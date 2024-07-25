Smart Food Labels Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

Smart Food Labels Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The smart food labels market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $10.27 billion in 2023 to $12.39 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased consumer demand for transparency, growth in concerns about food safety, regulatory mandates for nutritional labeling, advancements in technology enabling innovative labeling solutions, high prevalence of food allergies and intolerances, heightened awareness about sustainability prompting eco-friendly labeling initiatives, and the expanding market for personalized nutrition.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The smart food labels market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $26.53 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to advancements in smart packaging technologies, stringent regulations regarding food safety and labeling, growing adoption of IoT and NFC-enabled devices, rising concerns about food allergies and dietary restrictions, expanding awareness about sustainability and ethical sourcing, and the proliferation of smartphones and mobile applications.

Growth Driver Of The Smart Food Labels Market

The growing demand for packaged foods is expected to propel the growth of the smart food labels market going forward. Packaged foods are food products that are pre-prepared, pre-measured, and often pre-cooked, then packaged and sold to consumers in a ready-to-eat or ready-to-cook state. The demand for packaged food is due to its long shelf life, convenience, advancements in food technology, and globalization. Smart food labels are helpful for packaged food as they enhance transparency, traceability, and consumer engagement by providing detailed product information and tracking data.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the smart food labels market include NXP Semiconductors N.V., Avery Dennison Corporation, Zebra Technologies Corporation, CCL Industries Inc.

Major companies operating in the smart food labels market are adopting strategic partnership approaches to leverage each other's strengths, enhance their product offerings, and expand their market reach. Strategic partnerships refer to a process in which companies leverage each other's strengths and resources to achieve mutual benefits and success.

Segments:

1) By Technology: Sensing Labels, Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID), Dynamic Display, Other Technologies

2) By Applications: Electronic And Information Technology (IT) Asset, Perishable Goods, Security Access, Smart Wrist Bands, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Food And Beverage, Healthcare And Pharmaceutical, Automotive, Fast-Moving Consumer Goods, Logistics, Retail, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the smart food label market in 2023. The regions covered in the smart food labels market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Smart Food Labels Market Definition

Smart food labels typically refer to packaging labels that incorporate advanced technologies to provide consumers with detailed information about the product's nutritional content, sourcing, allergens, and environmental impact. These labels aim to empower consumers to make more informed choices about their food purchases and promote transparency in the food industry.

Smart Food Labels Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Smart Food Labels Global Market Report 2024 provides insights on smart food labels market size, smart food labels market drivers and trends, smart food labels market major players, smart food labels competitors' revenues, smart food labels market positioning, and smart food labels market growth across geographies.

