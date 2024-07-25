EMC Shielding and Test Equipment Market Projected to Hit USD 17.0 Billion by 2034 with CAGR of 5.3% - Report by Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Expansion in automotive, healthcare, and consumer electronics industries offers significant opportunities for market players by driving the need for advanced EMC shielding and test equipment to ensure compliance and performance, thereby boosting market growth and creating new avenues for innovation and development.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research Inc. -, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global EMC shielding and test equipment market (Marché des équipements de blindage et de test CEM) stood at US$ 9.5 billion in 2023, and the global market is projected to reach US$ 17.0 billion in 2034. The global EMC shielding and test equipment market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% between 2024 and 2034.

The EMC (electromagnetic compatibility) shielding and test equipment market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the rising demand for consumer electronics and the rapid adoption of electric vehicles (EVs). These trends are propelling the need for advanced EMC solutions to ensure that electronic devices and systems operate without electromagnetic interference, which can compromise performance and safety.

Consumer electronics, including smartphones, laptops, and wearable devices, are becoming increasingly integral to daily life. As these devices proliferate, the complexity of their electronic components and the density of their circuits increase, leading to greater potential for electromagnetic interference (EMI). Consequently, manufacturers are investing in robust EMC shielding and testing equipment to meet stringent regulatory standards and consumer expectations for reliable performance.

The automotive industry, particularly with the surge in electric vehicles, is another major contributor to the market's growth. EVs contain numerous electronic systems, from battery management to infotainment systems, all of which must function harmoniously without interference.

Effective EMC shielding ensures these systems operate correctly, enhancing vehicle safety and performance. The expansion of autonomous driving technologies further intensifies the need for rigorous EMC testing and shielding solutions to safeguard the functionality of critical control systems.

Healthcare is also a burgeoning sector for EMC shielding and test equipment. Medical devices, such as MRI machines, pacemakers, and diagnostic tools, require stringent EMC compliance to avoid malfunctions caused by EMI. The increasing reliance on these devices underscores the importance of effective shielding and testing to protect patient safety and ensure accurate diagnostics.

Key Takeaways of Market Report

Global EMC shielding and test equipment market to generate absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 9.5 billion until 2023.

Global EMC shielding and test equipment market is valued at US$ 17 billion in 2034.

Asia Pacific is forecasted to hold the largest share of EMC shielding and test equipment.

Global EMC Shielding and Test Equipment Market: Growth Drivers

EMC shielding and test equipment are crucial in consumer electronics and electric vehicles (EVs) to prevent electromagnetic interference (EMI), ensuring proper functionality, safety, and regulatory compliance. The rise in disposable income and urbanization in emerging economies boosts consumer electronics demand.

The surge in work-from-home arrangements has increased sales of laptops, tablets, and cell phones, driving the need for RF interference mitigation tools. In EVs, complex electronic systems such as battery management, motor control, and infotainment require effective EMI shielding to operate without interference.

These solutions enhance EV performance and ensure safety standards, preventing EMI-related issues. Thus, the growing consumer electronics and EV markets are driving the demand for advanced EMC shielding and test equipment.

Global EMC Shielding and Test Equipment Market: Regional Landscape

According to the latest EMC shielding and test equipment market analysis (Marktanalyse für EMV-Abschirmung und Prüfgeräte), Asia Pacific held a significant share of the global market in 2023. This growth is driven by rapid industrialization, expansion in electronics manufacturing, increased use of electronic systems in automobiles, and the development of 5G networks.

The region's robust industrial base and advancing technology sectors are boosting demand for EMC shielding and test equipment to ensure reliable performance and compliance with regulatory standards. The proliferation of consumer electronics and the automotive industry's shift towards electric and autonomous vehicles further augment market growth, making Asia Pacific a pivotal region for the EMC shielding and test equipment market.

Global EMC Shielding and Test Equipment Market: Key Players

In 2024, Laird PLC introduced the EMC ShieldPro Plus, which was designed to provide superior electromagnetic interference (EMI) protection for electronic devices operating in harsh environments.

In 2023, PPG Industries made a significant advancement in the EMC shielding and test equipment market and introduced a new line of advanced conductive coatings.

Global EMC Shielding and Test Equipment Market: Segmentation

EMC Shielding

Material

Coatings

Polymers

Elastomers

Metal Shielding

EMC Shielding Tapes and Laminates

Method

Radiation

Conduction

EMC Filtering

Load Type

AC

Single Phase

Three Phase

DC

Insertion Loss

Differential Mode

Common Mode

Test Equipment

Equipment Type

Spectrum Analyzers

Amplifiers

Signal Generators

EMI Receivers

Transient Generators

Anechoic Chambers

Others (Impedance Stabilization Network [ISN], ESD Gun)

End-use Industry

Consumer Electronics

IT and Telecommunications

Automotive

Healthcare

Aerospace

Industrial

Defense

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

