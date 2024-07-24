Northfield Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results

NOTABLE ITEMS FOR THE QUARTER INCLUDE:



DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WERE $0.14 FOR THE CURRENT QUARTER COMPARED TO $0.15 FOR THE TRAILING QUARTER, AND $0.22 FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2023. RESULTS INCLUDE $0.03 PER SHARE IN EXPENSES ASSOCIATED WITH SEVERANCE PAYMENTS AND DEFERRED TAX ASSET WRITE-OFFS RELATED TO EXPIRED STOCK OPTIONS.

NET INTEREST INCOME OF $28.7 MILLION, INCREASED $803,000, OR 2.9%, OVER TRAILING QUARTER.

NET INTEREST MARGIN EXPANDED SIX BASIS POINTS FROM THE TRAILING QUARTER TO 2.09%.

AVERAGE YIELD ON INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS INCREASED 12 BASIS POINTS TO 4.39%, WHILE THE AVERAGE COST OF INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES INCREASED SIX BASIS POINTS TO 2.95% FOR THE CURRENT QUARTER COMPARED TO THE TRAILING QUARTER.

DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING BROKERED) DECREASED BY $24 MILLION, OR 2.5% ANNUALIZED, COMPARED TO THE TRAILING QUARTER, AND INCREASED $20 MILLION, OR 1.1% ANNUALIZED, FROM DECEMBER 31, 2023. COST OF DEPOSITS AT JUNE 30, 2024 WAS 2.10% AS COMPARED TO 2.07% AT MARCH 31, 2024.

LOAN BALANCES DECLINED FROM MARCH 31, 2024, WITH INCREASES IN HOME EQUITY LOANS AND CONSTRUCTION AND LAND LOANS OFFSET BY DECREASES IN ALL OTHER LOAN CATEGORIES.

ASSET QUALITY REMAINS STRONG. NON-PERFORMING LOANS TO TOTAL LOANS REMAINED RELATIVELY STABLE AT 0.42% AT JUNE 30, 2024 AND 0.41% AT MARCH 31, 2024.

THE COMPANY MAINTAINED STRONG LIQUIDITY WITH APPROXIMATELY $622 MILLION IN UNPLEDGED AVAILABLE-FOR-SALE SECURITIES AND LOANS READILY AVAILABLE-FOR-PLEDGE OF APPROXIMATELY $790 MILLION.

THE COMPANY REPURCHASED 988,758 SHARES FOR A COST OF $8.7 MILLION. $6.3 MILLION REMAINS TO BE PURCHASED UNDER THE CURRENT REPURCHASE PROGRAM AS OF JUNE 30, 2024.

CASH DIVIDEND DECLARED OF $0.13 PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK, PAYABLE ON AUGUST 21, 2024, TO STOCKHOLDERS OF RECORD AS OF AUGUST 7, 2024.

WOODBRIDGE, N.J., July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NORTHFIELD BANCORP, INC. (Nasdaq:NFBK) (the “Company”), the holding company for Northfield Bank, reported net income of $6.0 million, or $0.14 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $6.2 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and $9.6 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, net income totaled $12.2 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, compared to $21.3 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2023. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, net income included $795,000 of additional tax expense related to options that expired in June 2024, and $683,000 of severance expense related to staffing resource realignments. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, net income included $440,000, or $0.01 per share of severance expense. The decrease in net income for both the current quarter and the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to the comparable prior year periods was primarily the result of a decrease in net interest income, which was negatively impacted by higher funding costs.

Commenting on the quarter, Steven M. Klein, the Company’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer stated, “In the second quarter, the Northfield team remained focused on the fundamentals of serving our communities, developing and building on relationships, and improving upon our efficiencies.” Mr. Klein continued, “We delivered solid financial performance for the quarter prudently managing loan and deposit balances, maintaining strong asset quality, and managing our expenses, and while significant risks remain, including the level of inflation and interest rate movements, we have effectively managed our cost of funds, and with assets repricing higher, net interest income increased as compared to the prior quarter.”

Mr. Klein concluded, “We will continue to prudently manage our strong capital and liquidity and focus on our Locally Grown approach to community commercial banking, and I am pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.13 per common share, payable on August 21, 2024, to stockholders of record on August 7, 2024.”

Results of Operations

Comparison of Operating Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

Net income was $12.2 million and $21.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively. Significant variances from the comparable prior year period are as follows: a $9.5 million decrease in net interest income, a $1.1 million decrease in the provision for credit losses on loans, a $3.4 million increase in non-interest expense, and a $2.6 million decrease in income tax expense.

Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2024, decreased $9.5 million, or 14.4%, to $56.6 million, from $66.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 due to a $26.8 million increase in interest expense, which was partially offset by a $17.3 million increase in interest income. The increase in interest expense was largely driven by the cost of interest-bearing liabilities which increased by 112 basis points to 2.92% for the six months ended June 30, 2024, from 1.80% for the six months ended June 30, 2023, driven primarily by a 134 basis point increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits from 1.21% to 2.55% for the six months ended June 30, 2024, and a 31 basis point increase in the cost of borrowings from 3.56% to 3.87% due to rising market interest rates and a shift in the composition of the deposit portfolio towards higher-costing certificates of deposit and a greater reliance on borrowings. The increase in interest expense was also due to a $302.3 million, or 7.6%, increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities, including an increase of $191.0 million in the average balance of borrowed funds and a $111.2 million increase in average interest-bearing deposits. The increase in interest income was primarily due to a $156.4 million, or 2.9%, increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets coupled with a 51 basis point increase in the yield on interest-earning assets which increased to 4.33% for the six months ended June 30, 2024, from 3.82% for the six months ended June 30, 2023, due to the rising rate environment. The increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets was primarily due to increases in the average balance of interest-earning deposits in financial institutions of $154.7 million, the average balance of other securities of $105.4 million, and the average balance of mortgage-backed securities of $11.7 million, partially offset by a decrease in the average balance of loans of $113.5 million.

