West Bancorporation, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Declares Quarterly Dividend

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Bancorporation, Inc. (Nasdaq: WTBA; the “Company”), parent company of West Bank, today reported second quarter 2024 net income of $5.2 million, or $0.31 per diluted common share, compared to first quarter 2024 net income of $5.8 million, or $0.35 per diluted common share, and second quarter 2023 net income of $5.9 million, or $0.35 per diluted common share. On July 24, 2024, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per common share. The dividend is payable on August 21, 2024, to stockholders of record on August 7, 2024.

David Nelson, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “Our credit quality remains pristine as a result of our disciplined loan growth and credit risk management practices. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets remains negligible at 0.01%. In the first half of 2024, we have seen deposits grow, net interest income improve and net interest margin stabilize.”

David Nelson added, “Our efficiency ratio has increased as expected with the costs associated with our new buildings. Our buildings are designed as tools for building strong relationships and facilitating business development. We believe these strategic investments will continue to drive profitable growth similar to the successes we have had in our newer Minnesota offices.”

 
Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights
    Quarter Ended
June 30, 2024		   Six Months Ended
June 30, 2024
  Net income (in thousands) $5,192   $11,001
  Return on average equity 9.50 %   10.07 %
  Return on average assets 0.53 %   0.57 %
  Efficiency ratio (a non-GAAP measure) 67.14 %   64.62 %
  Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.01 %   0.01 %
         

Second Quarter 2024 Compared to First Quarter 2024 Overview

  • Loans increased $18.6 million in the second quarter of 2024, or 2.5 percent annualized. The increase is primarily due to the funding of previously committed construction loans.
  • No credit loss expense was recorded in either the first or second quarter of 2024.
  • The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 0.95 percent at June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024. Nonaccrual loans at June 30, 2024 consisted of three loans with a total balance of $521 thousand, compared to one loan with a balance of $289 thousand at March 31, 2024.
  • Deposits increased $115.9 million, or 3.8 percent, in the second quarter of 2024. Brokered deposits totaled $370.3 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $396.4 million at March 31, 2024, a decrease of $26.1 million. Excluding brokered deposits, deposits increased $142.0 million during the second quarter of 2024. In the second quarter of 2024, a local municipal customer deposited approximately $120.0 million of bond proceeds that are expected to be withdrawn over the next 12-18 months. As of June 30, 2024, estimated uninsured deposits, which exclude deposits in the IntraFi® reciprocal network, brokered deposits and public funds protected by state programs, accounted for approximately 26.3 percent of total deposits.
  • Borrowed funds decreased to $525.5 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $639.7 million at March 31, 2024. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease of $113.0 million in federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings as a result of the increase in deposits.
  • The efficiency ratio (a non-GAAP measure) was 67.14 percent for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 62.04 percent for the first quarter of 2024. The increase in the efficiency ratio was primarily due to the increase in noninterest expense, partially offset by the increase in net interest income. Salaries and benefits increased primarily due to annual officer compensation increases and compensation related accrual adjustments. Occupancy and equipment increased primarily due to the occupancy costs associated with the Company’s newly constructed headquarters.
  • Net interest margin, on a fully tax-equivalent basis (a non-GAAP measure), was 1.86 percent for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 1.88 percent for the first quarter of 2024. Net interest income for the second quarter of 2024 was $17.2 million, compared to $16.8 million for the first quarter of 2024.
  • The tangible common equity ratio was 5.65 percent as of both June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 Compared to Second Quarter 2023 Overview

