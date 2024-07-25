Archive Intel Announces the Addition of iMessage and WhatsApp with Whitelisting Capabilities
[Clients] were frustrated by available options ... that felt more like workarounds than solutions. Archive Intel addressed this head-on and went a step further by developing whitelisting capabilities.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Archive Intel, the pioneering provider of AI-powered communications archiving and compliance solutions, today announced the addition of iMessage and WhatsApp with advanced whitelisting capabilities to its comprehensive list of communication channels, including Outlook, Gmail, X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Slack, Zoom, SMS, MyRepChat, Microsoft Teams, RingCentral, and websites. This innovative advancement solidifies Archive Intel’s position as the first and only platform to offer this extensive range of integrations on a single platform.
“We listened to our clients and quickly delivered iMessage archiving to over 100 users” said Larry Shumbres, chief executive officer of Archive Intel. “They were frustrated by the available options such as additional phones, multiple phone numbers, and third-party apps that felt more like workarounds than solutions. Archive Intel addressed this problem head-on and went a step further by developing whitelisting capabilities that allows users to select which contacts they’d like to archive and which to keep private."
Archive Intel’s platform is designed to meet the demands of SEC Rule 17a-4 and other regulatory standards. The breadth of integrations and advanced whitelisting capabilities allows for precise control over which messages are archived, reducing unnecessary data storage and simplifying compliance management.
“Our competitive and transparent pricing provides exceptional value for firms of all sizes without compromising on features or performance,” Shumbres added.
About Archive Intel
Archive Intel is a SaaS-based, AI-powered communications compliance and archiving solution tailored for financial advisors and institutions. The platform addresses the requirements of SEC Rule 17a-4, providing comprehensive coverage for various communication channels, including email, text, social media, and more. Archive Intel’s advanced AI technology ensures seamless regulatory compliance, reducing the risk of fines and enhancing operational efficiency.