Net interest margin decreased by 42 basis points to 2.06% from 2.48% for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The decrease in net interest margin was primarily due to interest-bearing liabilities repricing at a faster rate than interest-earning assets. The net interest margin was negatively affected by approximately 12 basis points due to a $300 million low risk leverage strategy in the first quarter of 2024. The Company accreted interest income related to purchased credit-deteriorated (“PCD”) loans of $747,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2024, as compared to $678,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2023. Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2024, included loan prepayment income of $561,000 as compared to $1.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

The provision for credit losses on loans decreased by $1.1 million to a benefit of $203,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to a provision of $894,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2023, primarily due to a decline in loan balances and an improvement in the macroeconomic forecast for the current period within our Current Expected Credit Loss (“CECL”) model. Partially offsetting the decrease was an increase in reserves in the commercial and industrial and home equity and lines of credit portfolios related to an increase in non-performing loans in these portfolios and higher loan balances. Net charge-offs were $2.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, primarily due to $2.4 million in net charge-offs on small business unsecured commercial and industrial loans, as compared to net charge-offs of $2.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. Management continues to closely monitor the small business unsecured commercial and industrial loan portfolio, which totaled $33.6 million at June 30, 2024.

Non-interest income remained stable at $6.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 as compared to $6.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. Fees and service charges increased by $496,000, primarily due to an increase in overdraft fees and service charges on deposit accounts, which was partially offset by a decrease in other non-interest income of $488,000, primarily due to lower swap fee income.

Non-interest expense increased $3.4 million, or 8.2%, to $45.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $41.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The increase was primarily due to a $2.8 million increase in employee compensation and benefits, primarily attributable to higher salary expense, related to annual merit increases, an increase in medical expense, and an increase in severance expense to $683,000 as compared to $440,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2023. Partially offsetting the increase was a $461,000 decrease in stock compensation expense related to performance stock awards not expected to vest. During the second quarter of 2024, due to current economic conditions, the Company implemented a workforce reduction plan which included modest layoffs and staffing resource realignments. The annual estimated cost savings of this plan is $2.0 million, pre-tax. Additionally, there was a $736,000 increase in credit loss expense/(benefit) for off-balance sheet exposure due to a provision of $186,000 recorded during the six months ended June 30, 2024, as compared to a benefit of $550,000 for the comparative prior year period. The benefit in the prior year period was attributable to a decrease in the pipeline of loans committed and awaiting closing. There was also an increase of $311,000 in other non-interest expense, primarily office and miscellaneous expenses. Partially offsetting the increases was a $249,000 decrease in professional fees, and a $420,000 decrease in advertising expense due to a change in marketing strategy and the timing of specific deposit and lending campaigns.

The Company recorded income tax expense of $5.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $8.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, with the decrease due to lower taxable income partially offset by a higher effective tax rate. The effective tax rate for the six months ended June 30, 2024, was 31.2% compared to 27.7% for the six months ended June 30, 2023. In June 2024, options granted in 2014 expired and resulted in additional tax expense of $795,000, contributing to the higher effective tax rate for the six months ended June 30, 2024 as compared to the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

Net income was $6.0 million and $9.6 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively. Significant variances from the comparable prior year quarter are as follows: a $2.5 million decrease in net interest income, a $648,000 decrease in the provision for credit losses on loans, a $2.2 million increase in non-interest expense, and a $399,000 decrease in income tax expense.

Net interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, decreased $2.5 million, or 7.9%, to $28.7 million, from $31.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, due to an $11.0 million increase in interest expense, partially offset by an $8.6 million increase in interest income. The increase in interest expense was largely driven by the impact of rising market interest rates and a $288.7 million, or 7.2%, increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities, including increases of $251.0 million and $37.6 million in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits and borrowings, respectively. The increase in interest income was primarily due to a $177.4 million, or 3.3%, increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets coupled with a 51 basis point increase in yields on interest-earning assets due to the rising rate environment. The increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets was due to increases in the average balance of interest-earning deposits in financial institutions of $123.6 million, the average balance of mortgage-backed securities of $121.1 million, and the average balance of other securities of $94.6 million, partially offset by decreases in the average balance of loans outstanding of $156.8 million and the average balance of Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock of $5.2 million.

Net interest margin decreased by 25 basis points to 2.09% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, from 2.34% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, primarily due to the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increasing faster than the repricing of interest-earning assets. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased by 90 basis points to 2.95% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, from 2.05% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, driven primarily by a 117 basis point increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits from 1.43% to 2.60%, and a 20 basis point increase in the cost of borrowings from 3.68% to 3.88%. The increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was partially offset by an increase in the yield on interest-earning assets which increased by 51 basis points to 4.39% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, from 3.88% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Net interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, included loan prepayment income of $210,000, as compared to $194,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The Company accreted interest income related to PCD loans of $321,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, as compared to $337,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

The provision for credit losses on loans decreased by $648,000 to a benefit of $618,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, from a provision of $30,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, primarily due to a decrease in loan balances and an improvement in the macroeconomic forecast for the current quarter within our CECL model. Partially offsetting the decrease was an increase in reserves in the commercial and industrial and home equity and lines of credit portfolios related to an increase in non-performing loans in these portfolios and higher balances and an increase in net charge-offs. Net charge-offs were $1.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to net charge-offs of $313,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, due to $1.5 million in net charge-offs on small business unsecured commercial and industrial loans.

Non-interest income increased by $43,000, or 1.5%, to $2.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, from $2.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, primarily due to a $261,000 increase in fees and service charges, primarily related to higher overdraft fees, partially offset by a $318,000 decrease in gains on trading securities. For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, gains on trading securities, net, were $188,000, compared to gains of $506,000 in the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The trading portfolio is utilized to fund the Company’s deferred compensation obligation to certain employees and directors of the Company's deferred compensation plan (the “Plan”). The participants of this Plan, at their election, defer a portion of their compensation. Gains and losses on trading securities have no effect on net income since participants benefit from, and bear the full risk of, changes in the trading securities market values. Therefore, the Company records an equal and offsetting amount in compensation expense, reflecting the change in the Company’s obligations under the Plan.

