Haivision Launches Latest Release of Kraken Real-Time Video Processor for ISR Applications

Kraken solution optimizes full-motion video and metadata for transmission over any network for mission-critical workflows

MONTREAL, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Haivision Systems Inc. (“Haivision”) (TSX: HAI), a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions, today announced the latest release of the Kraken real-time video processing platform for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) video workflows within defense.



Kraken blends software with hardware acceleration to efficiently encode, transcode, and transport high-quality, low-latency video and KLV metadata, even in environments where network bandwidth is unpredictable or limited. These robust capabilities allow for secure, real-time actionable intelligence underpinned by reliable performance over any network. With support for a wide range of codecs and video transport protocols, Kraken facilitates compatibility of full-motion video across modern and legacy ISR workflows.

The latest release of Kraken features a newly designed user interface to improve usability, streamline operational efficiency, and provide real-time insight into system performance. The user interface, based on the award-winning Makito X4 UI, unifies the user experience across the Haivision ecosystem. The new user interface includes ISR confidence monitoring with preview thumbnails and real-time statistics which enable users to quickly spot and troubleshoot video stream and network infrastructure issues. Kraken HLS outputs can also be viewed from a browser for additional confidence in the health and quality of streams.

"At the core of Haivision’s mission-critical video solutions is a deep understanding of the challenges facing the ISR community and their need for immediate access to secure, real-time data, video and KLV metadata," says John Leipper, Defense Product Manager, Haivision. "Kraken has been designed from the ground up to address these challenges, which is why it's been a trusted platform for the most demanding ISR applications for over a decade. Our continued focus on innovation across all Haivision defense solutions demonstrates our dedication to providing the best possible technology for the most critical ISR missions."

Kraken is a cornerstone solution in Haivision’s ISR video solutions portfolio – including the Makito X4 Rugged Video Encoder and Makito X1 Rugged Video Encoder. These products meet strict military environmental standards to ensure reliability in the harshest environments and industry standards for interoperability and cybersecurity assuring compliance throughout the ISR ecosystem.

To learn more about Haivision Kraken, visit: https://www.haivision.com/products/kraken-video-transcoder/ or schedule a demo with our video experts at https://www.haivision.com/free-consultation/.

