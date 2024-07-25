Submit Release
Pool Corporation Reports Second Quarter Results

Highlights

  • Strong maintenance revenues contributed to Q2 2024 net sales of $1.8 billion
  • Solid, seasonal gross margin of 30.0%, reflecting recurring revenue contributions
  • Operating income of $271.5 million and operating margin of 15.3%
  • Q2 2024 diluted EPS of $4.99 or $4.98 without tax benefits
  • Confirms annual earnings guidance range of $11.05 - $11.45 per diluted share

COVINGTON, La., July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pool Corporation (Nasdaq/GSM:POOL) today reported results for the second quarter of 2024.

“The demand for maintenance products supported a solid quarter given the trend for lower consumer spending on high dollar discretionary items. Our second quarter net sales of $1.8 billion, down 5% from the second quarter of 2023, showed an improving trend from the decrease of 7% that we saw in the first quarter of 2024. Slightly better than expected sales in the last week of June improved our sales for the first half of the year to a 6% decline compared to the around 6.5% highlighted in our June 24th release. Gross margin of 30.0% reflects the structural improvements we are making in our business to expand margin, particularly considering the lower contribution from building materials product sales during the second quarter of 2024. Looking ahead, our team is focused on providing an exceptional customer experience and, with our strong balance sheet, we remain committed to our strategic growth investments, capacity creation efforts and innovation,” commented Peter D. Arvan, president and CEO.

Second quarter ended June 30, 2024 compared to the second quarter ended June 30, 2023

Net sales decreased 5% in the second quarter of 2024 to $1.8 billion compared to $1.9 billion in the second quarter of 2023. Base business results approximated consolidated results for the period. Sales of recurring maintenance products, such as chemicals, parts and repair items, continued to perform well. Lower spending on discretionary products used in remodeling and new pool construction reflected consumer hesitancy. We saw an overall net 1% positive pricing impact on sales. In addition, sales benefited from an approximately 2% to 3% realization on product cost increases for equipment, offset by lower realized net price on other products and some commodity pricing headwinds.

Gross profit decreased 7% to $530.1 million in the second quarter of 2024 from $567.8 million in the same period of 2023. Gross margin of 30.0% decreased 60 basis points compared to 30.6% in the second quarter of 2023 as our prior year gross margin benefited from sales of a larger amount of lower cost strategically-purchased inventory. Our current year gross margin also reflected product mix impacts, including lower sales of higher margin building materials.

Selling and administrative expenses (operating expenses) increased 7% to $258.7 million in the second quarter of 2024 compared to $240.8 million in the second quarter of 2023. In the second quarter, we increased spend due to the expansion of our network and our technology initiatives. We expect that year-over-year comparative expense increases will moderate in the third and fourth quarters of 2024. Through July, we have completed eight of our ten projected new sales center openings and have made significant headway with our technology tools. As a percentage of net sales, operating expenses increased to 14.6% in the second quarter of 2024 compared to 13.0% in the same period of 2023.

Operating income in the second quarter of 2024 decreased 17% to $271.5 million from $327.0 million in 2023. Operating margin was 15.3% in the second quarter of 2024 compared to 17.6% in the second quarter of 2023.

Interest and other non-operating expenses, net for the second quarter of 2024 decreased $2.8 million compared to the second quarter of 2023, primarily due to a decrease in average debt between periods.

We recorded a $0.4 million tax benefit from Accounting Standards Update (ASU) 2016-09, Improvements to Employee Share-Based Payment Accounting, in the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to a tax benefit of $0.6 million realized in the same period of 2023. This resulted in a $0.01 per diluted share tax benefit in the second quarter of 2024 compared to a $0.02 per diluted share tax benefit realized in the same period of 2023.

Net income decreased 17% to $192.4 million in the second quarter of 2024 compared to $232.3 million in the second quarter of 2023. Earnings per diluted share decreased 16% to $4.99 in the second quarter of 2024 compared to $5.91 in the same period of 2023. Without the impact from ASU 2016-09 in both periods, earnings per diluted share decreased 15% to $4.98 compared to $5.89 in the second quarter of 2023.

Six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2023

Net sales for the six months ended June 30, 2024 declined 6% to $2.9 billion from $3.1 billion in the six months ended June 30, 2023. Base business results approximated consolidated results for the period. Gross margin declined 50 basis points to 30.1% from 30.6% in the same period last year.

