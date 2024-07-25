A Tale of Two Strings, the fourteenth episode of the "Jiangsu Culture" series micro-documentary released

WUXI, China, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In July, produced by the Information Office of the Jiangsu Provincial People's Government, the "Jiangsu Culture" series micro-documentary has launched the fourteenth chapter: A Tale of Two Strings.



Amid the tension and relaxation of the strings, the myriad facets of life are performed, and the echoes of existence are stirred. In Wuxi, famed as the "Hometown of Chinese Erhu", people convey emotions and communicate from the heart through the erhu's melodies. This film delves into the exquisite craftsmanship of erhu making and the intricate techniques of its performance, inviting everyone to gather in Wuxi and embark on a spiritual journey amidst the picturesque landscapes of Jiangnan.