Non-interest expense increased by $2.2 million, or 10.7%, to $23.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, from $20.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The increase was primarily due to a $1.0 million increase in compensation and employee benefits, primarily attributable to higher salary expense related to annual merit increases, an increase in medical expense and an increase in severance expense to $683,000 as compared to $440,000 in the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Partially offsetting the increase was a $461,000 decrease in stock compensation expense related to performance stock awards not expected to vest and a $318,000 decrease in the mark to market of the Company's deferred compensation plan expense, which as discussed above has no effect on net income. Also contributing to the increase was a $764,000 increase in the credit loss expense/(benefit) for off-balance sheet exposures which was due to $103,000 of expense recorded during the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to a benefit of $661,000 recorded in the prior year quarter. The benefit in the prior year quarter was attributable to a decrease in the pipeline of loans committed and awaiting closing. There was also a $415,000 increase in other non-interest expense.

The Company recorded income tax expense of $3.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $3.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, with the decrease due to lower taxable income, partially offset by a higher effective tax rate. The effective tax rate for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was 35.0%, compared to 27.4% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. During the quarter ended June 30, 2024, options granted in 2014 expired and resulted in additional tax expense of $795,000, contributing to the higher effective tax rate for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 as compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024

Net income was $6.0 million and $6.2 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively. Significant variances from the prior quarter are as follows: an $803,000 increase in net interest income, a $1.0 million decrease in the provision for credit losses on loans, a $522,000 decrease in non-interest income, a $661,000 increase in non-interest expense, and a $910,000 increase in income tax expense.

Net interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, increased by $803,000, or 2.9%, primarily due to a $1.6 million increase in interest income, partially offset by a $769,000 increase in interest expense on deposits and borrowings. The increase in interest income was primarily due to a 12 basis point increase in the yield on interest-earning assets to 4.39% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, from 4.27% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, primarily due to higher yields on loans and securities, partially offset by a $1.3 million decrease in the average balance of interest-earning assets. The decrease in the average balance of interest-earning assets was primarily due to decreases in the average balance of interest-earning deposits in financial institutions of $71.4 million, the average balance of other securities of $58.1 million, and the average balance of loans outstanding of $46.6 million, partially offset by an increase in the average balance of mortgage-backed securities of $175.7 million. The increase in interest expense on deposits and borrowings was primarily due to an increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities of six basis points to 2.95% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, from 2.89% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 as well as a $5.2 million, or 0.1%, increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities attributable to a $73.0 million increase in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits which was partially offset by a decrease of $67.8 million in the average balance of borrowed funds.

Net interest margin increased by six basis points to 2.09% from 2.03% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, primarily due to the increase in yields on interest-earning assets outpacing the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, included loan prepayment income of $210,000 as compared to $351,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The Company accreted interest income related to PCD loans of $321,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, as compared to $426,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

The provision for credit losses on loans decreased by $1.0 million to a benefit of $618,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, from a provision of $415,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The benefit in the current quarter was primarily due to a decrease in loan balances and an improvement in the macroeconomic forecast for the current quarter within our CECL model. Partially offsetting the decrease was an increase in reserves in the commercial and industrial and home equity and lines of credit portfolios related to an increase in non-performing loans in these portfolios as well as higher net charge-offs. Net charge-offs were $1.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, primarily due to $1.5 million in net charge-offs on small business unsecured commercial and industrial loans, as compared to net charge-offs of $911,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Non-interest income decreased by $522,000, or 15.4%, to $2.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, from $3.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The decrease was primarily due to a $511,000 decrease in gains on sales of trading securities, net. For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, gains on trading securities, net, were $188,000, compared to gains of $699,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Gains and losses on trading securities have no effect on net income since participants benefit from, and bear the full risk of, changes in the trading securities market values.

Non-interest expense increased by $661,000, or 3.0%, to $23.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, from $22.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The increase was primarily due to a $623,000 increase in compensation and employee benefits, primarily attributable to an increase in medical expense and an increase in severance expense of $683,000, partially offset by a $461,000 decrease in stock compensation expense related to performance stock awards not expected to vest and a $511,000 decrease in the mark to market of the Company's deferred compensation plan expense. Also contributing to the increase was an increase of $429,000 in other non-interest expense. Partially offsetting the increases were decreases of $331,000 in occupancy expense, primarily lower repairs and maintenance costs and $128,000 in professional fees, primarily lower audit fees.

The Company recorded income tax expense of $3.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $2.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The effective tax rate for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was 35.0%, compared to 27.0% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. During the quarter ended June 30, 2024, options granted in 2014 expired and resulted in additional tax expense of $795,000, contributing to the higher effective tax rate for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 compared to the previous quarter.

Financial Condition

Total assets increased by $148.0 million, or 2.6%, to $5.75 billion at June 30, 2024, from $5.60 billion at December 31, 2023. The increase was primarily due to increases in available-for-sale debt securities of $324.0 million, or 40.7%, equity securities of $3.3 million, or 31.4%, and other assets of $3.2 million, or 6.6%, partially offset by decreases in loans receivable of $112.4 million, or 2.7%, and cash and cash equivalents of $76.0 million, or 33.1%.

Cash and cash equivalents decreased by $76.0 million, or 33.1%, to $153.5 million at June 30, 2024, from $229.5 million at December 31, 2023, primarily due to a decrease in Federal Reserve Bank of New York (“FRB”) balances. Balances fluctuate based on the timing of receipt of security and loan repayments and the redeployment of cash into higher-yielding assets such as loans and securities, or the funding of deposit outflows or borrowing maturities.

