Global Masks (N95 Respirators And Other Surgical Masks) Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Masks (N95 Respirators And Other Surgical Masks) Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The masks (N95 respirators and other surgical masks) market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $14.49 billion in 2023 to $15.6 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to impact of COVID-19 pandemic, rising air pollution levels, escalating number of smokers, increased number of surgical procedures, a rise in healthcare expenditure, and increased geriatric population.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The masks (N95 respirators and other surgical masks) market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $21.22 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to new COVID-19 strains, a rise in airborne diseases, government initiatives, and a rise in online pharmacies.

Growth Driver Of The Masks (N95 Respirators And Other Surgical Masks) Market

The increasing construction activities are expected to propel the growth of the masks (N95 respirators and other surgical masks) market going forward. The construction sector refers to the business of manufacturing and commerce concerned with constructing, upholding, and fixing structures. N95 masks are also used in the construction industry to protect workers from other airborne hazards such as welding fumes, mold, and asbestos.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the masks (N95 respirators and other surgical masks) market include Honeywell International Inc., BYD Co.Ltd., The 3M Company, Intco Medical Technology Co. Ltd., Unicharm Corporation, Moldex-Metric.

Major companies operating in the masks (N95 respirators and other surgical masks) market are focused on incorporating new technologies, such as authentication and traceability technology, into their products to gain a competitive edge in the market. Authentication and traceability technology in masks refers to the use of technology to prevent the use of counterfeit masks, which can be ineffective and pose a risk to the user.

Segments:

1) By Type: N95 Respirator, Common Grade Surgical Masks, Others (Comfort Masks/Dust Masks)

2) By End User: Hospitals and Clinics, Individual, Other End Users

3) By Nature: Reusable, Disposable

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the N95 respirators and other surgical masks market in 2023. Asia-Pacific was the second largest region in the N95 respirators and other surgical masks market share. The regions covered in the masks (N95 respirators and other surgical masks) market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Masks (N95 Respirators And Other Surgical Masks) Market Definition

The N95 respirators and other surgical masks are used as personal protective equipment to protect the wearer from airborne particles and liquid contaminating the face. The N95 respirators and other surgical masks are available in a variety of thicknesses and liquid contact protection levels. These characteristics may also have an impact on how readily people can breathe through the surgical mask and how well it protects people.