  • Loans increased $191.7 million at June 30, 2024, or 6.8 percent, compared to June 30, 2023. The increase is primarily due to the funding of previously committed construction loans.
  • Deposits increased $344.6 million at June 30, 2024, compared to June 30, 2023. Included in deposits were brokered deposits totaling $370.3 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $230.7 million at June 30, 2023. Brokered deposits were used to reduce short-term borrowed funds and to fund loan growth. Excluding brokered deposits, deposits increased $205.0 million, or 7.9 percent, as of June 30, 2024, compared to June 30, 2023. In the second quarter of 2024, a local municipal customer deposited approximately $120.0 million of bond proceeds that are expected to be withdrawn over the next 12-18 months.
  • Borrowed funds decreased to $525.5 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $593.9 million at June 30, 2023. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease of $98.7 million in federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings, partially offset by an increase of $35.0 million in FHLB one-month rolling advances hedged with long-term interest rate swaps.
  • The efficiency ratio (a non-GAAP measure) was 67.14 percent for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 62.83 percent for the second quarter of 2023. The increase in the efficiency ratio in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2023 was primarily due to the decrease in net interest income and increase in noninterest expense. Occupancy and equipment increased primarily due to the occupancy costs associated with the Company’s newly constructed headquarters.
  • Net interest margin, on a fully tax-equivalent basis (a non-GAAP measure), was 1.86 percent for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 2.02 percent for the second quarter of 2023. Net interest income for the second quarter of 2024 was $17.2 million, compared to $17.3 million for the second quarter of 2023.

The Company filed its report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission today. Please refer to that document for a more in-depth discussion of the Company’s financial results. The Form 10-Q is available on the Investor Relations section of West Bank’s website at www.westbankstrong.com.

The Company will discuss its results in a conference call scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Central Time on Thursday, July 25, 2024. The telephone number for the conference call is 800-715-9871. The conference ID for the conference call is 8511345. A recording of the call will be available until August 8, 2024, by dialing 800-770-2030. The conference ID for the replay call is 8511345, followed by the # key.

About West Bancorporation, Inc. (Nasdaq: WTBA)

West Bancorporation, Inc. is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa. Serving customers since 1893, West Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of West Bancorporation, Inc., is a community bank that focuses on lending, deposit services, and trust services for small- to medium-sized businesses and consumers. West Bank has six offices in the Des Moines, Iowa metropolitan area, one office in Coralville, Iowa, and four offices in Minnesota in the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato and St. Cloud.

Certain statements in this report, other than purely historical information, including estimates, projections, statements relating to the Company’s business plans, objectives and expected operating results, and the assumptions upon which those statements are based, are “forward-looking statements” within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may appear throughout this report. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “future,” “confident,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “strategy,” “plan,” “opportunity,” “will be,” “will likely result,” “will continue” or similar references, or references to estimates, predictions or future events. Such forward-looking statements are based upon certain underlying assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Because of the possibility that the underlying assumptions are incorrect or do not materialize as expected in the future, actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that may affect future results include: interest rate risk, including the effects of sustained high interest rates by the Federal Reserve; fluctuations in the values of the securities held in our investment portfolio, including as a result of changes in interest rates; competitive pressures, including from non-bank competitors such as “fintech” companies and digital asset service providers; pricing pressures on loans and deposits; our ability to successfully manage liquidity risk; changes in credit and other risks posed by the Company’s loan portfolio, including declines in commercial or residential real estate values or changes in the allowance for credit losses dictated by new market conditions, accounting standards or regulatory requirements; the concentration of large deposits from certain clients who have balances above current FDIC insurance limits; changes in local, national and international economic conditions, including high rates of inflation and possible recession; the effects of recent developments and events in the financial services industry, including the large-scale deposit withdrawals over a short period of time that resulted in recent bank failures; changes in legal and regulatory requirements, limitations and costs including in response to the recent bank failures; changes in customers’ acceptance of the Company’s products and services; the occurrence of fraudulent activity, breaches or failures of our or our third-party partners’ information security controls or cyber-security related incidents, including as a result of sophisticated attacks using artificial intelligence and similar tools; unexpected outcomes of existing or new litigation involving the Company; the monetary, trade and other regulatory policies of the U.S. government; acts of war or terrorism, including the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, widespread disease or pandemics, or other adverse external events; risks related to climate change and the negative impact it may have on our customers and their businesses; changes to U.S. tax laws, regulations and guidance; potential changes in federal policy and at regulatory agencies as a result of the upcoming 2024 presidential election; talent and labor shortages; and any other risks described in the “Risk Factors” sections of reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update such forward-looking statements to reflect current or future events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

For more information contact:
Jane Funk, Executive Vice President, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer (515) 222-5766