Loans held-for-investment, net, decreased by $112.4 million, or 2.7%, to $4.09 billion at June 30, 2024 from $4.20 billion at December 31, 2023, primarily due to decreases in multifamily and commercial real estate loans, partially offset by increases in home equity and lines of credit, construction and land, and commercial and industrial loans. The decrease in loan balances reflects the Company remaining strategically focused on both managing the concentration of its commercial and multifamily real estate loan portfolios and disciplined loan pricing, as well as lower customer demand in the current elevated interest rate environment. Multifamily loans decreased $85.8 million, or 3.1%, to $2.67 billion at June 30, 2024 from $2.75 billion at December 31, 2023, commercial real estate loans decreased $33.4 million, or 3.6%, to $896.2 million at June 30, 2024 from $929.6 million at December 31, 2023, one-to-four family residential loans decreased $8.9 million, or 5.5%, to $151.9 million at June 30, 2024 from $160.8 million at December 31, 2023, and other loans decreased $263,000, or 10.2%, to $2.3 million at June 30, 2024 from $2.6 million at December 31, 2023. Partially offsetting these decreases were increases in commercial and industrial loans of $10.5 million, or 6.8%, to $165.8 million at June 30, 2024 from $155.3 million at December 31, 2023, home equity and lines of credit of $4.3 million, or 2.6%, to $167.9 million at June 30, 2024 from $163.5 million at December 31, 2023, and construction and land loans of $1.6 million, or 5.3%, to $32.6 million at June 30, 2024 from $31.0 million at December 31, 2023.

As of June 30, 2024, non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans (as defined by regulatory guidance) to total risk-based capital was estimated at approximately 456%. Management believes that Northfield Bank (the “Bank”) maintains appropriate risk management practices including risk assessments, board-approved underwriting policies and related procedures, which include monitoring Bank portfolio performance, performing market analysis (economic and real estate), and stressing of the Bank’s commercial real estate portfolio under severe, adverse economic conditions. Although management believes the Bank has implemented appropriate policies and procedures to manage its commercial real estate concentration risk, the Bank’s regulators could require it to implement additional policies and procedures or could require it to maintain higher levels of regulatory capital, which might adversely affect its loan originations, the Company's ability to pay dividends, and overall profitability.

Our real estate portfolio includes credit risk exposure to loans collateralized by office buildings and multifamily properties in New York State subject to some form of rent regulation limiting rent increases for rent stabilized multifamily properties. At June 30, 2024, office-related loans represented $199.6 million, or approximately 5% of our total loan portfolio, with an average balance of $1.8 million (although we have originated these type of loans in amounts substantially greater than this average) and a weighted average loan-to-value ratio of 58%. Approximately 45% were owner-occupied. The geographic locations of the properties collateralizing our office-related loans are: 55.4% in New York and 44.6% in New Jersey. At June 30, 2024, our largest office-related loan had a principal balance of $90.0 million (with a net active principal balance for the Bank of $30.0 million as we have a 33.3% participation interest), was secured by an office facility located in Staten Island, New York, and was performing in accordance with its original contractual terms. At June 30, 2024, multifamily loans that have some form of rent stabilization or rent control totaled approximately $440.0 million, or approximately 11% of our total loan portfolio, with an average balance of $1.7 million (although we have originated these type of loans in amounts substantially greater than this average) and a weighted average loan-to-value ratio of 52%. At June 30, 2024, our largest rent-regulated loan had a principal balance of $17.0 million, was secured by an apartment building located in Staten Island, New York, and was performing in accordance with its original contractual terms. Management continues to closely monitor its office and rent-regulated portfolios. For further details on our rent-regulated multifamily portfolio see “Asset Quality”.

PCD loans totaled $9.3 million and $9.9 million at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. The majority of the remaining PCD loan balance consists of loans acquired as part of a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation-assisted transaction. The Company accreted interest income of $321,000 and $747,000 attributable to PCD loans for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, respectively, as compared to $337,000 and $678,000 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively. PCD loans had an allowance for credit losses of approximately $2.9 million at June 30, 2024.

Loan balances are summarized as follows (dollars in thousands):

June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Real estate loans: Multifamily $ 2,665,202 $ 2,715,919 $ 2,750,996 Commercial mortgage 896,157 916,112 929,595 One-to-four family residential mortgage 151,948 156,276 160,824 Home equity and lines of credit 167,852 163,493 163,520 Construction and land 32,607 30,514 30,967 Total real estate loans 3,913,766 3,982,314 4,035,902 Commercial and industrial loans 165,586 168,321 154,984 PPP loans 202 243 284 Other loans 2,322 1,641 2,585 Total commercial and industrial, PPP, and other loans 168,110 170,205 157,853 Loans held-for-investment, net (excluding PCD) 4,081,876 4,152,519 4,193,755 PCD loans 9,344 9,953 9,899 Total loans held-for-investment, net $ 4,091,220 $ 4,162,472 $ 4,203,654

The Company’s available-for-sale debt securities portfolio increased by $324.0 million, or 40.7%, to $1.12 billion at June 30, 2024, from $795.5 million at December 31, 2023. The increase was primarily attributable to purchases of securities, partially offset by paydowns, maturities and calls. At June 30, 2024, $821.5 million of the portfolio consisted of residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, or Ginnie Mae. In addition, the Company held $74.6 million in U.S. Treasuries, $74.1 million in U.S. Government agency securities, $148.4 million in corporate bonds, substantially all of which were investment grade, and $765,000 in municipal bonds at June 30, 2024. Unrealized losses, net of tax, on available-for-sale debt securities and held-to-maturity securities approximated $29.9 million and $389,000, respectively, at June 30, 2024, and $32.5 million and $279,000, respectively, at December 31, 2023.

Equity securities were $14.0 million at June 30, 2024 and $10.6 million at December 31, 2023. Equity securities are primarily comprised of an investment in a Small Business Administration Loan Fund. This investment is utilized by the Bank as part of its Community Reinvestment Act program.

