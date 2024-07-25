UV Light Disinfection Global Market 2024 To Reach $6.66 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 10.3%

UV Light Disinfection Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

UV Light Disinfection Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The UV light disinfection market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.10 billion in 2023 to $4.50 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased demand for portable UV sanitizers, increased utilization in HVAC systems, increased adopted involves multiple channels, and increased demand for non-chemical disinfection methods, and Environmental concerns.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The UV light disinfection market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $6.66 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing awareness of waterborne diseases, focusing on safe food and beverage processing, rise of healthcare-associated infections, growing demand for safe and sustainable disinfection solutions and rising need for enhanced air and water quality.

Growth Driver Of The UV Light Disinfection Market

The rising prevalence of healthcare-associated infections is expected to propel the growth of the UV light disinfection market going forward. Healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) are preventable infections caused by various pathogens, including bacteria, viruses, and fungi, that patients can acquire during medical care in healthcare facilities. Healthcare-associated infections are increasing due to several factors, such as antibiotic resistance, invasive medical procedures, longer hospital stays, immunocompromised patients, and inadequate infection control measures. UV light disinfection efficiently reduces bacteria in healthcare-associated infections by lowering the risk of illnesses for patients and healthcare workers through its broad-spectrum antimicrobial action, short disinfection times, and non-chemical technique.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the UV light disinfection market include General Electric Company, Heraeus Holding GmbH, Philips Lighting, SUEZ Water Technologies and Solutions, Xylem Water Solutions India Private Limited.

Major companies operating in the UV light disinfection market are focusing on developing innovative technologies, such as UV disinfection robots, to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of UV light disinfection processes. UV disinfection robots are autonomous or semi-autonomous machines equipped with ultraviolet (UV) light sources, typically ultraviolet-C (UVC) lamps, designed to disinfect surfaces and air in various environments, including healthcare facilities, laboratories, and public spaces.

Segments:

1) By Type: Ordinary Cathode Low Pressure Mercury UV Disinfection, High-Intensity Ultraviolet Disinfection, Ozone UV Disinfection

2) By Application: Drinking Water And Wastewater, Air And Surface, Food Processing

3) By End Use: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the UV light disinfection market in 2023. The regions covered in the UV light disinfection market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

UV Light Disinfection Market Definition

UV light disinfection is a method that uses ultraviolet (UV) light to kill or inactivate microorganisms such as bacteria and viruses. It is commonly used to disinfect surfaces, air, and water, as UV light can penetrate the cell walls of microorganisms and damage their DNA, preventing them from reproducing. Its helps to provide a chemical-free and environmentally friendly way to disinfect various items and spaces, reducing the spread of harmful pathogens.

UV Light Disinfection Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The UV Light Disinfection Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on UV light disinfection market size, UV light disinfection market drivers and trends, UV light disinfection market major players, UV light disinfection competitors' revenues, UV light disinfection market positioning, and UV light disinfection market growth across geographies. The UV light disinfection market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