Operating expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2024 increased 5% to $488.5 million compared to $464.8 million for the same period in 2023. Operating income for the six months ended June 30, 2024 decreased 20% to $380.2 million compared to $472.8 million in the same period last year. Operating margin for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was 13.2% compared to 15.4% for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Interest and other non-operating expenses, net for the first six months of 2024 decreased $5.3 million compared to the same period last year, primarily due to a decrease in average debt between periods.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2024 decreased 19% to $271.3 million compared to $333.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. We recorded a $7.8 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, tax benefit from ASU 2016-09 in the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to a $5.4 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, tax benefit in the same period of 2023.

Earnings per diluted share decreased 17% to $7.03 in the first six months of 2024 compared to $8.48 in the same period of 2023. Without the impact from ASU 2016-09 in both periods, earnings per diluted share was $6.83 in the first six months of 2024 compared to $8.34 in the same period of 2023.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Total net receivables, including pledged receivables, trended in line with net sales activity at June 30, 2024 compared to June 30, 2023. Our inventory management efforts executed over the first half of the year reduced our inventory levels compared to June 30, 2023 by $97.3 million, or 7%, to $1.3 billion. Total debt outstanding was $1.1 billion at June 30, 2024, down $68.0 million from June 30, 2023.

As expected, net cash provided by operations decreased to $172.1 million in the first six months of 2024 compared to $376.8 million in the first six months of 2023, impacted by decreases in working capital and lower net income. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 18% to $411.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to $502.6 million last year.

Outlook

“With our seasonally significant second quarter behind us, we are confirming our earnings guidance range of $11.05 to $11.45 per diluted share, including the additional $0.01 tax benefit recognized in the second quarter. I am proud of the results delivered by the POOLCORP team as they navigate challenging market and industry conditions. Our management team’s experience, knowledge and talents, matched with disciplined execution, will continue producing solid results for the year and into the future. As we head into the second half of 2024, we are confident in the long-term growth opportunities of the outdoor living industry. We expect that our substantial capital strength, operating efficiency, differentiated customer service value proposition and vast sales center network will provide exceptional returns to our shareholders over the long-term,” said Arvan.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP measures (adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted EPS). See the addendum to this release for definitions of our non-GAAP measures and reconciliations of our non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures.

About Pool Corporation

POOLCORP is the world’s largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products. POOLCORP operates 445 sales centers in North America, Europe and Australia, through which it distributes more than 200,000 products to roughly 125,000 wholesale customers. For more information, please visit www.poolcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes “forward-looking” statements that involve risks and uncertainties that are generally identifiable through the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “may,” and similar expressions and include projections of earnings. The forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur. Actual results may differ materially due to a variety of factors, including the sensitivity of our business to weather conditions; changes in economic conditions, consumer discretionary spending, the housing market, inflation or interest rates; our ability to maintain favorable relationships with suppliers and manufacturers; the extent to which home-centric trends will continue to moderate or reverse; competition from other leisure product alternatives or mass merchants; our ability to continue to execute our growth strategies; changes in the regulatory environment; new or additional taxes, duties or tariffs; excess tax benefits or deficiencies recognized under ASU 2016-09 and other risks detailed in POOLCORP’s 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports and filings filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as updated by POOLCORP's subsequent filings with the SEC.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Kristin S. Byars
985.801.5153
kristin.byars@poolcorp.com

Curtis J. Scheel
985.801.5341
curtis.scheel@poolcorp.com


POOL CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)
 
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30,   June 30,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
Net sales $ 1,769,784     $ 1,857,363     $ 2,890,594     $ 3,064,138  
Cost of sales   1,239,643       1,289,580       2,021,894       2,126,599  
Gross profit   530,141       567,783       868,700       937,539  
Percent   30.0 %     30.6 %     30.1 %     30.6 %
               
Selling and administrative expenses   258,660       240,774       488,499       464,758  
Operating income   271,481       327,009       380,201       472,781  
Percent   15.3 %     17.6 %     13.2 %     15.4 %
               
Interest and other non-operating expenses, net   14,044       16,892       27,463       32,728  
Income before income taxes and equity in earnings   257,437       310,117       352,738       440,053  
Provision for income taxes   65,058       77,987       81,531       106,260  
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated investments, net   60       120       117       156  
Net income $ 192,439     $ 232,250     $ 271,324     $ 333,949  
               
