Global Vacuum Pumps Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The vacuum pumps market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $5.20 billion in 2023 to $5.50 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the emergence of new end-use industries, pharmaceutical developments, chemical industry growth, energy sector needs, and increasing environmental regulations.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The vacuum pumps market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $6.96 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the expansion of the semiconductor industry, energy sector expansion, development of emerging markets, increasing research and development activities, and growing focus on energy efficiency and sustainability.

Growth Driver Of The Vacuum Pumps Market

The rising food and beverage industry is expected to propel the growth of the vacuum pumps market going forward. The food and beverage industry encompasses the production, processing, packaging, and distribution of food and drink products for consumption. The food and beverage industry is increasing due to shifting consumer preferences towards convenience foods, growing demand for healthy and organic options, and an expanding global population driving consumption. Vacuum pumps are utilized in the food and beverage industry to extend shelf life and maintain product quality by removing air and preventing oxidation during packaging and processing.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the vacuum pumps market include Atlas Copco AB, Agilent Technologies Inc., Ebara Corporation, Gardner Denver Holdings Inc., ULVAC Technologies Inc., Busch Vacuum Solutions.

Major companies operating in the vacuum pumps market are developing new products, such as dry-running vacuum pumps, to gain a competitive edge in the market. Dry-running vacuum pumps refer to devices that remove gas molecules from a sealed volume to create a partial vacuum or low-pressure environment.

Segments:

1) By Pump Type: Positive Displacement, Dry Vacuum, Centrifugal, Momentum Transfer

2) By Mechanism: Gas Transfer, Gas Binding

3) By Pressure: Low Vacuum Pumps, Medium Vacuum Pumps, High Vacuum Pumps, Ultra-High Vacuum Pumps, Extreme High Vacuum Pumps

4) By End-User: Automotive, Chemical And Petrochemical, Aerospace And Defense, Oil And Gas, Healthcare And Pharmaceuticals, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the vacuum pumps market in 2023. The regions covered in the vacuum pumps market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Vacuum Pumps Market Definition

A vacuum pump is a device that removes gas molecules from a sealed volume to create a partial vacuum. The main purpose of a vacuum pump is to reduce the pressure within a system, which can be useful in various applications across multiple industries, including manufacturing, scientific research, and medical fields. These pumps enable processes that require low-pressure environments, such as electron microscopy, semiconductor fabrication, and vacuum packaging.

Vacuum Pumps Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Vacuum Pumps Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on vacuum pumps market size, vacuum pumps market drivers and trends, vacuum pumps market major players, vacuum pumps competitors' revenues, vacuum pumps market positioning, and vacuum pumps market growth across geographies. The vacuum pumps market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