Total liabilities increased $154.4 million, or 3.2%, to $5.05 billion at June 30, 2024, from $4.90 billion at December 31, 2023. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in borrowings of $230.5 million, partially offset by a decrease in total deposits of $80.0 million. The Company routinely utilizes brokered deposits and borrowed funds to manage interest rate risk, the cost of interest-bearing liabilities, and funding needs related to loan originations and deposit activity.

Deposits decreased $80.0 million, or 2.1%, to $3.80 billion at June 30, 2024, as compared to $3.88 billion at December 31, 2023. Brokered deposits decreased by $100.0 million, or 100.0%, due to maturities that were replaced by borrowings during the quarter. Deposits, excluding brokered deposits, increased $20.0 million, or 0.5%. The increase in deposits, excluding brokered deposits, was primarily attributable to increases of $10.1 million in transaction accounts and $65.7 million in time deposits, partially offset by decreases of $9.1 million in savings accounts and $46.6 million in money market accounts. Transaction growth was attributable to dedicated business development efforts, including targeted marketing mailings, while growth in time deposits was attributable to the current interest rate environment and offering competitive interest rates to attract deposits. Estimated gross uninsured deposits at June 30, 2024 were $1.72 billion. This total includes fully collateralized uninsured governmental deposits and intercompany deposits of $886.8 million, leaving estimated uninsured deposits of approximately $835.3 million, or 22.0%, of total deposits. At December 31, 2023, estimated uninsured deposits totaled $869.9 million, or 22.4% of total deposits.

Deposit account balances are summarized as follows (dollars in thousands):

June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Transaction: Non-interest bearing checking $ 685,574 $ 693,671 $ 694,903 Negotiable orders of withdrawal and interest-bearing checking 1,251,342 1,277,161 1,231,943 Total transaction 1,936,916 1,970,832 1,926,846 Savings and money market: Savings 916,598 930,766 925,744 Money market 255,550 266,464 302,122 Brokered money market — — 50,000 Total savings 1,172,148 1,197,230 1,277,866 Certificates of deposit: $250,000 and under 568,809 546,192 525,454 Over $250,000 120,601 108,358 98,269 Brokered deposits — 98,711 50,000 Total certificates of deposit 689,410 753,261 673,723 Total deposits $ 3,798,474 $ 3,921,323 $ 3,878,435

Included in the table above are business and municipal deposit account balances as follows (dollars in thousands):

June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Business customers $ 866,403 $ 870,004 $ 893,296 Municipal (governmental) customers $ 815,086 $ 827,468 $ 768,556

Borrowed funds increased to $1.15 billion at June 30, 2024, from $920.5 million at December 31, 2023. The increase in borrowings for the period was primarily due to a $205.5 million increase in borrowings under the Federal Reserve Bank Term Funding Program which included favorable terms and conditions as compared to FHLB advances. Management utilizes borrowings to mitigate interest rate risk, for short-term liquidity, and to a lesser extent from time to time, as part of leverage strategies.

The following table sets forth borrowing maturities (excluding overnight borrowings and subordinated debt) and the weighted average rate by year at June 30, 2024 (dollars in thousands):

Year Amount (1) Weighted Average Rate 2024 $50,765 4.67% 2025 482,500 3.99% 2026 148,000 4.36% 2027 173,000 3.19% 2028 154,288 3.96% $1,008,553 3.94%

(1) Borrowings maturing in 2025 include $300.0 million of FRB borrowings that can be repaid without any penalty.

Total stockholders’ equity decreased by $6.4 million to $693.0 million at June 30, 2024, from $699.4 million at December 31, 2023. The decrease was attributable to $11.7 million in stock repurchases and $11.1 million in dividend payments, partially offset by net income of $12.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, a $3.0 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive income associated with an increase in the estimated fair value of our debt securities available-for-sale portfolio, and a $1.2 million increase in equity award activity. On April 24, 2024, the Board of Directors of the Company approved a $5.0 million stock repurchase program which was completed in May 2024, and on June 14, 2024, the Board of Directors of the Company approved a $10.0 million stock repurchase program. During the six months ended June 30, 2024, the Company repurchased 1.2 million of its common stock outstanding at an average price of $9.46 for a total of $11.7 million pursuant to the approved stock repurchase programs. As of June 30, 2024, the Company had $6.3 million remaining capacity under its current repurchase program.

The Company's most liquid assets are cash and cash equivalents, corporate bonds, and unpledged mortgage-related securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government, Fannie Mae, or Freddie Mac, that we can either borrow against or sell. We also have the ability to surrender bank-owned life insurance contracts. The surrender of these contracts would subject the Company to income taxes and penalties for increases in the cash surrender values over the original premium payments. We also have the ability to obtain additional funding from the FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank of New York utilizing unencumbered and unpledged securities and multifamily loans. The Company expects to have sufficient funds available to meet current commitments in the normal course of business. The Company's on-hand liquidity ratio as of June 30, 2024 was 16.5%.

The Company had the following primary sources of liquidity at June 30, 2024 (dollars in thousands):

Cash and cash equivalents (1) $ 138,914 Corporate bonds (2) $ 136,328 Multifamily loans (2) $ 789,586 Mortgage-backed securities (issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government, Fannie Mae, or Freddie Mac)(2) $ 485,416

(1) Excludes $14.6 million of cash at Northfield Bank.

(2) Represents estimated remaining borrowing potential.

The Company and the Bank utilize the Community Bank Leverage Ratio (“CBLR”) framework. The CBLR replaces the risk-based and leverage capital requirements in the generally applicable capital rules. At June 30, 2024, the Company and the Bank's estimated CBLR ratios were 11.87% and 11.88%, respectively, which exceeded the minimum requirement to be considered well-capitalized of 9%.

