Zyter|TruCare Announces USPTO Approval of New Healthcare Triage Management System Patent

Zyter|TruCare Obtains USPTO Patent for Advanced Healthcare Triage System, Reinforcing Innovation in Patient Care Management

Rockville, Maryland, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zyter|TruCare, a provider of digital health solutions, is proud to announce that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has approved Patent No. 12040060 B2, titled "Health Care System to Aid Triage Management." This approval enhances Zyter|TruCare’s portfolio, significantly improving healthcare delivery through advanced system integration and proactive care management.

The patented system is designed to streamline patient triage by integrating and analyzing data seamlessly from various sources. It collects extensive patient parameters from electronic medical records (EMR), Internet of Things (IoT) devices, and cloud databases. This integration allows healthcare providers to access a comprehensive repository of current and historical patient data, enabling more informed and precise decision-making.

Upon identifying symptoms of a medical condition, the system generates tailored recommendations to assist healthcare providers in triaging the patient. These recommendations are crucial for forming a probable diagnosis and subsequent treatment steps. Additionally, the system alerts healthcare providers when patient conditions meet critical thresholds, ensuring timely interventions in urgent situations.

"We are pleased to receive this patent, highlighting our commitment to enhancing healthcare management," said Harish Pai, Chief Technology Officer at Zyter|TruCare. "This system enables a more holistic view of the patient by integrating diverse data sources, supporting data-driven health outcomes, and empowering providers to deliver more effective and coordinated care."

The architecture supports robust client systems, application servers, and secure data storage solutions, utilizing advanced web technologies and communication protocols to maintain data integrity and privacy. Furthermore, the system facilitates real-time communication among healthcare providers through chat services, enhances data retrieval through context services, and leverages predictive analytics through bot engines.

Designed for deployment in various healthcare environments, including hospitals and clinics, this system enhances the management of patient triage by providing real-time recommendations based on comprehensive patient data analysis.

About Zyter|TruCare

Zyter|TruCare™ offers purpose-built software and services designed for payers, providers, and public health organizations, facilitating effective management of value-based care delivery universally. Key offerings include:

Insights Health: Outcomes and performance management analytics and AI for companies caring for at-risk populations, ensuring high-quality care while reducing the cost of healthcare delivery.

Population Health: Combines analytics-informed Risk Stratification, Care Management (Care Gaps, Barriers to Care, and Care Opportunities), Medication Management, Utilization Management, and more on a single platform.

Virtual Health: Extends our Population Health offering with Remote Patient Monitoring, Telehealth, and omnichannel Communication capabilities on a single platform.

Connected Health: Integrates our Population Health and Virtual Health solutions with any of our customers' ecosystems using native interoperability and APIs.

In addition, Zyter|TruCare™ industry experts work with your teams to drive digital transformation, helping your teams determine the model that best fits your organization and your strategy. We offer software support, consulting, and managed services with our world-class software. Zyter|TruCare's consulting services offerings comprise multiple complementary disciplines, including Program Management, Business Consulting, Clinical Consulting, and Technical Consulting. We also offer comprehensive software support services and managed services for your technology needs.

Natalie Schibell Zyter|TruCare natalie.schibell@zyter.com