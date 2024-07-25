Exeed Es by Chery Automobile Co., Ltd. Wins Platinum in A' Automobile Industry Awards
Innovative Electric Vehicle Design Recognized for Exceptional Comfort and AestheticsCOMO, CO, ITALY, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The A' Design Award and Competition, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of design and automotive industry, has announced Chery Automobile Co., Ltd. as a winner in the Automobile Industry Awards for their outstanding work, "Exeed Es," in the Car and Land Based Motor Vehicles Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation behind Exeed Es, solidifying its position as a noteworthy achievement within the automotive industry.
Exeed Es represents a significant advancement in electric vehicle design, addressing the growing demand for comfortable, aesthetically pleasing, and environmentally conscious transportation solutions. By aligning with current industry trends and user preferences, Chery Automobile Co., Ltd. has demonstrated their commitment to pushing the boundaries of automotive design and meeting the evolving needs of consumers.
Drawing inspiration from the graceful motion of wind and the tranquility of flowing water, Exeed Es showcases a harmonious blend of nature-inspired aesthetics and cutting-edge technology. The vehicle boasts an impressive ultralow drag coefficient of 0.205, comparable to that of supercars, resulting in enhanced energy efficiency and a serene driving experience. The interior design further elevates the sense of comfort, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere reminiscent of a cozy home.
The recognition bestowed upon Exeed Es by the A' Automobile Industry Awards serves as a testament to Chery Automobile Co., Ltd.'s dedication to innovation and excellence. This achievement is expected to inspire future designs within the brand, fostering a culture of continuous improvement and setting new standards for the industry. As Chery Automobile Co., Ltd. continues to prioritize user-centric design and sustainable mobility solutions, they are poised to make significant contributions to the advancement of the automotive sector.
Exeed Es was brought to life through the collaborative efforts of a talented team of designers and engineers, including Steve Eum, Pier Luigi Ferrari, Bumsuk Kim, Wang Hao, Kwangsik Kim, Li Bin, Jungwook Lee, Jin Lin, Yao Huan, Hong Jie, and the dedicated professionals at Chery Automobile Co., Ltd. Their expertise and passion for creating exceptional automotive experiences have been instrumental in the success of this award-winning design.
Interested parties may learn more about the Exeed Es and its award-winning design by visiting the dedicated page at the A' Design Awards website:
https://competition.adesignaward.com/ada-winner-design.php?ID=155976
About Chery Automobile Co., Ltd.
Founded in 1997, Chery Automobile Co., Ltd. is a leading Chinese automotive manufacturer committed to delivering high-quality products and exceptional service experiences to global consumers. With operations in over 80 countries and regions, Chery Automobile has established itself as a prominent player in the industry, becoming the first domestic car brand to surpass one million sales. The company's user-centric approach and focus on independent innovation have earned them a loyal customer base of over 12 million worldwide.
About Exeed
EXEED is a global brand developed, designed, and marketed by an international team. With a focus on first-class design, leading technology, and artificial intelligence, EXEED aims to create a new and leading Chinese high-end automobile brand. By prioritizing customer-oriented service and delivering exceptional products, EXEED is poised to make a significant impact in the automotive industry.
About Platinum A' Design Award
The Platinum A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that demonstrate exceptional innovation, technical proficiency, and societal impact within the Car and Land Based Motor Vehicles Design category. Recipients of this award are celebrated for their contributions to advancing the automotive industry through their creative vision and commitment to excellence. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, ensuring that only the most deserving designs receive this distinguished honor.
About A' Design Award
The A' Design Award and Competition is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. With a mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design, the A' Design Award seeks to motivate designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact society. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage and celebrating the creative minds behind them, the A' Design Award drives inspiration and advancement across various industries. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:
https://goldencarawards.com
Makpal Bayetova
A' DESIGN AWARD & COMPETITION SRL
+39 0314972900
email us here