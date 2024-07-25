Anticoccidial Drugs Global Market 2024 To Reach $1.69 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 7.3%

Anticoccidial Drugs Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The anticoccidial drugs market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.19 billion in 2023 to $1.27 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased incidence of coccidiosis globally, increased adoption of pet animals, high prevalence of coccidiosis, economic impact, and increased safety concerns about food and health of animals.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The anticoccidial drugs market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.69 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the growing number of veterinary healthcare, the rising prevalence of coccidiosis in animals, the increasing use of synthetic drugs, the growing demand for feed additives, and increasing livestock production.

Growth Driver Of The Anticoccidial Drugs Market

The growing demand for meat proteins is expected to propel the growth of the anticoccidial drug market going forward. Meat proteins are naturally present in animal flesh, comprising various amino acids essential for various bodily functions. The rising demand for meat proteins is due to population growth, increasing disposable income, urbanization, and changing dietary preferences toward protein-rich foods. Anticoccidial drugs are essential tools in modern livestock farming. They help maintain the health and productivity of animals, ensuring that farmers can meet the growing demand for meat proteins efficiently and sustainably.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the anticoccidial drugs market include Johnson & Johnson, Merck and Co. Inc., Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Eli Lilly and Company Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH.

Major companies operating in the anticoccidial drugs market focus on developing innovative solutions, such as zoalene-based solutions, to enhance efficacy, minimize resistance development, and address emerging challenges in poultry and livestock management. A zoalene-based solution includes zoalene as its active ingredient and is utilized to combat coccidiosis in poultry.

Anticoccidial Drugs Market Segments:

1) By Drug Class: Ionophore, Antibiotic, Sulphonamides, Chemical Derivative, Other Drug Classes

2) By Drug Action: Coccidiostatic, Coccidiocidal

3) By Application: Poultry, Swine, Fish, Cattle, Companion Animals

4) By Distribution Channel: Veterinary Hospitals, Retail Pharmacy, Other Distribution Channels

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the anticoccidial drugs market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the anticoccidial drugs market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Anticoccidial Drugs Market Definition

Anticoccidial drugs are a class of medications used to prevent and treat coccidiosis, a parasitic disease of the intestinal tract caused by protozoa of the genus Eimeria. These drugs work by inhibiting various stages of the coccidia life cycle, controlling the infection, and preventing the severe intestinal damage and related symptoms associated with the disease. Anticoccidial drugs are commonly used in veterinary medicine, particularly poultry, to enhance health and productivity by managing this widespread and economically significant condition.