Asset Quality

The following table details total non-accrual loans (excluding PCD), non-performing assets, loans over 90 days delinquent on which interest is accruing, and accruing loans 30 to 89 days delinquent at June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands):

June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Non-accrual loans: Held-for-investment Real estate loans: Multifamily $ 2,691 $ 2,676 $ 2,709 Commercial 10,244 10,680 6,491 One-to-four family residential 69 101 104 Home equity and lines of credit 1,124 1,125 499 Commercial and industrial 2,570 2,200 305 Other 6 6 7 Total non-accrual loans 16,704 16,788 10,115 Loans delinquent 90 days or more and still accruing: Held-for-investment Real estate loans: Multifamily — 192 201 One-to-four family residential 136 137 406 Home equity and lines of credit 467 124 711 Total loans held-for-investment delinquent 90 days or more and still accruing 603 453 1,318 Total non-performing assets $ 17,307 $ 17,241 $ 11,433 Non-performing loans to total loans 0.42 % 0.41 % 0.27 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.30 % 0.29 % 0.20 % Accruing loans 30 to 89 days delinquent $ 6,265 $ 8,266 $ 8,683

The increase in non-accrual commercial real estate loans from December 31, 2023, was primarily attributable to one loan with a balance of $4.4 million which was put on non-accrual status during the first quarter of 2024. Based on the results of the impairment analysis for this loan, no impairment reserve was necessary as the loan is adequately covered by collateral (a private residence and retail property, both located in New Jersey), with aggregate appraised values totaling $8.7 million. The increase in non-accrual commercial and industrial loans was primarily due to an increase in non-performing unsecured small business loans. Unsecured small business loans totaled $33.6 million and $37.4 million at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. Management continues to closely monitor the small business unsecured commercial and industrial loan portfolio.

Subsequent to the quarter end, two non-accrual commercial real estate loans totaling approximately $1.6 million were paid-off.

Accruing Loans 30 to 89 Days Delinquent

Loans 30 to 89 days delinquent and on accrual status totaled $6.3 million, $8.3 million and $8.7 million at June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively. The following table sets forth delinquencies for accruing loans by type and by amount at June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands):



June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Held-for-investment Real estate loans: Multifamily $ 168 $ 171 $ 740 Commercial 1,557 2,106 1,010 One-to-four family residential 1,769 1,171 3,339 Home equity and lines of credit 786 1,029 817 Construction and land — 1,727 — Commercial and industrial loans 1,977 2,062 2,767 Other loans 8 — 10 Total delinquent accruing loans held-for-investment $ 6,265 $ 8,266 $ 8,683

PCD Loans (Held-for-Investment)

The Company accounts for PCD loans at estimated fair value using discounted expected future cash flows deemed to be collectible on the date acquired. Based on its detailed review of PCD loans and experience in loan workouts, management believes it has a reasonable expectation about the amount and timing of future cash flows and accordingly has classified PCD loans ($9.3 million at June 30, 2024 and $9.9 million at December 31, 2023, respectively) as accruing, even though they may be contractually past due. At June 30, 2024, 6.9% of PCD loans were past due 30 to 89 days, and 15.6% were past due 90 days or more, as compared to 2.9% and 27.1%, respectively, at December 31, 2023.

Our multifamily loan portfolio at June 30, 2024 totaled $2.67 billion, or 65% of our total loan portfolio, of which $440.0 million, or 11%, included loans collateralized by properties in New York with units subject to some percentage of rent regulation. The table below sets forth details about our multifamily loan portfolio in New York (dollars in thousands).

% Rent

Regulated Balance % Portfolio

Total NY

Multifamily

Portfolio Average

Balance Largest Loan LTV* Debt Service

Coverage Ratio

(DSCR)* 30-89 Days

Delinquent Non-Accrual Special

Mention Substandard 0 $ 307,163 41.2 % $ 1,155 $ 16,681 50.2% 1.56x $ 168 $ 551 $ 785 $ 879 >0-10 4,771 0.6 1,590 238 51.7 1.46 — — — — >10-20 18,820 2.5 1,448 2,881 49.5 1.57 — — — — >20-30 17,965 2.4 2,246 5,543 55.1 1.45 — — — — >30-40 15,291 2.0 1,274 3,112 48.6 1.67 — — — — >40-50 22,332 3.0 1,314 2,756 48.4 1.64 — — — — >50-60 9,526 1.3 1,588 2,354 40.1 2.03 — — — — >60-70 16,697 2.2 3,339 11,416 54.9 1.47 — — — — >70-80 15,432 2.1 2,205 4,733 47.3 1.54 — — — — >80-90 20,965 2.8 1,165 3,159 46.9 1.71 — — — — >90-100 298,182 39.9 1,796 17,011 52.8 1.68 — 2,141 1,207 4,535 Total $ 747,144 100.0 % $ 1,434 $ 17,011 51.1% 1.62x $ 168 $ 2,692 $ 1,992 $ 5,414

The table below sets forth our New York rent-regulated loans by county (dollars in thousands).

County Balance LTV* DSCR* Bronx $ 119,596 51.9% 1.67x Kings 191,378 51.5% 1.65 Nassau 2,186 36.4% 1.88 New York 40,903 48.3% 1.52 Queens 39,148 44.6% 1.88 Richmond 28,982 60.9% 1.67 Westchester 17,787 62.2% 1.37 Total $ 439,980 51.7% 1.66x

* Weighted Average

None of the loans that are rent-regulated in New York are interest only. During the remainder of 2024, eight loans with an aggregate principal balance of $13.3 million will re-price.

