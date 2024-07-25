Plant-Based Beverages Market Size Worth USD 54.91 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing number of surgical procedures, especially in orthopedic and neurosurgery fields is a key factor driving market revenue growth

Plant-Based Beverages Market Size – USD 17.60 Billion in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 12.1%, Market Trends – Rising popularity of vegan and vegetarian diets among consumers” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global plant-based beverages market size is expected to reach USD 54.91 Billion in 2032 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising popularity of vegan and vegetarian diets among consumers is a key factor driving market revenue growth. Plant-based beverages contain protein-rich nuts such as almonds, soy, peanuts, and cashews. Soy products, such as soy milk, reduce the risk of Cardiovascular Disease (CVD), including stroke and coronary heart disease and decrease blood pressure.

Plant-based milk is popular among consumers because these are lactose-free, cholesterol-free, and low in calories. Lactose-free milk provides vitamins A, D, and B12, as well as riboflavin and phosphorus, each of which are important minerals for bone health. In addition, rising partnerships among companies is also expected to drive revenue growth of the market. For instance, on 27 January 2021, Beyond Meat and PepsiCo collaborated to launch plant-based snacks and beverages. Plant-based diets have increased in popularity owing to health concerns, environmental concerns, and ethical considerations.

Download Free Exclusive Sample PDF@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/2338

Competitive Outlook:

The global Plant-Based Beverages market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Plant-Based Beverages market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Some of the key participants in this industry include:

Cargill ADM, Associated British Foods plc, Ingredion, General Mills Inc., Parrish & Heimbecker, SunOpta, Ingredion, AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG, and Informa Markets

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The almond segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global plant-based beverages market in 2022.This is due to rising demand for almond milk among individuals owing to its nutrient-dense and low-calorie dairy-free milk substitute that helps to reduce the risk of heart disease. Almond milk is high in magnesium, which is necessary for muscular function, blood sugar control, blood pressure regulation, and formation of bone, protein, and Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA). In addition, almond milk contains vitamin E, which is beneficial to the immune system and blood vessels and protects cells from harmful effects of free radicals.

The milk segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global plant-based beverages market during the forecast period. This is due to rising demand for plant-based milk among consumers for various reasons, including taste and health. Plant-based milks are high in protein, which are enriched with vitamins A and D, B-complex vitamins, calcium, and Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) omega-3 or probiotics. Plant based milk offers healthy nutrients and is a great option for consumers with lactose intolerance. Furthermore, increasing use of plant-based milk with textures as well as various flavors and health advantages is also expected to drive revenue growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Get An Impressive Discount On This Report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/2338

The global Plant-Based Beverages market report covers the analysis of drivers, trends, limitations, restraints, and challenges arising in the Plant-Based Beverages market. The report also discusses the impact of various other market factors affecting the growth of the market across various segments and regions. The report segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions to impart a better understanding of the Plant-Based Beverages market.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global plant-based beverages market on the basis of source, type, product, packaging type, distribution channel, and region:

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Almond

Soy

Coconut

Rice

Others

Cashew

Oats

Pea

Hemp

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Milk

Other Drinks

Smoothies

Shakes

Nogs

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Plain

Flavored

Packaging Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Cartons

Bottles

Cans

Pouches

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Grocery Stores

Online Retail

Others

To get leading market solutions, visit the link below: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/plant-based-beverages-market

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Benefits of Buying the Global Plant-Based Beverages Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape

Assists in decision making processes for the businesses along with detailed strategic planning methodologies

The report offers an 8-year forecast and assessment of the Global Plant-Based Beverages Market

Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate

In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Comprehensive regional analysis of the Global Plant-Based Beverages Market

Extensive profiling of the key stakeholders of the business sphere

Detailed analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the Global Plant-Based Beverages Market

Purchase This Market Research Report – https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/2338

Look Over transcripts provided by Emergen Research

Biocides Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/biocides-market

Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate (PBAT) Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/polybutylene-adipate-terephthalate-market

Agro Textiles Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/agro-textiles-market

Fleet Management Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/fleet-management-market

Natural Fragrance Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/natural-fragrance-market

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.