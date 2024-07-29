Structural Academy Launches Free Online Learning Platform for Structural Engineers

Discover over 10 free courses designed to enhance the skills of structural engineers worldwide, featuring expert insights and practical applications.

We're excited to launch this platform, empowering engineers globally with free access to high-quality education, fostering professional growth and collaboration in structural engineering” — Carlos Ferreira, CEO

LISBOA, PORTUGAL, July 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Structural Academy, a pioneering provider of online education tailored for structural engineers, is excited to announce the launch of its innovative online learning platform. This platform is designed to meet the growing demand for accessible, high-quality educational resources in the field of structural engineering. With a focus on practical knowledge and technical expertise, Structural Academy aims to empower engineers worldwide, by offering a comprehensive suite of courses—almost all of which are completely free.Our team has developed strong relationships with many engineering, consulting, and design companies across several countries through years of providing technical support for engineering and modeling software, including SAP2000, ETABS, and CSI Bridge. Recognizing the increasing need to share our knowledge and experience with professionals, students, and educators, we created this online platform. It serves as a space to share informative and training content that distills our extensive teaching and organizational experience over the years, while also inviting participation from other professionals and academic agents.We are supported by a core group of structural engineers, professors, and industry professionals dedicated to making the Structural Academy platform accessible to all. Our mission is to enrich the theoretical and practical knowledge of structural engineering within both the professional and academic communities. With a deep sense of responsibility and appreciation for the relationships we've built in the field, we are committed to supporting the vital science of ensuring the stability and durability of the structures that underpin social and economic activity worldwide.A Commitment to EducationIn today's fast-paced environment, continuous professional development is essential for engineers. Structural Academy recognizes the need for flexible and affordable training options. The new platform features *several free courses* covering a wide array of topics essential for both budding and experienced structural engineers. Each course is meticulously crafted to provide in-depth knowledge and practical skills, ensuring participants can immediately apply what they learn in their professional practice.Course OfferingsThe platform hosts a variety of courses, each designed to address specific areas of structural engineering. Here’s a closer look at some of the key offerings:This course delves into the design principles of reinforced concrete structures according to Eurocode 2 and Eurocode 8. Here you will have access to a group of slides developed in the first versions of the Eurocode structural design modules for SAP2000, that aim to clarify and identify relevant technical aspects to consider while designing and checking concrete structures.- Geometric Non-Linearity:Understanding geometric non-linearity is crucial for accurately analyzing structures under large deformations. This course focuses on the principles of non-linear analysis, providing engineers with the tools to evaluate the performance of structures subjected to significant loads and displacements. It is a fundamental course for anyone wanting to progress clearly in the understanding of structural geometric non-linearity, while at the same time, developing many examples and cases in SAP2000.- Seismic Modeling and Analysis (EC8):With growing concerns about seismic safety, this course offers valuable insights into modeling and analyzing structures for seismic loads, following the guidelines set out in Eurocode 8. Participants will learn how to design structures that can withstand seismic forces, ensuring the safety and resilience of buildings in earthquake-prone areas.- Quick Start SAP2000:SAP2000 is one of the most widely used structural analysis software programs in the industry. This introductory course provides a step-by-step guide to using SAP2000, covering essential features and functionalities. Engineers will gain practical experience in modeling, analyzing, and designing structures using this powerful tool.- Quick Start 3DMacro:This course introduces engineers to 3DMacro, a software application designed for analyzing masonry structures. Participants will learn how to efficiently use the software to streamline their design processes and enhance their analytical capabilities, especially with regard to the seismic modeling of masonry structures- Advanced SAP2000:For those looking to deepen their knowledge, this advanced course on SAP2000 covers complex modeling techniques, advanced analysis options, and design checks. Engineers will learn how to tackle challenging structural problems and optimize their designs using this sophisticated software. This course is provided in a set of many compact and dense slides, but the provided information is very extensive and useful.- Steel Structures - Technical Notes (EC3):This course focuses on the design of steel structures in accordance with Eurocode 3. Engineers will explore various design methodologies, including limit state design, and gain insights into the behavior of steel under different loading conditions.Accessibility and FlexibilityA standout feature of the Structural Academy platform is its commitment to accessibility. All courses are available online, allowing engineers from around the world to participate at their convenience. This flexibility is particularly beneficial for professionals balancing work commitments with their desire to enhance their skills.The courses are self-paced, enabling participants to learn at their own speed. Whether they prefer to dedicate a few hours a week or immerse themselves in intensive study, the platform accommodates diverse learning styles and schedules.A Vision for the FutureStructural Academy's mission is to democratize access to high-quality education in structural engineering. By offering free courses, the platform aims to bridge the knowledge gap and empower engineers, regardless of their geographical location or financial situation. The team at Structural Academy is continuously working to expand the course offerings and update existing content to reflect the latest industry standards and technological advancements.Join the MovementStructural engineers looking to enhance their skills and knowledge are encouraged to explore the new learning platform. With a wealth of free resources at their fingertips, there has never been a better time to invest in professional development. 