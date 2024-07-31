Attain Online Japanese Language School Opens Fall 2024 Enrollment with Special Offer of Up to 2 Months Free Tuition

AOJ Language School is also offering a special Fall semester enrollment promotion AOJ Language School Holds Free Trial Japanese Lessons of Each JLPT Level on Sep 8th and Sep 15th Attain Online Japanese Language School Holds First Information Session on September 5

Attain Online Japanese Language School has opened enrollment for the Fall Semester of 2024. The enrollment deadline set for September 18 (Japan time).

CHIYODA, TOKYO, JAPAN, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Online Japanese Language School “Attain Online Japanese (AOJ) Language School”, operated by Attain Corporation, has opened enrollment for the Fall Semester of 2024. Applications are accepted via the online application form, with the enrollment deadline set for September 18 (Japan time). The school is also offering online information sessions, free trial lessons, and a special Fall semester enrollment promotion. The first information session will be held on September 5. For more information, please contact them directly.

https://aoj-ls.jp/en/admission/campaign.html

AOJ Language School, an online Japanese language school established by Attain, the provider of the Japanese e-learning material "Attain Online Japanese," which has surpassed 200,000 learners on the American learning platform Udemy, is pleased to announce its continued success in offering accessible and effective Japanese language education.

With a diverse range of learning options, AOJ Language School provides recorded video classes, allowing students to study at any time, complemented by live classes twice a week. The school offers small-sized classes and private lessons tailored to each student's level and needs, facilitating personalized learning experiences and enhancing Japanese language proficiency.

AOJ Language School proudly accepts students from around the world, offering cost-effective tuition to make Japanese language education accessible globally. Thanks to their commitment to quality content, they have attracted students from 30 countries, with over 150 students actively engaged in learning Japanese within just three years of their founding.

They offer Japanese language classes for all levels (N5-N1) during the Fall semester. Their curriculum includes 24/7 access to recorded video classes and two weekly 90-minute live classes conducted by highly qualified instructors with Japanese teaching credentials. Their instructional videos are available in English, Chinese, and Vietnamese, allowing learners to choose convenient study times and progress in Japanese using their native language.

For further information and enrollment, please visit their website. Join AOJ Language School and embark on your journey to elevate your Japanese language skills.

*Please visit their website for more information and to request information materials.

https://youtu.be/jnqFs0CBogE

<About Fall Semester 2024>

Courses offered:

・i-class(for beginners of Japanese language study)

https://youtu.be/OSGsO27CBo8

・ro-class (Beginner's class for students with basic Japanese language skills at the JLPT N5 level)

https://youtu.be/bxSlG_jxzMo

・ha-class(Intermediate class for learners with basic beginner level Japanese or JLPT N4 level basic Japanese)

https://youtu.be/q4i2qSpbFDM

・ni-class (intermediate to advanced learners of Japanese with basic intermediate Japanese or JLPT N3 level basic)

https://youtu.be/tahzpNFdfkM

・ho-class (for intermediate to advanced level learners of Japanese with basic intermediate or JLPT N2 level basic)

https://aoj-ls.jp/en/course/jlptN2-ho.html

<Application>

Where to Apply: https://aoj-ls.jp/form/application/application.html?lang=en

Application deadline: September 18, 2024, Japan time

Enrollment date: October 6, 2024 - Japan Time

Click here for application guidelines

https://aoj-ls.jp/en/admission/guideline.html

<School's Online Information Sessions>

1st Information Session: September 5 (Thursday) 18:00-19:00 (Japan Time)

2nd Information Session: September 14 (Saturday) 10:00-11:00 (Japan Time)

Event Format: Zoom (Zoom URL will be provided to registered participants before the event)

Language: English

Agenda: Overview of AOJ Language School, Curriculum & Course details, Enrollment Information

RSVP: Please refer to the following URL to register via email or the form. Further details will be provided to registered participants.

Email: info@aoj-ls.jp

https://aoj-ls.jp/en/admission/information-session.html



<Fall Semester 2024 Enrollment Promotion>

They are running a special offer of up to 2 months free tuition for those who apply for admission by the application deadline.

・No enrollment fee.

・Free first month for all students

・Another month of tuition will be cashed back to you if you study to the end of the semester.

・Full JLPT N2 passing support for all students.

For more details, click here!

https://aoj-ls.jp/en/admission/campaign.html

<About AOJ Language School, an online Japanese language school>

Website URL: https://aoj-ls.jp/en/

(Website available in English, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, and Vietnamese)

Tuition Fee: ¥15,000 per month

Payment Methods:

1.PayPal: Monthly payments

2.Bank Transfer: One-time payment for the entire semester (6 months)

3.Credit Card: One-time payment for the entire semester (6 months)

Included in the above fees: Live class attendance fee, video class attendance fee, System usage fee

Live Class Schedule: (Japan Time)

Every Wednesday and Saturday

9:00-10:30

11:00-12:30

19:30-21:00

(Note: Depending on the number of applicants, there may be additional classes on Monday, Tuesday, and Friday.)

Features

- Attain Online Japanese (AOJ) Language School is a Japanese-language school for study online.

- Live and video lectures give students access to high-quality Japanese learning from anywhere in the world.

- Full support to pass JLPT N2. Even if students start learning as beginners, they can acquire JLPT N2-level Japanese in a minimum period of 2 years. Attain will fully support students until they pass JLPT N2.

- Live lectures by talented teachers who are qualified as Japanese-language instructors will make learning Japanese more fun and engaging. Each live lecture is to be given in a small group. Students can participate in classes anywhere via internet connection. Students can access recorded lectures even if absent from live ones.

- It is a place where students can meet Japanese learners from all over the world. They can also interact with others of different cultures through the learning of Japanese.

- It supports all Japanese-language levels. Students can choose the level of Japanese class that suits them.

- AOJ Language School provides high-quality Japanese learning to those who want to learn Japanese all over the world. Attain does not require any admission fee to make it easier to continue studying and students can choose to pay the tuition fee monthly.

- Attain has a consultation desk to support studying and working in Japan.

Contact:

Takaomi Fukushima

AOJ Language School Administration Office

Attain Corporation

Tel: +81-3-5297-8001

Email: info@aoj-ls.jp

Head Office: Nitten-Kanda Bldg. 17, Kanda-higashi-matsushita-cho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, 101-0042, Japan