             
WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY            
Financial Information (unaudited)                    
(in thousands)                    
    As of
CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS   June 30,
2024		   March 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023		   September 30,
2023		   June 30,
2023
Assets                    
Cash and due from banks   $ 27,994     $ 27,071     $ 33,245     $ 18,819     $ 29,776  
Interest-bearing deposits     121,825       120,946       32,112       1,802       1,968  
Securities available for sale, at fair value     588,452       605,735       623,919       609,365       645,091  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost     21,065       26,181       22,957       26,691       22,488  
Loans     2,998,774       2,980,133       2,927,535       2,849,777       2,807,075  
Allowance for credit losses     (28,422 )     (28,373 )     (28,342 )     (28,147 )     (27,938 )
Loans, net     2,970,352       2,951,760       2,899,193       2,821,630       2,779,137  
Premises and equipment, net     101,965       95,880       86,399       75,675       66,683  
Bank-owned life insurance     44,416       44,138       43,864       43,589       43,328  
Other assets     89,046       90,981       84,069       104,329       90,084  
Total assets   $ 3,965,115     $ 3,962,692     $ 3,825,758     $ 3,701,900     $ 3,678,555  
                     
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                    
Deposits   $ 3,180,922     $ 3,065,030     $ 2,973,779     $ 2,755,529     $ 2,836,325  
Federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings     85,500       198,500       150,270       261,510       184,150  
Other borrowings     439,998       441,183       442,367       443,552       409,736  
Other liabilities     34,812       34,223       34,299       37,376       31,218  
Stockholders’ equity     223,883       223,756       225,043       203,933       217,126  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 3,965,115     $ 3,962,692     $ 3,825,758     $ 3,701,900     $ 3,678,555  
                     
    For the Quarter Ended
AVERAGE BALANCES   June 30,
2024		   March 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023		   September 30,
2023		   June 30,
2023
Assets   $ 3,964,109     $ 3,812,199     $ 3,706,497     $ 3,679,541     $ 3,645,651  
Loans     2,994,492       2,949,672       2,857,594       2,813,213       2,783,463  
Deposits     3,123,282       2,956,635       2,878,676       2,764,184       2,854,945  
Stockholders’ equity     219,771       219,835       201,920       215,230       213,177  
                                         


             
WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY            
Financial Information (unaudited)                    
(in thousands)                    
    As of
LOANS   June 30,
2024		   March 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023		   September 30,
2023		   June 30,
2023
Commercial   $ 526,589     $ 544,293     $ 531,594     $ 529,293     $ 535,085  
Real estate:                    
Construction, land and land development     496,864       465,247       413,477       399,253       351,461  
1-4 family residential first mortgages     92,230       108,065       106,688       89,713       80,998  
Home equity     15,264       14,020       14,618       12,429       12,625  
Commercial     1,856,301       1,839,580       1,854,510       1,812,816       1,820,718  
Consumer and other     15,234       12,844       10,930       10,123       10,289  
      3,002,482       2,984,049       2,931,817       2,853,627       2,811,176  
Net unamortized fees and costs     (3,708 )     (3,916 )     (4,282 )     (3,850 )     (4,101 )
Total loans   $ 2,998,774     $ 2,980,133     $ 2,927,535     $ 2,849,777     $ 2,807,075  
Less allowance for credit losses     (28,422 )     (28,373 )     (28,342 )     (28,147 )     (27,938 )
Net loans   $ 2,970,352     $ 2,951,760     $ 2,899,193     $ 2,821,630     $ 2,779,137  
                     
CREDIT QUALITY                    
Pass   $ 2,994,310     $ 2,983,618     $ 2,931,377     $ 2,853,100     $ 2,810,640  
Watch     7,651       142       144       184       187  
Substandard     521       289       296       343       349  
Doubtful                              
Total loans   $ 3,002,482     $ 2,984,049     $ 2,931,817     $ 2,853,627     $ 2,811,176  
                     
