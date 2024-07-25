Multi-Touch Screen Market Growing at 14.4% CAGR by 2032 – User demand is Driving Growth

Emergen Research Logo

Rising usage of multi-touch panels in consumer electronics devices is a major factor driving the market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 3.21 Billion in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 14.4 %, Market Trends – Advancement in multi-touch sensing and 3D touch technology ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global multi-touch screen market size reached USD 3.21 billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 14.4 % during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing use of multi-touch screens in consumer electronics, including laptops, smartphones, and tablets is driving market revenue growth. Multi-touch screens are widely incorporated in consumer electronics devices to make user interactions more engaging, allowing users to perform various multi-touch gestures such as tap, hold, zooming, rotating, swiping, and scrolling. Multi-touch companies are investing in manufacturing facilities to scale up production owing to high demand from Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in consumer electronics industry. For instance, Samsung Electronics is planning to invest USD 3.14 billion to manufacture display panels for smartphones, tablets, and computers. Moreover, advancements in multi-touch sensing and 3D touch technology are further expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. Several companies including Apple and Samsung are working in the development of multi-touch sensing and 3D touch technology.

The Multi-Touch Screen market research report is broadly bifurcated in terms of product type, application spectrum, end-user landscape, and competitive backdrop, which would help readers gain more impactful insights into the different aspects of the market. Under the competitive outlook, the report’s authors have analyzed the financial standing of the leading companies operating across this industry. The gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, and the individual growth rates of these companies have also been ascertained in this section. Our team has accurately predicted the future market scope of the new entrants and established competitors using several analytical tools, such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT analysis, and investment assessment.

Competitive Landscape

The report presents a holistic investigation of the Multi-Touch Screen business mechanism and growth-oriented approaches undertaken by the leading companies operating in this market. The report highlights the numerous strategic initiatives, such as new business deals and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and technological upgradation, implemented by the leading market contenders to set a firm foot in the market. Hence, this section is inclusive of the company profiles of the key players, total revenue accumulation, product sales, profit margins, product pricing, sales & distribution channels, and industry analysis.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:

Elo Touch Solutions, Inc., Dell Inc., Lenovo Group, TES America LLC, DMC Co., Ltd., Japan Display Inc, Apex Material Technology Corporation, Eagle Touch Technologies Co. Ltd, Higgstec Inc., Dongguan Yunshang Electronic Technology Co., Ltd., Fujitsu Limited, A D Metro Inc., Firstouch Digital Solutions, Ideum and others

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The resistive segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period. Resistive touchscreen technology presents an adaptable and cost-effective input solution well-suited for use in diverse industrial and medical applications. Multi-touch resistive screen displays can respond to varying pressure levels, enabling a range of interactions based on different touch intensities.

The interactive kiosks segment is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Multi-touch screen displays are in high demand across various sectors, including retail, hospitality, and healthcare, as they offer an intuitive and engaging user interface. These multi-touch interactive kiosk screens empower a significant number of consumers to effortlessly browse, compare, and make purchases, resulting in a substantial global adoption of smart interactive screens equipped with multi-touch capabilities by retailers.

The market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. Revenue growth of the market in the multi-touch screen sector is being fueled by increasing pace of enterprise digital transformation initiatives in North America. Devices with multi-touch screen capabilities are extensively integrated into interactive kiosks, Point-Of-Sale (POS) systems, and digital signage to elevate the overall shopping experience for customers. In the United States market, competitors are introducing multi-touch-enabled digital signage displays within physical retail stores, aiming to craft immersive and engaging retail experiences for consumers.

On 15 August 2023, Dell Inc. launched a 23.8 P2424HT touchscreen display with a Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and a 60Hz refresh rate. The new display features a 10-point multi-touch screen feature which enables intuitive interactions such as tapping, swiping, and pinching. In addition, the monitor's IPS panel delivers vivid and precise color reproduction, boasting a brightness of 300 nits, a contrast ratio of 1000:1, and a remarkable 99% sRGB color spectrum coverage.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global multi-touch screen market on the basis of technology, product, end-use, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Resistive

Capacitive

Optical

Pressure-Sensitive

Surface EMG

Others

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Smartphone

Tablets

Laptops

Interactive Kiosks

Automotive Infotainment Systems

Medical Devices

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Consumer Electronics

Retail and Hospitality

Education

Healthcare

Industrial and Manufacturing

Others

The global Multi-Touch Screen market is classified into the following regions:

North America (the U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (the U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Points Covered in This Section:

Regional contribution

Estimated revenue generation

Vital data and information about the consumption rate in all the leading regional segments

An expected rise in market share

Forecast growth in the overall consumption rate

Report Highlights:

Besides offering a vivid depiction of the global Multi-Touch Screen business sphere and its fundamental operations, the latest report provides the industrial chain analysis and list down the current and future market trends and growth opportunities.

The report includes information on the present and historical market scenarios, which helps forecast the market conditions over the next eight years (2020-2027).

The report scrutinizes the salient factors influencing the growth of the market in the near future.

The strategic marketing recommendations, crucial information related to the new market entrants, and expansion plans of various businesses are poised to provide the reader with a competitive edge in the market.

We appreciate you reading our report.

