Earthing Equipment Market Business Strategies With Key Players 2025 | ABB, Alstom, Crompton Greaves

Earthing Equipment Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The CI flat segment was the dominant force in the global market in 2017, capturing over 6.8% of revenue. This segment is anticipated to experience substantial growth throughout the forecast period.

Earthing is a critical safety measure that involves creating a low-resistance pathway for excess electrical current to safely dissipate into the ground. This process minimizes the risk of electric shock by preventing current leakage into the conductive parts of appliances or equipment. Earthing systems typically comprise copper plates, electrodes, clamps, wires, bases, rods, and seals.

The global earthing equipment market is expected to reach $7,140.2 million by 2025, from $4,542.3 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2018 to 2025.

Top Players:

Prominent players, such as ABB, Alstom, Crompton Greaves, Eaton, Emerson Electric, GE, Harger Lightning & Grounding, Schneider Electric, Kingsmill Industries UK Ltd, and Toshiba, have adopted new product launch as their key strategy to expand their market foothold.

The burgeoning consumer electronics industry is a primary driver of growth in the global earthing equipment market. Innovative technologies like Pipe in Pipe Earthing Electrodes, which efficiently detect and dissipate fault currents, are further boosting demand. The expanding construction sector presents additional opportunities for market players. However, the high costs associated with earthing equipment and their installation, particularly for large-scale infrastructure projects, pose a significant challenge. Nevertheless, the growth of residential and industrial sectors is expected to fuel market expansion in the near future.

Earthing Equipment Key Market Segments:

By Product -

MS flat

CI flat

GI wire

By End User -

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Key Findings of the Earthing Equipment Market:

In 2017, the Industrial segment dominated the global earthing equipment market, in terms of revenue, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

The CI flat segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of during the forecast period.

The North America generated highest revenue in 2017 and is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR.