Earnings per share attributable to common stockholders:(1)              
Basic $ 5.02     $ 5.95     $ 7.07     $ 8.55  
Diluted $ 4.99     $ 5.91     $ 7.03     $ 8.48  
Weighted average common shares outstanding:              
Basic   38,124       38,837       38,164       38,857  
Diluted   38,325       39,115       38,399       39,155  
               
Cash dividends declared per common share $ 1.20     $ 1.10     $ 2.30     $ 2.10  

(1)  Earnings per share under the two-class method is calculated using net income attributable to common stockholders (net income reduced by earnings allocated to participating securities), which was $191.4 million and $231.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively, and $269.9 million and $332.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively. Participating securities excluded from weighted average common shares outstanding were 208,000 and 205,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively, and 206,000 and 209,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively.



POOL CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
 
  June 30,   June 30,   Change
  2024   2023   $
 		  %
                         
Assets                        
Current assets:                        
Cash and cash equivalents $ 96,894     $ 53,225     $ 43,669       82 %
Receivables, net(1)   169,849       203,459       (33,610 )     (17 )
Receivables pledged under receivables facility   407,680       427,491       (19,811 )     (5 )
Product inventories, net(2)   1,295,600       1,392,886       (97,286 )     (7 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   35,789       19,994       15,795       79  
Total current assets   2,005,812       2,097,055       (91,243 )     (4 )
                         
Property and equipment, net   241,871       209,541       32,330       15  
Goodwill   699,686       699,918       (232 )      
Other intangible assets, net   294,684       302,444       (7,760 )     (3 )
Equity interest investments   1,399       1,278       121       9  
Operating lease assets   313,840       279,468       34,372       12  
Other assets   83,622       90,875       (7,253 )     (8 )
Total assets $ 3,640,914     $ 3,680,579     $ (39,665 )     (1 )%
                         
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity                        
Current liabilities:                        
Accounts payable $ 515,645     $ 485,100     $ 30,545       6 %
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   152,978       170,658       (17,680 )     (10 )
Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term debt   44,726       36,219       8,507       23  
Current operating lease liabilities   94,024       79,763       14,261       18  
Total current liabilities   807,373       771,740       35,633       5  
                         
Deferred income taxes   67,595       58,151       9,444       16  
Long-term debt, net   1,071,827       1,148,367       (76,540 )     (7 )
Other long-term liabilities   44,135       39,236       4,899       12  
Non-current operating lease liabilities   226,315       204,553       21,762       11  
Total liabilities   2,217,245       2,222,047       (4,802 )      
Total stockholders’ equity   1,423,669       1,458,532       (34,863 )     (2 )
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,640,914     $ 3,680,579     $ (39,665 )     (1 )%

(1)   The allowance for doubtful accounts was $9.4 million at June 30, 2024 and $10.1 million at June 30, 2023.
(2)   The inventory reserve was $25.0 million at June 30, 2024 and $25.4 million at June 30, 2023.


POOL CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
 
    Six Months Ended      
    June 30,      
    2024       2023       Change
Operating activities                
Net income $ 271,324     $ 333,949     $ (62,625 )
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:                
Depreciation   17,591       15,292       2,299  
Amortization   4,201       4,237       (36 )
Share-based compensation   10,344       9,996       348  
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated investments, net   (117 )     (156 )     39  
Other   (1,246 )     3,563       (4,809 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions:                
Receivables   (232,647 )     (276,945 )     44,298  
Product inventories   66,975       201,380       (134,405 )
Prepaid expenses and other assets   38,231       (4,423 )     42,654  
Accounts payable   6,166       76,140       (69,974 )
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   (8,720 )     13,744       (22,464 )
Net cash provided by operating activities   172,102       376,777       (204,675 )
                 
Investing activities                
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired   (4,435 )     (11,500 )     7,065  
Purchases of property and equipment, net of sale proceeds   (34,928 )     (30,191 )     (4,737 )
Other investments, net   1,018       (169 )     1,187  
Net cash used in investing activities   (38,345 )     (41,860 )     3,515  
                 
