Auradine Announces Shipments of World’s Fastest, Most Resilient Teraflux™ Bitcoin Mining Platform

The 3nm ASIC based Teraflux™ platform, designed in the US, provides the best performance with its EnergyTune™ demand response, widest operating range and lowest TCO available

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auradine, Inc. today announced the initial deliveries of the Teraflux™ 2800 series, a revolutionary advancement in Bitcoin mining technology designed to set new benchmarks in performance, energy, resilience, and operational efficiency. Engineered in the United States , the Teraflux™ platform integrates cutting-edge 3-nanometer silicon ASIC technology, establishing itself as the fastest and most resilient solution available on the market today. Auradine will be showcasing live demonstrations of the Teraflux™ platform at the Bitcoin 2024 conference in Nashville, offering attendees the opportunity to experience firsthand the capabilities and advantages of this groundbreaking mining platform.



The new Teraflux™ miners come in both air and single-phase immersion-cooled options with the world’s fastest output at breakthrough efficiency levels. The air-cooled miner (AT2880) delivers a peak output of 260TH/s, while the single-phase immersion miner (AI3680) has a peak output of 375TH/s and efficiency as low as 14J/TH in optimal mode. These miners come with Auradine’s EnergyTune™ technology, allowing for unparalleled flexibility and economics in energy demand response and integrations with leading Virtual Power Plants such as CPower and Voltus .

Some of the unique features of the Teraflux™ platform which deliver superior TCO include:

High Resiliency with SMART System Design: Auradine’s patent-pending SMART* design enhances system durability and security, and allows the miners to continue to function even if multiple chips fail on a hashboard. This enables miners to continue operations without disruption, maximizing uptime and reducing repair costs.

Widest Operating Range: With a temperature operating range spanning from -20°C to 50°C, the Teraflux™ platform demonstrates exceptional versatility and reliability across diverse environmental conditions, ensuring uninterrupted operation in various climates and locations.

Zero-Touch Provisioning: Auradine's software allows for pre-configuration of the miners, fast onboarding and instant hashing following deployment. The miners also come enabled with unique individual electronic ID's for asset management.



"The Teraflux™ platform represents a significant leap forward in Bitcoin mining technology,” said Sanjay Gupta, Chief Strategy Officer of Auradine. “We are thrilled to introduce a US-designed solution that not only sets new performance benchmarks but also redefines resilience and efficiency in the industry. With over 30 customers having deployed and validated our cutting-edge technology, we are confident that Teraflux™ will revolutionize the future of Bitcoin mining."

Auradine’s commitment to its customers is further emphasized by its customer success department, which offers rapid response times and comprehensive support. The company ensures that customers have direct access to support solutions, addressing any issues its customers may encounter promptly and effectively.

For more information about Auradine and its Teraflux™ systems, visit its website at www.auradine.com .

*Secure, Modular, Autonomous, Resilient, and fault Tolerance

About Auradine

Auradine is a leader in blockchain and AI web infrastructure solutions. The company provides groundbreaking software, hardware, and cloud offerings to enable scalable, sustainable, and secure solutions. Founded in 2022 by a team of seasoned entrepreneurs and technologists, Auradine boasts deep expertise and a proven track record in semiconductors, SaaS, and systems. Auradine is committed to innovation and excellence and is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California. For more information, visit www.auradine.com .