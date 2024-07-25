Berry Law Announces John Posner as New Chief Operating Officer

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Berry Law, a firm specializing in Veterans’ disability law, personal injury law, and criminal law, is proud to welcome John Posner, J.D., a retired Major General of the United States Air Force, as the new Chief Operating Officer (COO). Posner brings extensive experience from both military and private sector leadership to Berry Law.

A Distinguished Career in Service and Leadership

John Posner’s career includes over three decades of service in the United States Air Force and executive leadership roles in the private sector. During his military career, Posner held several senior positions and received multiple commendations for his service.

In the private sector, Posner served as Chief Executive Officer of Harrison & Held, LLP, a law firm in Chicago. There, he managed firm operations and implemented strategies to enhance efficiency and business performance.

A Vision for Operational Excellence

At Berry Law, Posner will apply his experience in strategic planning, governance, and performance management to support the firm’s operations. His leadership aims to enhance Berry Law’s ability to serve its clients effectively in Veterans’ disability claims, personal injury cases, and criminal defense matters.

John S. Berry, CEO of Berry Law, stated, “General Posner’s leadership experience and leadership philosophy align with our core values and our deep commitment to supporting and defending the United States Constitution, one client at a time.”

About Berry Law:

Founded in 1965 by John Stevens Berry Sr., Berry Law has grown to become a firm focused on Veterans disability law, personal injury law, and criminal law. Berry Law strives to provide effective legal representation to its clients. Our team includes attorneys who are veterans, bringing personal understanding to the challenges faced by many of our clients.

For more information about Berry Law and our services, please visit jsberrylaw.com.