Financing activities                
Proceeds from revolving line of credit   756,300       698,795       57,505  
Payments on revolving line of credit   (830,400 )     (1,001,399 )     170,999  
Proceeds from asset-backed financing   467,000       388,900       78,100  
Payments on asset-backed financing   (324,000 )     (240,200 )     (83,800 )
Payments on term facility   (12,500 )     (47,313 )     34,813  
Proceeds from short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term debt   8,085       17,859       (9,774 )
Payments on short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term debt   (1,562 )     (19,182 )     17,620  
Payments of deferred and contingent acquisition consideration         (551 )     551  
Proceeds from stock issued under share-based compensation plans   9,826       7,309       2,517  
Payments of cash dividends   (88,287 )     (82,018 )     (6,269 )
Repurchases of common stock   (84,496 )     (50,742 )     (33,754 )
Net cash used in financing activities   (100,034 )     (328,542 )     228,508  
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents   (3,369 )     1,259       (4,628 )
Change in cash and cash equivalents   30,354       7,634       22,720  
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period   66,540       45,591       20,949  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 96,894     $ 53,225     $ 43,669  


ADDENDUM

Base Business

When calculating our base business results, we exclude sales centers that are acquired, opened in new markets or closed for a period of 15 months. We also exclude consolidated sales centers when we do not expect to maintain the majority of the existing business and existing sales centers that are consolidated with acquired sales centers.

We generally allocate corporate overhead expenses to excluded sales centers on the basis of their net sales as a percentage of total net sales. After 15 months, we include acquired, consolidated and new market sales centers in the base business calculation including the comparative prior year period.

We have not provided separate base business income statements within this press release as our base business results for the three and six months ending June 30, 2024 closely approximated our consolidated results, and acquisitions and sales centers excluded from base business contributed less than 1% to the change in net sales.

The table below summarizes the changes in our sales center count in the first six months of 2024.

December 31, 2023   439  
Acquired locations   2  
New locations   6  
Consolidated locations   (2 )
June 30, 2024   445  


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The non-GAAP measures described below should be considered in the context of all of our other disclosures in this press release.

Adjusted EBITDA

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income or net loss plus interest and other non-operating expenses, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, share-based compensation, goodwill and other impairments and equity in earnings or loss of unconsolidated investments. Other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do, which may limit its usefulness as a comparative measure.

Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of performance as determined by generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). We believe Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, operating income or loss, net income or loss, net cash flows provided by or used in operating, investing and financing activities or other income statement or cash flow statement line items reported in accordance with GAAP.

We have included Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental disclosure because management uses it to monitor our performance, and we believe that it is widely used by our investors, industry analysts and others as a useful supplemental performance measure. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA, when viewed with our GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations, provides an additional measure that enables management and investors to monitor factors and trends affecting our ability to service debt, pay taxes and fund capital expenditures.

The table below presents a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA.

(Unaudited)   Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended
(In thousands)   June 30,     June 30,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
Net income $ 192,439     $ 232,250     $ 271,324     $ 333,949  
Add:                      
Interest and other non-operating expenses(1)   13,996       17,066       27,254       33,407  
Provision for income taxes   65,058       77,987       81,531       106,260  
Share-based compensation   5,016       5,073       10,344       9,996  
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated investments, net   (60 )     (120 )     (117 )     (156 )
Depreciation   8,931       7,660       17,591       15,292  
Amortization(2)   1,958       1,915       3,891       3,862  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 287,338     $ 341,831     $ 411,818     $ 502,610  

(1)  Shown net of losses (gains) on foreign currency transactions of $48 and $(174) for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively, and $209 and $(679) for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively.

(2)  Excludes amortization of deferred financing costs of $155 and $187 for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively, and $310 and $375 for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively. This non-cash expense is included in Interest and other non-operating expenses, net on the Consolidated Statements of Income.

Adjusted Diluted EPS

We have included adjusted diluted EPS, a non-GAAP financial measure, in this press release as a supplemental disclosure, because we believe this measure is useful to management, investors and others in assessing our period-to-period operating performance.

Adjusted diluted EPS is a key measure used by management to demonstrate the impact of tax benefits from ASU 2016-09 on our diluted EPS and to provide investors and others with additional information about our potential future operating performance to supplement GAAP measures.

We believe this measure should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, diluted EPS presented in accordance with GAAP, and in the context of our other disclosures in this press release. Other companies may calculate this non-GAAP financial measure differently than we do, which may limit its usefulness as a comparative measure.

The table below presents a reconciliation of diluted EPS to adjusted diluted EPS.

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30,   June 30,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
Diluted EPS $ 4.99     $ 5.91     $ 7.03     $ 8.48  
ASU 2016-09 tax benefit   (0.01 )     (0.02 )     (0.20 )     (0.14 )
Adjusted diluted EPS $ 4.98     $ 5.89     $ 6.83     $ 8.34  

Primary Logo

