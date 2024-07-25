Sheerin Pavilion by PMT Partners Ltd. Wins Platinum in A' Trade Show Design Award
PMT Partners Ltd.'s Innovative Sheerin Pavilion Earns Prestigious Platinum A' Design Award in Trade Show Architecture, Interiors, and Exhibit Design CategoryCOMO, CO, ITALY, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the field of trade show design, has announced PMT Partners Ltd.'s Sheerin Pavilion as the recipient of the prestigious Platinum A' Trade Show Architecture, Interiors, and Exhibit Design Award. This esteemed accolade highlights the exceptional design and innovation of the Sheerin Pavilion, positioning it as a leading example of excellence within the trade show industry.
The Sheerin Pavilion's award-winning design showcases its relevance to current trends and needs within the trade show sector. By employing artificial stones to simulate a natural stone canyon, the pavilion offers a captivating and immersive exhibition space that pushes the boundaries of traditional trade show design. This innovative approach aligns with the industry's growing demand for engaging and memorable experiences that effectively showcase products and brands.
PMT Partners Ltd.'s Sheerin Pavilion stands out for its unique fusion of form and function. The pavilion's inverted pyramid structure, achieved through meticulous structural calculations and the use of PK.PM software, creates a striking visual impact while ensuring the unity of form and mechanics. The modular design of the pavilion's skin, incorporating CNC-milled wooden elements and mass-produced metal parts, allows for efficient assembly, disassembly, and reusability, promoting sustainable practices in exhibition construction.
The Platinum A' Trade Show Architecture, Interiors, and Exhibit Design Award serves as a testament to PMT Partners Ltd.'s commitment to pushing the boundaries of design and innovation. This recognition is expected to inspire the team to continue exploring new possibilities in sustainable exhibition construction and modular design. The award also highlights the firm's dedication to creating immersive and engaging spaces that effectively showcase products and brands while minimizing environmental impact.
Team Members
The Sheerin Pavilion was designed by a talented team at PMT Partners Ltd., including Weihao Zhao, Yan Hu, and Zhe Zeng as lead architects, along with team members Zhenlin Gu, Haozheng Guan, Xiaohong Guo, Yaopeng Wen, Wei Chen, and Bokai Zhang, who contributed their expertise in various aspects of the project.
Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Sheerin Pavilion by PMT Partners Ltd. at:
About PMT Partners Ltd.
PMT Partners is an architecture and interior design practice launched in 2016 and currently collaborating with clients in China and around the globe. In an era of precipitous and extreme change, lead architects Yan Hu, Weihao Zhao and Zhe Zeng take an open-minded and creative but pragmatic approach to the work, creating projects that manage to be somehow both radical and restrained.
About Platinum A' Design Award
The Platinum A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition that honors designs at the forefront of creativity and innovation in the Trade Show Architecture, Interiors, and Exhibit Design category. Recipients are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process by an expert jury panel based on pre-established criteria, including innovative conceptualization, effective brand integration, visitor engagement strategy, sustainable design approach, and visual impact. This award acknowledges the exceptional technical proficiency and artistic skill of the designers, as well as their commitment to advancing the boundaries of design and technology in the trade show industry.
About A' Design Award
The A' Trade Show Architecture, Interiors, and Exhibit Design Award is a prestigious international design competition that recognizes outstanding achievements in the field of trade show design. Organized annually since 2008, the A' Design Award attracts a wide range of industry professionals, including architects, interior designers, design agencies, companies, and brands. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process conducted by an expert jury panel, the competition aims to identify and celebrate innovative and impactful designs that contribute to the advancement of the trade show industry. By providing a global platform for recognition and exposure, the A' Design Award seeks to inspire and promote the development of superior products and projects that benefit society and create a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://tradeshow-award.com
