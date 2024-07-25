( at 32.7% CAGR) Insurtech Market to Garner $158.99 Bn, Globally, by 2030 | Rapid Digitalization of Business Models

NEW CASTLE, WILMINGTON, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Insurtech Market by Offering (Solution and Service), Deployment Model (On-premise and Cloud), Technology (Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, Blockchain, Big Data & Business Analytics, IoT, and Others), End User (Life & Health Insurance and Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance), and Application (Product Development & Underwriting, Sales & Marketing, Policy Admin Collection & Disbursement, and Claims Management): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030".

As per the report, the global insurtech industry was pegged at $9.41 billion in 2020 and is estimated to generate $158.99 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 32.7% from 2021 to 2030. Recently, Allied Market Research has published a report on the Real estate investment market in which it has touched upon various aspects of the industry ranging from growth forecast, upcoming trends, regional and segmental analysis, and competitive scenario of the landscape. The report provides actionable data and market intelligence on the changing dynamics of the sector to help businesses understand how the market might evolve in the coming period. The study also presents accurate revenue numbers and CAGR values to substantiate the given information.

Major determinants of the market growth

The rise in digitalization of business models, the saturation of the insurance industry, and the growth and consolidation of internet technologies have boosted the growth of the global insurance market. However, privacy & transparency concerns and legal & regulatory framework changes hinder the market growth. On the contrary, rapid growth in the incorporation of new technologies and the untapped potential of emerging economies are expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic positively affected the insurtech market due to sudden increase in need for insurance policies including health insurance, home insurance, and personal insurance among customers.

The utilization of advanced technological solutions among insurance carriers increased across the globe during the pandemic to offer advanced tech-based services to customers. This increased the demand for insurtech solutions.

The service segment to portray the highest CAGR through 2028

By offering, the service segment would register the highest CAGR of 33.6% during the forecast period, as it processes and improves effectiveness to meet customers demand. However, the solution segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than three-fourths of the global insurtech market, due to rise in implementation of solutions by insurance companies with excellent technology capabilities to enhance business operations.

The on-premise segment held the lion's share

By deployment model, the on-premise segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2020, contributing nearly three-fifths of the global insurtech market, as it offers full control over the whole infrastructure, including software & hardware. However, the cloud segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 34.5% from 2021 to 2030, due to the need to reduce infrastructure investment and increase investment in cloud technology.

North America dominated the market in terms of revenue

By region, the global insurtech market across North America held the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the market, due to increased adoption of insurtech among insurance companies and surge in partnership of insurtech companies with traditional insurers. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to portray the highest CAGR of 36.7% during the forecast period, owing to increased adoption and investment in insurtech to boost business efficiency, lower compliance risk exposure, and improve claim settlement process in the region.

Key market players

Damco Group

Majesco

DXC Technology Company

OutSystems

Oscar Insurance

Shift Technology

Quantemplate

Wipro Limited

Trov Insurance Solutions, LLC

Zhongan Insurance

Key Findings of the Study

By technology, the cloud computing segment led the Insurtech industry, in terms of revenue in 2020.

On the basis of application, the claims management segment is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

Region wise, North America generated the highest revenue in 2020.

