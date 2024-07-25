Transparent Turntable by Per Brickstad Wins Platinum in A' Audio Equipment Awards
Innovative Vinyl Record Player Recognized for Exceptional Design and PerformanceCOMO, CO, ITALY, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of audio products design, has announced the Transparent Turntable by Per Brickstad as the recipient of the Platinum A' Audio and Sound Equipment Design Award. This prestigious recognition highlights the Transparent Turntable's exceptional design, innovation, and contribution to the audio products industry.
The Transparent Turntable's recognition with the Platinum A' Audio and Sound Equipment Design Award holds significant relevance for both the industry and potential customers. This award showcases the turntable's alignment with current trends and demands within the audio products market, particularly the resurgence of vinyl and the desire for high-quality, sustainable audio equipment. By receiving this accolade, the Transparent Turntable demonstrates its ability to meet and exceed industry standards while offering tangible benefits to users in terms of audio performance, aesthetics, and user experience.
The Transparent Turntable stands out in the market through its meticulous craftsmanship, utilizing premium materials such as aluminum and tempered glass. The belt-driven system, built-in phono stage, and pre-mounted Ortofon cartridge ensure exceptional audio quality. The turntable's modular design allows for flexibility, upgradability, and repairability, catering to the evolving needs of audiophiles. With its compatibility with various speakers and low-latency Bluetooth transmission, the Transparent Turntable offers seamless integration into any audio setup.
Winning the Platinum A' Audio and Sound Equipment Design Award serves as a catalyst for Per Brickstad and the Transparent brand to continue pushing the boundaries of audio equipment design. This recognition reinforces their commitment to crafting products that prioritize sound quality, sustainability, and user experience. The award also acts as a motivator for the team to explore further innovations in the field, potentially influencing industry trends and standards.
About Transparent
Transparent was founded in Stockholm by Per Brickstad, Martin Willers and Magnus Wiberg with the purpose of becoming the first circular tech brand by making timeless, modular speakers and electronics that are forever upgradable. Their collections can be found at retailers like Mr Porter, Ssense, Isetan, Nordiska Galleriet, The Conran Shop and Turntable Labs.
About Platinum A' Design Award
The Platinum A' Design Award is a prestigious accolade that recognizes designs at the forefront of innovation in the Audio and Sound Equipment Design category. Recipients are selected based on a rigorous evaluation process considering criteria such as sound quality, user interface design, aesthetic appeal, ergonomic functionality, technological advancement, material selection, environmental sustainability, market relevance, and future-proof design. The award acknowledges the designers' exceptional technical proficiency, creativity, and commitment to advancing the audio products industry.
About A' Design Award
The A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that recognizes and promotes superior products and projects across various industries. Organized annually since 2008, the A' Audio and Sound Equipment Design Award celebrates innovative sound equipment designers, design agencies, companies, and brands. By participating, entrants gain global recognition for their exceptional design skills and contribute to advancing the audio products industry. The A' Design Award aims to create a better world by showcasing pioneering designs that positively impact society. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://adesignsummit.com
