A New Report Projects a Rapid Growth in the High-Speed Surgical Drills and Tools Market by 2032

Increasing number of surgical procedures, especially in orthopedic and neurosurgery fields is a key factor driving market revenue growth

High-Speed Surgical Drills & Tools Market Size – USD 595.71 Million in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.2%, Market Trends – Recent advancements in surgical drill technology” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global high-speed surgical drills & tools market size was USD 595.71 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing number of surgical procedures, especially in orthopedic, neurosurgery, and dental fields and rising popularity of minimally invasive surgeries are factors driving market revenue growth.

High-speed surgical power tools are used to perform surgery on bone or bone fragments, which aid in sawing, drilling, screwing, and reaming. The primary fields of application for these technologies include orthopedic surgery, whether in humans or animals, neurology, Ear, Nose, and Throat (ENT) surgery, and traumatology. Modern orthopedic surgery has undergone a revolution as a result of the development of power instruments, which enable error-free and very effective surgeries. Manufacturers currently use drilling hand piece speeds between 500 and 1,500 Revolution Per Minute (RPM) to produce surgical power tool systems for massive bones suitable for trauma procedures. Since some manufacturers advertise swift speed as a feature in their marketing efforts, it has taken into account the needs of both surgeons and those in charge of controlling the hospital's power system. As a result, these are different from one another.

The study relies heavily on both qualitative and quantitative to generate, interpret and analyze raw data about the target market, product or services offered and prominent market players operating in the High-speed surgical power tools market for the forecast period. The new intelligence study further digs deep to extract all data pertaining to aspects such as production capability, spending power, customer preference and potential customers to offer usable business information. This report can be considered as a cautious assessment of the target customers, their requirements, geography generating maximum sales and potential distribution channel.

Based on the competitive landscape, the market report analyzes the key companies operating in the industry:

Medtronic, Abbott., Stryker Corporation, Adeor medical AG, Abiomed, Zimmer Biomet., ORTHOPROMED, DEPUY SYNTHES. (JOHNSON & JOHNSON)., Olympus., and Joimax GmbH.

Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT analysis have been covered by the report to provide relevant data on the competitive landscape.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The high-speed drilling systems accounted for largest revenue share in the global high-speed surgical drills & tools market in 2022. This is because surgeons are increasingly using high-speed surgical drills to do precise bone dissections in places such as cervical and lumbar spine. The drill bits that are used during drilling operations are typically used repeatedly until these become dull and useless. In addition, drill bits that are blunt require additional power or higher revolution speeds because the sharpness of drill bit is one of the most critical aspects in drilling efficiency. The majority of companies provide high-speed surgical drills with the most recent drill technology for a wide range of surgical applications. These drills operate in the 500–1,000 RPM range and feature smooth and accurate bone cutting performance with a lightweight & compact hand piece design to speed up surgical processes.

The dental surgery segment is expected to register steadily fast growth rate in the global high-speed surgical drills & tools market during the forecast period. This is due to increasing use of dental implants, which have the best success rate of any comparable operation, at 98%. According to the American Academy of Implant Dentistry, over 150 million people in the U.S. are missing at least one tooth, yet only slightly over one million of them receive treatment each year (equivalent to 2.5 million implants). As a result, there is more potential for dental implants as a preferred option for dental restoration, which is rising demand for high-speed surgical drills typically utilized for crown/filling shaping and teeth polishing operations. These dental instruments contain surgical air-driven hand pieces that prevent oral procedures from being dangerous.

Emergen Research has segmented the global high-speed surgical drills & tools market on the basis product type, technology, application, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

High Speed Drilling Systems

Surgical Saws

Reamers

Burrs

Staplers

Shavers

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Electric-Powered

Pneumatic

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Orthopedic Surgery

Dental Surgery

Ear, Nose, and Throat (ENT) Surgery

Neurology Surgery

Cardiothoracic Surgery

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Hospitals

Specialized Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What will be the growth rate of the High-speed surgical power tools industry for the forecast period 2024 - 2032? What will be the market size during this period?

What are the key drivers responsible for shaping the future of the industry?

Who are the prominent vendors? How have they managed to maintain a strong foothold in the High-speed surgical power tools market?

What are past and present trends contributing to the progress of the High-speed surgical power tools market across different regions?

Who are threats and challenges expected to act as a roadblock for the industry worldwide?

What are the key opportunities the business owners can bank on for the forecast period 2024 - 2032?