DEPOSITS                    
Noninterest-bearing demand   $ 530,441     $ 521,377     $ 548,726     $ 551,688     $ 568,029  
Interest-bearing demand     443,658       449,946       481,207       417,802       459,030  
Savings and money market - non-brokered     1,483,264       1,315,698       1,315,741       1,249,309       1,302,468  
Money market - brokered     97,259       119,840       124,335       99,282       114,142  
Total nonmaturity deposits     2,554,622       2,406,861       2,470,009       2,318,081       2,443,669  
Time - non-brokered     353,269       381,646       322,694       299,683       276,097  
Time - brokered     273,031       276,523       181,076       137,765       116,559  
Total time deposits     626,300       658,169       503,770       437,448       392,656  
Total deposits   $ 3,180,922     $ 3,065,030     $ 2,973,779     $ 2,755,529     $ 2,836,325  
                     
BORROWINGS                    
Federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings   $ 85,500     $ 198,500     $ 150,270     $ 261,510     $ 184,150  
Subordinated notes, net     79,762       79,697       79,631       79,566       79,500  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     315,000       315,000       315,000       315,000       280,000  
Long-term debt     45,236       46,486       47,736       48,986       50,236  
Total borrowings   $ 525,498     $ 639,683     $ 592,637     $ 705,062     $ 593,886  
                     
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                    
Preferred stock   $     $     $     $     $  
Common stock     3,000       3,000       3,000       3,000       3,000  
Additional paid-in capital     34,322       33,685       34,197       33,487       32,642  
Retained earnings     273,981       272,997       271,369       271,025       269,301  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (87,420 )     (85,926 )     (83,523 )     (103,579 )     (87,817 )
Total stockholders’ equity   $ 223,883     $ 223,756     $ 225,043     $ 203,933     $ 217,126  
                                         


                 
WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY                
Financial Information (unaudited)                    
(in thousands)                    
    For the Quarter Ended
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF
INCOME		   June 30,
2024		   March 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023		   September
30, 2023		   June 30,
2023
Interest income:                    
Loans, including fees   $ 41,700     $ 40,196     $ 38,208     $ 36,756     $ 35,011  
Securities:                    
Taxable     3,394       3,416       3,521       3,427       3,432  
Tax-exempt     808       810       869       880       883  
Interest-bearing deposits     1,666       148       85       29       25  
Total interest income     47,568       44,570       42,683       41,092       39,351  
Interest expense:                    
Deposits     23,943       21,559       20,024       17,156       16,277  
Federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings     1,950       2,183       2,024       3,165       2,264  
Subordinated notes     1,105       1,108       1,114       1,113       1,109  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     2,718       2,325       2,482       2,329       1,621  
Long-term debt     622       645       678       695       739  
Total interest expense     30,338       27,820       26,322       24,458       22,010  
Net interest income     17,230       16,750       16,361       16,634       17,341  
Credit loss expense (benefit)                 500       200        
Net interest income after credit loss expense (benefit)     17,230       16,750       15,861       16,434       17,341  
Noninterest income:                    
Service charges on deposit accounts     462       460       476       463       458  
Debit card usage fees     490       458       488       495       511  
Trust services     794       776       782       831       749  
Increase in cash value of bank-owned life insurance     278       274       275       262       250  
Loan swap fees                       431        
Realized securities losses, net                 (431 )            
Other income     322       331       308       340       421  
Total noninterest income     2,346       2,299       1,898       2,822       2,389  
Noninterest expense:                    
Salaries and employee benefits     7,169       6,489       6,468       6,696       7,029  
Occupancy and equipment     1,852       1,447       1,499       1,359       1,322  
Data processing     754       714       723       703       729  
Technology and software     731       700       676       573       579  
FDIC insurance     631       519       475       439       420  
Professional fees     244       257       235       254       287  
Director fees     236       199       240       196       251  
Other expenses     1,577       1,543       1,845       1,685       1,857  
Total noninterest expense     13,194       11,868       12,161       11,905       12,474  
Income before income taxes     6,382       7,181       5,598       7,351       7,256  
Income taxes     1,190       1,372       1,073       1,445       1,394  
Net income   $ 5,192     $ 5,809     $ 4,525     $ 5,906     $ 5,862  
                     
Basic earnings per common share   $ 0.31     $ 0.35     $ 0.27     $ 0.35     $ 0.35  
Diluted earnings per common share   $ 0.31     $ 0.35     $ 0.27     $ 0.35     $ 0.35  
                                         


