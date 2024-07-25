Earthing Equipment Market Business Strategies With Key Players 2025 | ABB, Alstom, Crompton Greaves

Earthing Equipment Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The CI flat segment was the dominant force in the global market in 2017, capturing over 6.8% of revenue. This segment is anticipated to experience substantial growth throughout the forecast period.

Earthing is a critical safety measure that involves creating a low-resistance pathway for excess electrical current to safely dissipate into the ground. This process minimizes the risk of electric shock by preventing current leakage into the conductive parts of appliances or equipment. Earthing systems typically comprise copper plates, electrodes, clamps, wires, bases, rods, and seals.

The global earthing equipment market is expected to reach $7,140.2 million by 2025, from $4,542.3 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2018 to 2025.

Download Sample PDF: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5097

Top Players:
Prominent players, such as ABB, Alstom, Crompton Greaves, Eaton, Emerson Electric, GE, Harger Lightning & Grounding, Schneider Electric, Kingsmill Industries UK Ltd, and Toshiba, have adopted new product launch as their key strategy to expand their market foothold.

The burgeoning consumer electronics industry is a primary driver of growth in the global earthing equipment market. Innovative technologies like Pipe in Pipe Earthing Electrodes, which efficiently detect and dissipate fault currents, are further boosting demand. The expanding construction sector presents additional opportunities for market players. However, the high costs associated with earthing equipment and their installation, particularly for large-scale infrastructure projects, pose a significant challenge. Nevertheless, the growth of residential and industrial sectors is expected to fuel market expansion in the near future.

Enquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5097

Earthing Equipment Key Market Segments:

By Product -
MS flat
CI flat
GI wire

By End User -
Residential
Commercial
Industrial

Key Findings of the Earthing Equipment Market:
In 2017, the Industrial segment dominated the global earthing equipment market, in terms of revenue, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.
The CI flat segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of during the forecast period.
The North America generated highest revenue in 2017 and is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR.

Request For Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5097

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

David Correa
Allied Market Research
+15038946022 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X

You just read:

Earthing Equipment Market Business Strategies With Key Players 2025 | ABB, Alstom, Crompton Greaves

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
David Correa
Allied Market Research
+15038946022 ext.
Company/Organization
Allied Analytics LLP
102, A-3, E-Space IT Park, Wadgaon Sheri
Pune, 411014
India
+91 77559 33377
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Incentive Travel Market Valued at $216.8 Billion, Expected to Grow at 12.1% CAGR from 2022 to 2031
Diamond Market Size to Surge with 4.5% CAGR, Global Revenue to Exceed $155.5 Billion by 2032
Travel Retail Market Projected to Hit $187.1 Billion by 2031 with 9.6% CAGR From 2022-2031
View All Stories From This Author