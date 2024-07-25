Automated Cell Counter Global Market 2024 To Reach $7.02 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 6.7%

Automated Cell Counter Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The automated cell counter market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $7.02 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The automated cell counter market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $5.08 billion in 2023 to $5.42 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased awareness, advancements in diagnostic techniques, environmental factors, antifungal resistance, population growth, and immune compromised populations.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The automated cell counter market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $7.02 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to regulatory support, environmental concerns, antimicrobial resistance, an aging population, precision medicine, global healthcare spending, infectious disease outbreaks, research funding, accessibility, and affordability.

Growth Driver Of The Automated Cell Counter Market

The rising adoption of personalized medicine is expected to propel the growth of the automated cell counter market going forward. Personalized medicine refers to tailoring medical treatment to each patient's individual characteristics, often based on genetic, environmental, and lifestyle factors. Personalized medicine applications are rising due to advancements in genetic research and technology, enabling more precise and effective treatments tailored to individual patient's unique genetic profiles and health data. Automated cell counting is utilized in personalized medicine to analyze patient-specific cell populations rapidly and accurately, aiding in the customization of treatments based on individual cellular profiles.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the automated cell counter market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott Laboratories, F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, BD Biosciences.

Major companies operating in the automated cell counter market are focusing on the integration of intelligence algorithms and machine learning, such as the AI automated cell culture system, to optimize and automate the process of cell growth and scalability in biological research and biomanufacturing. An AI-automated cell culture system is a technology that utilizes artificial intelligence to autonomously monitor, manage, and optimize cell growth and maintenance in laboratory settings.

Segments:

1) By Product: Consumable Accessories, Instruments

2) By Application: Blood Analysis, Urine Analysis, Microbial Cell Count, Cell Line Viability, Other Applications

3) By End User: Pharmaceuticals And Biotechnology Companies, Hospitals, Diagnostics Laboratories, Research Institutes, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the automated cell counter market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the automated cell counter market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Automated Cell Counter Market Definition

An automated cell counter refers to a specialized instrument used in laboratory settings to count cells rapidly and accurately within a biological sample. These instruments utilize advanced optical or electronic technologies to automate the cell counting process, eliminating the need for manual counting under a microscope.

Automated Cell Counter Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Automated Cell Counter Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on automated cell counter market size, automated cell counter market drivers and trends, automated cell counter market major players, automated cell counter competitors' revenues, automated cell counter market positioning, and automated cell counter market growth across geographies. The automated cell counter market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