     
WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY    
Financial Information (unaudited)        
(in thousands)        
    For the Six Months Ended
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME   June 30, 2024   June 30, 2023
Interest income:        
Loans, including fees   $ 81,896   $ 67,959
Securities:        
Taxable     6,810     6,748
Tax-exempt     1,618     1,768
Interest-bearing deposits     1,814     55
Total interest income     92,138     76,530
Interest expense:        
Deposits     45,502     29,616
Federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings     4,133     4,343
Subordinated notes     2,213     2,215
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     5,043     2,883
Long-term debt     1,267     1,437
Total interest expense     58,158     40,494
Net interest income     33,980     36,036
Credit loss expense (benefit)        
Net interest income after credit loss expense (benefit)     33,980     36,036
Noninterest income:        
Service charges on deposit accounts     922     920
Debit card usage fees     948     997
Trust services     1,570     1,455
Increase in cash value of bank-owned life insurance     552     507
Gain from bank-owned life insurance         691
Other income     653     776
Total noninterest income     4,645     5,346
Noninterest expense:        
Salaries and employee benefits     13,658     13,896
Occupancy and equipment     3,299     2,649
Data processing     1,468     1,364
Technology and software     1,431     1,092
FDIC insurance     1,150     836
Professional fees     501     537
Director fees     435     456
Other expenses     3,120     3,715
Total noninterest expense     25,062     24,545
Income before income taxes     13,563     16,837
Income taxes     2,562     3,131
Net income   $ 11,001   $ 13,706
         
Basic earnings per common share   $ 0.66   $ 0.82
Diluted earnings per common share   $ 0.65   $ 0.82
             


             
WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY            
Financial Information (unaudited)                            
                             
    As of and for the Quarter Ended   For the Six Months Ended
COMMON SHARE DATA   June 30,
2024		   March 31,
2024		   December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023   June 30,
2023		   June 30,
2024		   June 30,
2023
Earnings per common share (basic)   $ 0.31     $ 0.35     $ 0.27     $ 0.35     $ 0.35     $ 0.66     $ 0.82  
Earnings per common share (diluted)     0.31       0.35       0.27       0.35       0.35       0.65       0.82  
Dividends per common share     0.25       0.25       0.25       0.25       0.25       0.50       0.50  
Book value per common share(1)     13.30       13.31       13.46       12.19       12.98          
Closing stock price     17.90       17.83       21.20       16.31       18.41          
Market price/book value(2)     134.59 %     133.96 %     157.50 %     133.80 %     141.83 %        
Price earnings ratio(3)     14.36       12.77       19.79       11.75       13.11          
Annualized dividend yield(4)     5.59 %     5.61 %     4.72 %     6.13 %     5.43 %        
                             
REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS                            
Consolidated:                            
Total risk-based capital ratio     11.85 %     11.78 %     11.88 %     11.96 %     12.15 %        
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio     9.30       9.23       9.30       9.37       9.51          
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio     8.08       8.36       8.50       8.58       8.60          
Common equity tier 1 ratio     8.74       8.67       8.74       8.80       8.92          
West Bank:                            
Total risk-based capital ratio     12.66 %     12.63 %     12.76 %     12.89 %     13.13 %        
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio     11.79       11.76       11.89       12.01       12.24          
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio     10.25       10.65       10.86       11.00       11.08          
Common equity tier 1 ratio     11.79       11.76       11.89       12.01       12.24          
                             
KEY PERFORMANCE RATIOS AND
OTHER METRICS		                            
Return on average assets(5)     0.53 %     0.61 %     0.48 %     0.64 %     0.64 %     0.57 %     0.76 %
Return on average equity(6)     9.50       10.63       8.89       10.89       11.03       10.07       12.90  
Net interest margin(7)(13)     1.86       1.88       1.87       1.91       2.02       1.87       2.12  
Yield on interest-earning assets(8)(13)     5.13       4.99       4.87       4.70       4.57       5.06       4.49  
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities     3.83       3.70       3.60       3.38       3.10       3.77       2.94  
Efficiency ratio(9)(13)     67.14       62.04       64.66       60.83       62.83       64.62       58.91  
Nonperforming assets to total assets(10)     0.01       0.01       0.01       0.01       0.01          
ACL ratio(11)     0.95       0.95       0.97       0.99       1.00          
Loans/total assets     75.63       75.20       76.52       76.98       76.31          
Loans/total deposits     94.27       97.23       98.44       103.42       98.97          
Tangible common equity ratio(12)     5.65       5.65       5.88       5.51       5.90          
                                                 

