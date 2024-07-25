CD BioGlyco Released a Wide Range of ELISA Assay Kits for Research Use
CD BioGlyco announced the release of an extensive range of ELISA assay kits designed to support scientists in their glycobiology-focused research endeavors.SHIRLEY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CD BioGlyco, a leading biotechnology company specializing in glycoscience research, today announced the release of an extensive range of ELISA assay kits designed to support scientists in their glycobiology-focused research endeavors.
Assay kits include chemicals and complete experimental techniques for quantitative or qualitative analysis of particular biological components or processes. They often comprise a wide range of components, such as reagents, substrates, standards, controls, detection techniques, and analytical instructions required to carry out the assay. There are several benefits to using assay kits, including simplifying the experimental procedure, saving time and money, giving excellent sensitivity, precision, and reproducibility, and assuring consistent findings.
Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assays (ELISAs) are a cornerstone of modern biomedical research, offering a highly sensitive method for detecting and quantifying proteins, antigens, and antibodies within biological samples.
CD BioGlyco's new portfolio of ELISA kits leverages this powerful technology to specifically target glycobiologically relevant molecules, providing researchers with the tools needed to elucidate the complex roles of glycans in human health and disease.
Some of the featured ELISA Assay Kits at CD BioGlyco include:
Bovine lipopolysaccharide (LPS) ELISA kit (25-800 EU/L)
Bovine lipopolysaccharide/lipooligosaccharide (LPS/LOS) ELISA kit
Bovine lipopolysaccharide-binding protein (LBP) ELISA kit (0.625-40 ng/mL)
Canine lipopolysaccharide (LPS) ELISA kit
Canine lipopolysaccharide (LPS) IgG ELISA kit
Monkey lipopolysaccharide-binding protein (LBP) ELISA kit (50-100 µL)
Chicken lipopolysaccharide-binding protein (LBP) ELISA kit (50-100 µL)
...
"Our ELISA kits are meticulously designed to offer exceptional sensitivity, specificity, and reproducibility, empowering researchers to generate high-quality data and drive meaningful discoveries in the field of glycobiology," said Anna, one of the representative speakers from CD BioGlyco. "By expanding our product offerings to include this wide range of ELISA kits, we aim to further support the scientific community in unraveling the intricate glycocode and its profound impact on biological processes."
By offering this comprehensive suite of ELISA kits, CD BioGlyco reaffirms its commitment to advancing glycobiology research and empowering scientists worldwide to explore the vast and complex landscape of glycans in biology and medicine.
For more information about CD BioGlyco's ELISA kits and to explore the full product range, please visit https://www.bioglyco.com/assay-kits.html.
Anna Bryan
CD BioGlyco
email us here