About Northfield Bank

Northfield Bank, founded in 1887, operates 39 full-service banking offices in Staten Island and Brooklyn, New York, and Hunterdon, Middlesex, Mercer, and Union counties, New Jersey. For more information about Northfield Bank, please visit www.eNorthfield.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: This release may contain certain "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and may be identified by the use of such words as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue," and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, estimates with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in this release and in any other public statements made by Northfield Bancorp, Inc. may turn out to be wrong. They can be affected by inaccurate assumptions Northfield Bancorp, Inc. might make or by known or unknown risks and uncertainties as described in our SEC filings, including, but not limited to, those related to general economic conditions, particularly in the market areas in which the Company operates, changes in liquidity, the size and composition of our deposit portfolio and the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, competition among depository and other financial institutions, including with respect to fees and interest rates, changes in laws or government regulations or policies affecting financial institutions, including changes in the monetary policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, changes in asset quality, prepayment speeds, charge-offs and/or credit loss provisions, our ability to access cost-effective funding, changes in the value of our goodwill or other intangible assets, changes in regulatory fees, assessments and capital requirements, inflation and changes in the interest rate environment that reduce our margins, reduce the fair value of financial instruments or reduce our ability to originate loans, cyber security and fraud risks against our information technology and those of our third-party providers and vendors, the effects of war, conflict, and acts of terrorism, our ability to successfully integrate acquired entities, and adverse changes in the securities markets. Consequently, no forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this release, or conform these statements to actual events.

(Tables follow)

NORTHFIELD BANCORP, INC. SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL AND OTHER DATA (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) At or For the Three Months Ended At or For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2024 2023 Selected Financial Ratios: Performance Ratios (1) Return on assets (ratio of net income to average total assets) 0.41 % 0.69 % 0.43 % 0.42 % 0.77 % Return on equity (ratio of net income to average equity) 3.45 5.52 3.59 3.52 6.16 Average equity to average total assets 12.00 12.44 12.04 12.02 12.42 Interest rate spread 1.44 1.83 1.39 1.41 2.02 Net interest margin 2.09 2.34 2.03 2.06 2.48 Efficiency ratio (2) 72.89 61.14 71.43 72.16 58.03 Non-interest expense to average total assets 1.60 1.49 1.55 1.58 1.51 Non-interest expense to average total interest-earning assets 1.68 1.56 1.63 1.65 1.58 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 128.47 133.31 128.66 128.57 134.39 Asset Quality Ratios: Non-performing assets to total assets 0.30 0.19 0.29 0.30 0.19 Non-performing loans (3) to total loans (4) 0.42 0.24 0.41 0.42 0.24 Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 200.96 398.24 214.83 200.96 398.24 Allowance for credit losses to total loans held-for-investment, net (5) 0.85 0.96 0.89 0.85 0.96

(1) Annualized where appropriate.

(2) The efficiency ratio represents non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.

(3) Non-performing loans consist of non-accruing loans and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing (excluding PCD loans), and are included in total loans held-for-investment, net.

(4) Includes originated loans held-for-investment, PCD loans, acquired loans and loans held-for-sale.

(5) Includes originated loans held-for-investment, PCD loans, and acquired loans.

NORTHFIELD BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited) June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS: Cash and due from banks $ 14,575 $ 13,550 $ 13,889 Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 138,914 225,231 215,617 Total cash and cash equivalents 153,489 238,781 229,506 Trading securities 12,939 12,726 12,549 Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value 1,119,439 1,075,741 795,464 Debt securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 9,749 9,810 9,866 Equity securities 13,964 11,038 10,629 Loans held-for-investment, net 4,091,220 4,162,472 4,203,654 Allowance for credit losses (34,780 ) (37,039 ) (37,535 ) Net loans held-for-investment 4,056,440 4,125,433 4,166,119 Accrued interest receivable 19,343 19,358 18,491 Bank-owned life insurance 173,483 172,507 171,543 Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock, at cost 41,785 39,848 39,667 Operating lease right-of-use assets 29,305 30,076 30,202 Premises and equipment, net 23,628 24,301 24,771 Goodwill 41,012 41,012 41,012 Other assets 51,785 50,974 48,577 Total assets $ 5,746,361 $ 5,851,605 $ 5,598,396 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: LIABILITIES: Deposits $ 3,798,474 $ 3,921,323 $ 3,878,435 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase — 25,000 25,000 Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings 1,089,727 1,039,621 834,272 Subordinated debentures, net of issuance costs 61,331 61,275 61,219 Lease liabilities 34,035 34,942 35,205 Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance 26,113 30,202 25,102 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 43,657 40,813 39,718 Total liabilities 5,053,337 5,153,176 4,898,951 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Total stockholders’ equity 693,024 698,429 699,445 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 5,746,361 $ 5,851,605 $ 5,598,396 Total shares outstanding 43,466,961 44,462,652 44,524,929 Tangible book value per share (1) $ 15.00 $ 14.78 $ 14.78

(1) Tangible book value per share is calculated based on total stockholders' equity, excluding intangible assets (goodwill and core deposit intangibles), divided by total shares outstanding as of the balance sheet date. Core deposit intangibles were $111, $133, and $154 at June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively, and are included in other assets.

NORTHFIELD BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2024 2023 Interest income: Loans $ 45,967 $ 45,300 $ 46,047 $ 92,014 $ 89,007 Mortgage-backed securities 7,355 3,714 4,398 11,753 7,506 Other securities 3,506 1,113 3,841 7,347 2,498 Federal Home Loan Bank of New York dividends 935 727 970 1,905 1,192 Deposits in other financial institutions 2,457 816 3,392 5,849 1,394 Total interest income 60,220 51,670 58,648 118,868 101,597 Interest expense: Deposits 20,664 10,483 19,273 39,937 18,304 Borrowings 10,041 9,198 10,663 20,704 15,589 Subordinated debt 828 828 828 1,656 1,647 Total interest expense 31,533 20,509 30,764 62,297 35,540 Net interest income 28,687 31,161 27,884 56,571 66,057 (Benefit)/provision for credit losses (618 ) 30 415 (203 ) 894 Net interest income after (benefit)/provision for credit losses 29,305 31,131 27,469 56,774 65,163 Non-interest income: Fees and service charges for customer services 1,570 1,309 1,615 3,185 2,689 Income on bank-owned life insurance 976 889 964 1,940 1,759 Gains/(losses) on available-for-sale debt securities, net 1 (18 ) — 1 (17 ) Gains on trading securities, net 188 506 699 887 1,018 Gain on sale of loans 51 35 — 51 35 Other 73 95 103 176 664 Total non-interest income 2,859 2,816 3,381 6,240 6,148 Non-interest expense: Compensation and employee benefits 13,388 12,353 12,765 26,153 23,390 Occupancy 3,222 3,244 3,553 6,775 6,616 Furniture and equipment 477 460 484 961 914 Data processing 2,177 2,071 2,147 4,324 4,314 Professional fees 681 768 809 1,490 1,739 Advertising 482 573 518 1,000 1,420 Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance 649 568 588 1,237 1,172 Credit loss expense/(benefit) for off-balance sheet exposures 103 (661 ) 83 186 (550 ) Other 1,814 1,399 1,385 3,199 2,888 Total non-interest expense 22,993 20,775 22,332 45,325 41,903 Income before income tax expense 9,171 13,172 8,518 17,689 29,408 Income tax expense 3,214 3,613 2,304 5,518 8,142 Net income $ 5,957 $ 9,559 $ 6,214 $ 12,171 $ 21,266 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.14 $ 0.22 $ 0.15 $ 0.29 $ 0.48 Diluted $ 0.14 $ 0.22 $ 0.15 $ 0.29 $ 0.48 Basic average shares outstanding 41,999,541 43,914,110 42,367,243 42,181,306 44,346,881 Diluted average shares outstanding 42,002,650 43,952,939 42,408,953 42,203,715 44,438,633