(1) Includes accumulated other comprehensive loss.
(2) Closing stock price divided by book value per common share.
(3) Closing stock price divided by annualized earnings per common share (basic).
(4) Annualized dividend divided by period end closing stock price.
(5) Annualized net income divided by average assets.
(6) Annualized net income divided by average stockholders’ equity.
(7) Annualized tax-equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(8) Annualized tax-equivalent interest income on interest-earning assets divided by average interest-earning assets.
(9) Noninterest expense (excluding other real estate owned expense and write-down of premises) divided by noninterest income (excluding net securities gains/losses and gains/losses on disposition of premises and equipment) plus tax-equivalent net interest income.
(10) Total nonperforming assets divided by total assets.
(11) Allowance for credit losses on loans divided by total loans.
(12) Common equity less intangible assets (none held) divided by tangible assets.
(13) A non-GAAP measure.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This report contains references to financial measures that are not defined in GAAP. Such non-GAAP financial measures include the Company’s presentation of net interest income and net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis and the presentation of the efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis, excluding certain income and expenses. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors to analyze and evaluate the Company’s financial performance. These measures are considered standard measures of comparison within the banking industry. Additionally, management believes providing measures on a FTE basis enhances the comparability of income arising from taxable and nontaxable sources. Limitations associated with non-GAAP financial measures include the risks that persons might disagree as to the appropriateness of items included in these measures and that different companies might calculate these measures differently. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be considered an alternative to the Company’s GAAP results. The following table reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures of net interest income and net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis and efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis.

         
(in thousands)   For the Quarter Ended   For the Six Months Ended
    June 30,
2024		   March 31,
2024		   December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023   June 30,
2023		   June 30,
2024		   June 30,
2023
Reconciliation of net interest income and net interest margin on a FTE basis to GAAP:                            
Net interest income (GAAP)   $ 17,230     $ 16,750     $ 16,361     $ 16,634     $ 17,341     $ 33,980     $ 36,036  
Tax-equivalent adjustment (1)     55       82       95       113       122       137       283  
Net interest income on a FTE basis (non-GAAP)     17,285       16,832       16,456       16,747       17,463       34,117       36,319  
Average interest-earning assets     3,731,674       3,595,954       3,487,799       3,478,053       3,461,313       3,663,814       3,448,722  
Net interest margin on a FTE basis (non-GAAP)     1.86 %     1.88 %     1.87 %     1.91 %     2.02 %     1.87 %     2.12 %
                             
Reconciliation of efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis to GAAP:                            
Net interest income on a FTE basis (non-GAAP)   $ 17,285     $ 16,832     $ 16,456     $ 16,747     $ 17,463     $ 34,117     $ 36,319  
Noninterest income     2,346       2,299       1,898       2,822       2,389       4,645       5,346  
Adjustment for realized securities losses, net                 431                          
Adjustment for losses on disposal of premises and equipment, net     21             24       3       2       21       2  
Adjusted income     19,652       19,131       18,809       19,572       19,854       38,783       41,667  
Noninterest expense     13,194       11,868       12,161       11,905       12,474       25,062       24,545  
Efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis (non-GAAP) (2)     67.14 %     62.04 %     64.66 %     60.83 %     62.83 %     64.62 %     58.91 %
                                                         

(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal income tax rate of 21 percent, adjusted to reflect the effect of the nondeductible interest expense associated with owning tax-exempt securities and loans. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP measure provides supplemental useful information for proper understanding of the financial results, as it enhances the comparability of income arising from taxable and nontaxable sources.
(2) The efficiency ratio expresses noninterest expense as a percent of fully taxable equivalent net interest income and noninterest income, excluding specific noninterest income and expenses. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP measure provides supplemental useful information for proper understanding of the Company's financial performance. It is a standard measure of comparison within the banking industry. A lower ratio is more desirable.


