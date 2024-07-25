Nicolet Law Accident & Injury Lawyers Announces Exciting Partnership with the Milwaukee Brewers

Photo by Kirsten Schmitt, Milwaukee Brewers™ team photographer. Dale Nicolet, father of Nicolet Law Founder and President Russell Nicolet, throws out the ceremonial first pitch on June 15, 2024 for the Milwaukee Brewers game against the Cincinnati Reds.

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Play Ball! Nicolet Law Accident & Injury Lawyers is excited to announce its partnership with the Milwaukee Brewers™. This exciting partnership brings together two beloved Wisconsin entities, strengthening Nicolet Law's connection with the land of beer and cheese, and more importantly, to those who live here.

Since 1970, the Milwaukee Brewers have been a source of pride and entertainment for not only the city of Milwaukee, but the state of Wisconsin. Many Wisconsinites have great memories of days at the ballpark and watching some of baseball’s greats playing on the diamond.

Born and raised in Wisconsin, the principal owners of Nicolet Law are no exception when it comes to the state-wide love for the Brew Crew™. In fact, Founder and President Russell Nicolet’s connection goes back to his childhood. “My brother Adam and I used to go to Brewers games with our dad, back when it was Milwaukee County Stadium,” says Nicolet. “It is such an honor to now be able to partner with the Brewers organization.”

Throughout the season, you will see Nicolet Law’s presence at American Family Field™. From digital home plate rotational signage to static in-stadium signage in right field, Nicolet Law will be right there with the Brewers through every exciting play this season.

Nicolet Law will also share ownership of the Hero of the Game in-game feature. At each home game, a Hero of the Game will be invited onto the home dugout during an inning break and recognized on the video board with a brief synopsis of their service history.

“The Hero of the Game feature is a small way to show gratitude to those who served our country,” says Attorney Russell Nicolet. “While we’re in the courtroom fighting for our communities, they’ve put their lives on the line to fight for our country. What better way to bring them the recognition they deserve than by honoring these brave men and women during America’s pastime.”

Beyond the ballpark, Nicolet Law is proud to bring fans the starting lineups for regular season road games, promoted via the Brewers social media channels.

The “never quit” attitude is what you will find at Nicolet Law while fighting on behalf of those who feel like an underdog against the insurance companies. Whether you bleed navy and gold or are just here for the tailgate, we are excited for you to join us in this exciting partnership. Go Brew Crew™!

About Nicolet Law Accident & Injury Lawyers:

Nicolet Law is a leading personal injury law firm dedicated to advocating for folks and families injured through no fault of their own in Minnesota, North Dakota, and Wisconsin. With a team of experienced attorneys, Nicolet Law provides comprehensive legal representation and personalized support to clients in their pursuit of justice.