitled to a substantial portion of its attorney fees. The Court also ordered that the parties meet to reach an agreement on the amount of attorney's fees to be awarded, following which Genetec and Sensormatic entered into an agreement regarding the amount to be paid to Genetec, ending the litigation and terminating appeals. This concludes all outstanding litigation between Sensormatic and Genetec.

“We have stated in the past that Genetec considers this a simple case of friendly fire, and this remains true. That said, we take patent infringement accusations very seriously, even when they come from a subsidiary of a partner,” said Pierre Racz, President of Genetec Inc. “Genetec has a forward-facing approach to development. We do not copy our peers but look to the future to create technology that doesn’t exist yet. The successful conclusion of this litigation is a vindication of our innovative approach to product development.”

Genetec has always taken a firm stand against unjustified patent lawsuits and seeking nullification of invalid patents and restitutions in unfounded patent infringement claims. In 2020, Genetec announced the favorable conclusion of a lawsuit brought by a non-practicing entity (NPE) which ended with the NPE paying Genetec in a settlement.

“Lawsuits like these can be seen as an accusation of plagiarism so it is important that we set the record straight. Genetec has a policy of vigorously defending itself against any patent case we consider unjustified and to seek attorney fees awards in all such cases. This outcome demonstrates to potential patent aggressors how seriously we take these accusations of infringement,” said Jean-Yves Pikulik, Director of Intellectual Property at Genetec Inc.

Genetec was represented by Fish & Richardson P.C. in this matter. Sensormatic was represented by Foley & Lardner LLP.

About Genetec

Genetec Inc. is a global technology company that has been transforming the physical security industry for over 25 years. The company’s portfolio of solutions enables enterprises, governments, and communities around the world to secure people and assets while respecting individual privacy and the demand for operational efficiency.Based on an open architecture, and built with cybersecurity at their core, Genetec solutions can be implemented on-premises, in the cloud, or in hybrid deployments. The company’s flagship products, Genetec Security Center and Genetec Security Center SaaS, unify core physical security functions, such as access control, video surveillance, automatic license plate recognition (ALPR), intrusion detection, communications, and analytics.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Genetec serves its customers via an extensive network of certified channel partners and consultants in over 159 countries.

For more information about Genetec, visit: https://www.genetec.com

