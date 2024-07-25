Veterinary Rehabilitation Services Market Analysis With Opportunity Segments For 2024-2033

Veterinary Rehabilitation Services Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The veterinary rehabilitation services market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $0.77 billion in 2023 to $0.85 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the growing demand for veterinary rehabilitation services, rising prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders, growing awareness of physical rehabilitation, and increasing number of veterinary rehabilitation centers.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The veterinary rehabilitation services market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.31 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the rising trend of pet humanization, increasing focus on animal welfare, growing awareness of rehabilitation, increasing risks of musculoskeletal and orthopedic disorders, and rapid urbanization.

Growth Driver Of The Veterinary Rehabilitation Services Market

The rising pet ownership is expected to propel the growth of the veterinary rehabilitation services market going forward. Pet ownership refers to the act of keeping and caring for a domestic animal or pet. It encompasses various responsibilities and activities associated with the animal's well-being, health, and maintenance. The rising pet ownership is due to changing societal attitudes towards pets as family members, increased awareness of the benefits of pet companionship for mental and physical health, and the availability of a wider variety of pet-friendly housing and services. Veterinary rehabilitation services are an integral part of modern pet care, utilized by pet owners to ensure their pets lead healthy, active, and happy lives.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the veterinary rehabilitation services market include Gulf Coast Veterinary Specialists, Veterinary Medical & Surgical Group, Veterinary Medical Center of Long Island, Canine Rehabilitation & Conditioning Group.

Major companies operating in the veterinary rehabilitation services market focus on developing innovative solutions, such as comprehensive training and rehabilitation services, to provide extensive training and tools for clinics to offer rehabilitation services. Comprehensive training and rehabilitation services refer to various modalities and techniques veterinary clinics use to help animals recover from injuries, illnesses, or surgeries.

Segments:

1) By Type: Manual Therapy, Hydrotherapy, Hot And Cold Therapies, Electro Therapies, Other Types

2) By Indication: Post-Surgery, Traumatic Injuries, Acute And Chronic Diseases, Developmental Abnormality, Other Indications

3) By End-User: Veterinary Rehab Centers And Hospitals, Rescue And Shelter Homes, Rehab Sanctuary, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the veterinary rehabilitation services market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the veterinary rehabilitation services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Veterinary Rehabilitation Services Market Definition

Veterinary rehabilitation services refer to a specialized area of veterinary medicine focused on improving animals' physical function, mobility, and quality of life through therapeutic exercises and modalities. These help to enhance animals' overall well-being and functional ability, promoting faster recovery and improved long-term health outcomes.

Veterinary Rehabilitation Services Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Veterinary Rehabilitation Services Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on veterinary rehabilitation services market size, veterinary rehabilitation services market drivers and trends, veterinary rehabilitation services market major players, veterinary rehabilitation services competitors' revenues, veterinary rehabilitation services market positioning, and veterinary rehabilitation services market growth across geographies. The veterinary rehabilitation services market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

