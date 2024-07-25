Shrimp Feed Global Market 2024 To Reach $5.83 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 6.7%

Shrimp Feed Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Shrimp Feed Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The shrimp feed market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.24 billion in 2023 to $4.51 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased aquaculture production, technological advancements in feed production, high investments in shrimp farming, sustainability initiatives in feed production, and enhanced research and development.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The shrimp feed market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $5.83 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to high global shrimp demand, expansion of shrimp farming, regulatory changes, growing demand for seafood, and technological advancements.

Growth Driver Of The Shrimp Feed Market

The increasing demand for seafood is expected to propel the growth of the shrimp feed market going forward. Seafood refers to any edible aquatic animal or plant harvested from freshwater or saltwater environments for human consumption. The increasing demand for seafood can be attributed to health consciousness, cultural preferences, convenience, sustainability concerns, and globalization. The use of high-quality shrimp feed supports the sustainable expansion of shrimp aquaculture, helping to meet the growing global demand for seafood while minimizing environmental impact and maintaining the health of aquatic ecosystems.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the shrimp feed market include Cargill Incorporated, The Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Tongwei Co Ltd, Evonik Industries AG, Charoen Pokphand Food Public Company Limited.

Major companies operating in the shrimp feed market are focused on developing innovative products, such as functional shrimp feed, to enhance feed efficiency and sustainability. Functional shrimp feed refers to specialized diets formulated not only to meet the basic nutritional needs of shrimp but also to enhance their overall health, growth, and resistance to diseases. These feeds often contain additional ingredients that provide specific benefits beyond basic nutrition.

Segments:

1) By Type: Starter Grade, Grower Grade, Finisher Grade

2) By Shrimp Species: Pacific Whiteleg Shrimp, Black Tiger Shrimp, Other Shrimp Species

3) By Ingredients: Fish-Meal Based Feeds, Plant-Based Feeds, Soybean-Meal Based Feeds, Wheat-Based Feeds, Corn-Based Feeds, Other Ingredients

4) By Additives: Vitamins And Proteins, Antioxidants, Antibiotics, Fatty Acids, Feed Enzymes, Other Additives

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the shrimp feed market in 2023. Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the shrimp feed market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Shrimp Feed Market Definition

Shrimp feed refers to specially formulated diets designed to meet the nutritional requirements of farmed shrimp. These feeds typically contain a balanced mix of proteins, carbohydrates, fats, vitamins, and minerals to ensure optimal shrimp growth, health, and reproduction.