NORTHFIELD BANCORP, INC. ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME (Dollars in thousands) (unaudited) For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Rate(1) Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Rate(1) Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Rate(1) Interest-earning assets: Loans (2) $ 4,128,105 $ 45,967 4.48 % $ 4,174,668 $ 46,047 4.44 % $ 4,284,871 $ 45,300 4.24 % Mortgage-backed securities (3) 824,498 7,355 3.59 648,811 4,398 2.73 703,415 3,714 2.12 Other securities (3) 333,855 3,506 4.22 391,980 3,841 3.94 239,273 1,113 1.87 Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock 38,707 935 9.72 39,599 970 9.85 43,901 727 6.64 Interest-earning deposits in financial institutions 191,470 2,457 5.16 262,884 3,392 5.19 67,822 816 4.83 Total interest-earning assets 5,516,635 60,220 4.39 5,517,942 58,648 4.27 5,339,282 51,670 3.88 Non-interest-earning assets 265,702 266,428 244,567 Total assets $ 5,782,337 $ 5,784,370 $ 5,583,849 Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings, NOW, and money market accounts $ 2,490,372 $ 13,183 2.13 % $ 2,464,297 $ 12,331 2.01 % $ 2,399,631 $ 6,486 1.08 % Certificates of deposit 701,272 7,481 4.29 654,328 6,942 4.27 540,984 3,997 2.96 Total interest-bearing deposits 3,191,644 20,664 2.60 3,118,625 19,273 2.49 2,940,615 10,483 1.43 Borrowed funds 1,041,035 10,041 3.88 1,108,880 10,663 3.87 1,003,611 9,198 3.68 Subordinated debt 61,294 828 5.43 61,239 828 5.44 61,071 828 5.44 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,293,973 31,533 2.95 4,288,744 30,764 2.89 4,005,297 20,509 2.05 Non-interest bearing deposits 691,384 699,640 780,806 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 103,082 99,594 102,846 Total liabilities 5,088,439 5,087,978 4,888,949 Stockholders' equity 693,898 696,392 694,900 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,782,337 $ 5,784,370 $ 5,583,849 Net interest income $ 28,687 $ 27,884 $ 31,161 Net interest rate spread (4) 1.44 % 1.39 % 1.83 % Net interest-earning assets (5) $ 1,222,662 $ 1,229,198 $ 1,333,985 Net interest margin (6) 2.09 % 2.03 % 2.34 % Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 128.47 % 128.66 % 133.31 %

(1) Average yields and rates are annualized.

(2) Includes non-accruing loans.

(3) Securities available-for-sale and other securities are reported at amortized cost.

(4) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

(5) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.

(6) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Rate(1) Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Rate(1) Interest-earning assets: Loans (2) $ 4,151,387 $ 92,014 4.46 % $ 4,264,932 $ 89,007 4.21 % Mortgage-backed securities (3) 736,654 11,753 3.21 724,955 7,506 2.09 Other securities (3) 362,917 7,347 4.07 257,514 2,498 1.96 Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock 39,153 1,905 9.78 41,000 1,192 5.86 Interest-earning deposits in financial institutions 227,177 5,849 5.18 72,519 1,394 3.88 Total interest-earning assets 5,517,288 118,868 4.33 5,360,920 101,597 3.82 Non-interest-earning assets 266,065 242,288 Total assets $ 5,783,353 $ 5,603,208 Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings, NOW, and money market accounts $ 2,477,334 $ 25,514 2.07 % $ 2,461,283 $ 10,329 0.85 % Certificates of deposit 677,800 14,423 4.28 582,642 7,975 2.76 Total interest-bearing deposits 3,155,134 39,937 2.55 3,043,925 18,304 1.21 Borrowed funds 1,074,957 20,704 3.87 883,934 15,589 3.56 Subordinated debt 61,266 1,656 5.44 61,183 1,647 5.43 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 4,291,357 62,297 2.92 $ 3,989,042 35,540 1.80 Non-interest bearing deposits 695,512 814,266 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 101,339 104,118 Total liabilities 5,088,208 4,907,426 Stockholders' equity 695,145 695,782 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,783,353 $ 5,603,208 Net interest income $ 56,571 $ 66,057 Net interest rate spread (4) 1.41 % 2.02 % Net interest-earning assets (5) $ 1,225,931 $ 1,371,878 Net interest margin (6) 2.06 % 2.48 % Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 128.57 % 134.39 %

(1) Average yields and rates are annualized.

(2) Includes non-accruing loans.

(3) Securities available-for-sale and other securities are reported at amortized cost.

(4) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

(5) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.

(6) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

Company Contact:

William R. Jacobs

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: (732) 499-7200 ext. 2519