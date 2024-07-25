Global Assisted Living Facility And Neurorehabilitation Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

Assisted Living Facility And Neurorehabilitation Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The assisted living facility and neurorehabilitation market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $44.19 billion in 2023 to $47.63 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growing geriatric population demands, demand for neurorehabilitation centers, gaining traction of continuing-care retirement communities, and increasing number of traumatic brain injury (TBI) survivors.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The assisted living facility and neurorehabilitation market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $64.73 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the need for neurorehabilitation devices, rising incidence and prevalence of neurological disorders, growing income from the senior population, and the desire to live in senior housing communities for better healthcare.

Growth Driver Of The Assisted Living Facility And Neurorehabilitation Market

The growing demand for personalized senior care services is expected to propel the growth of the assisted living facility and neurorehabilitation market going forward. Personalized senior care services are a wide range of services designed to help elderly individuals live. The demand for personalized senior care services is increasing due to the increase in the elderly population, their unique needs, and the demand for quality care. The integration of assisted living facilities and neurorehabilitation into personalized senior care services ensures comprehensive support, combining daily living assistance with specialized therapeutic interventions tailored to individual neurological needs.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the assisted living facility and neurorehabilitation market include Community Health Systems Inc., Sevita Health, Encompass Health Corporation, Kindred Healthcare LLC.

Major companies operating in assisted living facilities and neurorehabilitation market are focusing on technological advancements, such as smart peripheral devices, to gain a competitive edge in the market. Smart peripheral device is a hyper-sensitive controller that captures the fine grasp forces and wrist movements required for daily activities. It can detect sub-newton-level finger and hand forces, enabling treatment for even the most impaired patients.

Assisted Living Facility And Neurorehabilitation Market Segments:

1) By Type: Women, Men

2) By Age: Less Than 65, 65-74, 75-84, More Than 85

3) By Application: Hospitals, Clinics, Personal Care, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the assisted living facility and neurorehabilitation market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the market. The regions covered in the assisted living facility and neurorehabilitation market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Assisted Living Facility And Neurorehabilitation Market Definition

An assisted living facility provides residential care and support services for individuals who need help with daily activities but do not require intensive medical care. Neurorehabilitation is a specialized therapeutic approach aimed at improving the function and quality of life of individuals with neurological disorders or injuries. When combined, these services offer a comprehensive care environment where residents receive both daily living support and specialized neurological rehabilitation.

Assisted Living Facility And Neurorehabilitation Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Assisted Living Facility And Neurorehabilitation Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on assisted living facility and neurorehabilitation market size, assisted living facility and neurorehabilitation market drivers and trends, assisted living facility and neurorehabilitation market major players, assisted living facility and neurorehabilitation competitors' revenues, assisted living facility and neurorehabilitation market positioning, and assisted living facility and neurorehabilitation market growth across geographies. The assisted living facility and neurorehabilitation market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

