NASSAU, The Bahamas, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and global Web3 technology company, has issued updates for July 25, 2024.

OKX Expands USDC Trading Pairs to Enhance User Experience

OKX is pleased to announce the expansion of its USDC trading pairs in response to the growing demand for diverse trading options and to support the continued growth of the USDC ecosystem. The new trading pairs will be available on its spot trading platform between 6:00 am and 8:30 am UTC on July 29, 2024.



The newly introduced USDC trading pairs include:

CVC/USDC

XTZ/USDC

API3/USDC

DAI/USDC

LSK/USDC

BICO/USDC

ZRX/USDC

PSTAKE/USDC

GLMR/USDC

QTUM/USDC

KNC/USDC

MLN/USDC

BADGER/USDC

PHA/USDC

BAND/USDC

NMR/USDC

T/USDC

SC/USDC

REN/USDC

ICX/USDC

With this expansion, OKX aims to provide its users with more trading opportunities and enhance the overall trading experience on the platform.

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com



About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX offers a secure and trustworthy platform that provides responsible crypto traders with innovative tools to access the world of crypto.

As a global brand and top partner of Manchester City FC and McLaren Racing, OKX uses Web3 technology to redefine how fans connect with their favorite teams. Recent examples include its Unseen City Shirts and Race Rewind digital collectible campaigns, which offer fans real-world benefits like exclusive match-day and trackside experiences. As the Presenting Partner of Tribeca Festival, OKX also empowers artists and creators through Web3.

In line with its "on-chain, any chain" philosophy, OKX contributes to the growth of the Web3 ecosystem via its secure, interoperable and self-custody enabled OKX Wallet. OKX Wallet is a user-friendly gateway to the on-chain world, connecting to over 100 blockchains, 10,000 dApps, 170+ DeFi protocols, 300,000 tokens and 490+ decentralized exchanges (DEXs).

OKX is committed to transparency and security, and publishes its Proof of Reserves monthly to build trust. It is also dedicated to expanding its educational resources through OKX Learn, making digital assets accessible and understandable for a broader audience.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



Disclaimer