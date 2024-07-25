UV-C LED Global Market 2024 To Reach $3.29 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 37.2%

UV-C LED Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's UV-C LED Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs -The Business Research Company” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The UV-C LED market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $0.68 billion in 2023 to $0.93 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 37%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased awareness of the importance of disinfection, regulatory mandates promoted disinfection solutions, Increased concerns about healthcare-associated infections, demand for disinfection solutions, decreased costs.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The UV-C LED market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $3.29 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 37.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing concerns about infectious diseases, improvements in UV-C LED efficiency and affordability, growing demand for portable disinfection devices, rising demand for energy-efficient, rising demand for environmentally friendly disinfection technologies.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global UV-C LED Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=16205&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The UV-C LED Market

The increasing air pollution and water contamination are expected to propel the growth of the UV-C LED market going forward. Air pollution and water contamination are environmental issues caused by harmful substances released into the atmosphere and water bodies, adversely affecting human health and ecosystems. Air pollution and water contamination are driven by industrial activities, agricultural runoff, vehicle emissions, and improper waste disposal, leading to significant environmental and health challenges. UV-C LED technology is used to mitigate increasing air pollution and water contamination by providing effective disinfection and sterilization, killing bacteria, viruses, and other harmful microorganisms in air and water.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/uv-c-led-global-market-report

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the UV-C LED market include LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Heraeus Holding, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Signify Holding B.V.

Major companies operating in the UV-C LED market are focusing on energy efficiency advancements, such as high-radiant-flux, to enhance sterilization efficiency and expand applications across various industries. High-radiant-flux UV-C LEDs are ultraviolet light-emitting diodes with increased output power, enabling more effective and efficient disinfection and sterilization processes.

Segments:

1) By Mounting Type: Surface Mount, Chip-on-Board, Through Hole, Other Mounting Type

2) By Wavelength: 200-230nm, 230-260nm, 260-280nm

3) By Application: Water Disinfection, Surface Disinfection, Air Disinfection

4) By End User: Industrial, Residential, Commercial

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the UV-C LED market in 2023. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the UV-C LED market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

UV-C LED Market Definition

Ultraviolet light-emitting diodes (UV-C LED) is a type of light spectrum that emit ultraviolet light in the germicidal range, typically between 200 and 280 nanometers. They're used for disinfection purposes in water purification, air sanitization, and surface sterilization due to their ability to deactivate pathogens' DNA.

UV-C LED Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The UV-C LED Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on UV-C LED market size, UV-C LED market drivers and trends, UV-C LED market major players, UV-C LED competitors' revenues, UV-C LED market positioning, and UV-C LED market growth across geographies. The UV-C LED market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Automotive Light Emitting Diode (LED) Bulbs Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-light-emitting-diode-bulbs-global-market-report

Light Emitting Diode (LED) Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/light-emitting-diode-global-market-report

Backlight LED Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/backlight-led-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293