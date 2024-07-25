Interior Doors Market to Observe Significant Growth by 2030 | With a CAGR of 4.9%

Interior Doors Market Key Trends, Growth Factors to Reach $93.1 Billion by 2030

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The interior doors market is primarily driven by the burgeoning construction sector, fueled by rapid urbanization. Panel doors, renowned for their space-saving attributes, dominated the market in 2020. Swinging doors led in the mechanism segment due to their ease of maintenance, while wooden doors outsold other materials. Residential and non-residential applications are key market segments.

Asia-Pacific emerged as the market leader in 2021, propelled by robust residential construction and a high CAGR. The region's growth is attributed to increased investments in housing by both the public and private sectors.

The interior doors market size was valued at $55.7 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $93.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Advancements in door design and manufacturing have expanded product variety and enabled personalized choices. Lighter, more durable fiberglass doors are gaining popularity. The residential segment is poised for rapid growth, driven by affordable housing initiatives worldwide.

Key market challenges include high installation costs. However, innovative developments like Masonite's patent for power and internet-connected doors highlight the industry's potential for growth through technological integration.

Key Players:

Key companies profiled in the interior doors market forecast include Artisan Hardware, Bayer Built Woodworks Inc., Concept SGA Inc., Contractors Wardrobe, Inc., Hume Doors & Timber Pty Ltd, JB Kind, Ltd, Jeld-Wen Holdings Inc., Marvin Windows and Doors, Masonite International Corporation and Rustica Hardware.

