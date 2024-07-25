Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market Analysis 2024

Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Global Market Report

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The advanced therapy medicinal products contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.55 billion in 2023 to $5.30 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the increasing number of ATMP clinical trials, rising awareness and belief among researchers regarding the benefits of advanced therapy, the presence of several ATMP CDMOs, increasing efforts to develop novel therapies for various diseases, and supportive government initiatives.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The advanced therapy medicinal products contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $9.85 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the high investment of CDMOs, a growing number of emerging players in the cell and gene therapy (CGT) sector, increasing grants and investments for the development of cell and gene therapies, increasing pharmaceutical R&D spending, increasing number of clinical trials for ATMPs.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=15719&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market

The increasing number of clinical trials is expected to propel the growth of the advanced therapy medicinal products CDMO market going forward. Clinical trials are research studies conducted in humans to evaluate the safety and efficacy of medical interventions such as drugs, treatments, devices, or preventive measures. Clinical trial numbers are rising to meet the increasing demand for innovative treatments and to address a growing global disease burden. With the use of advanced therapy medicinal products, the demand for CDMO manufacturing services rises, leveraging specialized expertise and infrastructure. Clinical trial data aids in optimizing manufacturing, ensuring scalability, and quality maintenance to meet larger clinical and commercial needs.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/advanced-therapy-medicinal-products-contract-development-and-manufacturing-organization-cdmo-global-market-report

CDMO Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the advanced therapy medicinal products contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Resonac Corporation, Lonza Group AG, Catalent Inc., Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Major companies operating in the advanced therapy medicinal products CDMO market are developing advanced cell therapy manufacturing services to overcome critical issues in cell therapy manufacturing and speed the development activities of their partners. Cell therapy manufacturing services are contract development and manufacturing organization services that offer services which vary from early preclinical development to late-stage clinical trials and commercialization.

CDMO Market Segments:

1) By Product: Gene Therapy, Cell Therapy, Tissue Engineered

2) By Phase: Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Phase IV

3) By Indication: Oncology, Cardiology, Central Nervous System And Musculoskeletal, Infectious Disease, Dermatology, Endocrine, Metabolic, Genetic, Immunology And Inflammation, Ophthalmology, Hematology

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the advanced therapy medicinal product contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the advanced therapy medicinal products contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market Definition

An advanced therapy medicinal product contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) is a specialized service provider that assists in the development and manufacturing of advanced therapy medicinal products. The objective of an advanced therapy medicinal product CDMO is to provide the expertise, infrastructure, and resources required for advanced therapy medicinal product development and manufacturing.

Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on advanced therapy medicinal products contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) market size, advanced therapy medicinal products contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) market drivers and trends, advanced therapy medicinal products contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) market major players, advanced therapy medicinal products contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) competitors' revenues, advanced therapy medicinal products contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) market positioning, and advanced therapy medicinal products contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) market growth across geographies. The advanced therapy medicinal products contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Advanced Therapeutics Pharmaceutical Outsourcing Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/advanced-therapeutics-pharmaceutical-outsourcing-global-market-report

Advanced Biofuels Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/advanced-biofuels-global-market-report

Advanced Lead Acid Battery Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/advanced-lead-acid-battery-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293