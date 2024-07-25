Westfield Enterprises Expands AI Writing Suite with Launch of MyGhostwriter
Revolutionary chatbot designed to assist with nonfiction writing joins the company's growing family of AI-powered writing tools
Our hope at Westfield Enterprises is to create a range of writing assistants that will encourage more thought leaders to share their knowledge with the rest of us,”MARICOPA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Westfield Enterprises, LLC, a leader in AI-assisted writing technology, today announced the launch of MyGhostwriter, the latest addition to its suite of innovative chatbots designed to transform the writing process. This new tool, specifically tuned for nonfiction writing, joins the recently released MyMysteryWriter and MyRomanceWriter in the company's mission to democratize and enhance the art of storytelling across genres.
MyGhostwriter: Your Collaborative Nonfiction Partner
MyGhostwriter is an advanced AI chatbot meticulously designed to assist writers in creating compelling nonfiction content. Tuned to emulate the styles of best-selling nonfiction authors, this tool takes on a collaborative role, much like a real ghostwriter, to help users craft engaging and informative pieces across a wide range of topics.
The primary writing focuses for MyGhostwriter include:
General business needs (manuals, technical documents, press releases, web content)
Personal Finance
Health and Wellness
Travelogues and Travel Guides
Children's Nonfiction
Language Books
Relationships
Cookbooks
Gardening
"Our hope at Westfield Enterprises is to create a range of writing assistants that will encourage more thought leaders to share their knowledge with the rest of us," said Joe DiDonato, Chief Designer of the chatbots. "MyGhostwriter is a significant step towards that goal, providing writers with the support they need to bring their nonfiction ideas to life."
Expanding the AI Writing Ecosystem
MyGhostwriter joins MyMysteryWriter and MyRomanceWriter in Westfield Enterprises' growing family of AI writing tools. All three chatbots are available on the Poe.com platform, offering significant free usage without requiring a subscription. For more extensive use, users can access additional features with a subscription priced at less than $200 per year.
Looking to the Future
Westfield Enterprises is committed to continually expanding its suite of AI writing tools. Currently in testing is https://poe.com/MyCourseBuilder, a chatbot designed to help writers transform their written content into full-fledged courses, taking content creation to the next level.
Additionally, subscribers to Poe.com gain access to complementary tools like https://poe.com/MyImageBuilder, which uses text prompts to generate professional-quality images that rival those created by top designers using Generative AI.
Get Started with MyGhostwriter Today
Writers and content creators are invited to experience the future of nonfiction writing with MyGhostwriter. Visit https://poe.com/MyGhostwriter to begin your journey into AI-assisted nonfiction storytelling.
About Westfield Enterprises
Westfield Enterprises is a private LLC at the forefront of blending technology and creativity. We offer innovative solutions to enhance and democratize the storytelling process across all genres. Our mission is to empower writers of all levels with the tools to bring their stories and ideas to life.
Joe DiDonato
Westfield Enterprises, LLC
+1 805-823-3552
Introducing MyGhostwriter