Longquan Ink Paste, the thirteenth episode of the "Jiangsu Culture" series micro-documentary released

CHANGZHOU, China, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In July, produced by the Information Office of the Jiangsu Provincial People's Government, the "Jiangsu Culture" series micro-documentary has launched the thirteenth chapter: Longquan Ink Paste.

"Unaffected by winter, oil-free in summer, water-resistant, and fire-proof," Longquan ink paste, produced in Changzhou City, one of China's three great ink treasures and listed as an intangible cultural heritage of Jiangsu Province, retains its color for centuries and features intricate craftsmanship. It is truly "worth its weight in gold." From the lotus roots in the ponds to the bright red paste, from ancient tributes to modern national gifts, how is Longquan ink paste created? Rigorous material selection, time-honored processes, and exquisite craftsmanship together create this red legend. 

Please click the website for the video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sFi_Cl-HP7s&ab_channel=CharmingChangzhou

Source: The Information Office of the Jiangsu Provincial People's Government

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.


 Contact person: Ms. Shen, Tel: 86-10-63074558

