Producer Narada Michael Walden and Singer-Songwriter Shaya Barry Release "A Time to Go"

The legendary producer of hits by Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey calls the first time he heard rising star Shaya Barry, "A soul-stirring moment;" The Tarpan Studios project is the first collaboration between the two talents

In a groundbreaking collaboration, legendary music producer Narada Michael Walden joins forces with rising singer-songwriter Shaya Barry. The first single to be released by Tarpan Records and Studios is "A Time to Go," out on July 25th, 2024. (To preview the single contact owen@thoughtgangmedia.com. The presave link is here.)

Walden, acclaimed as one of the most innovative, original, and influential producers of our time, brings his unparalleled expertise and visionary approach to the table. With a resume that reads like a who's who of music royalty, Walden's illustrious career spans decades, producing hits for an array of iconic artists including Aretha Franklin (including the platinum “Freeway of Love”), Steve Winwood, Ray Charles, Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, and many more. A multi-GRAMMY and EMMY winner, Walden has left an indelible mark on the industry, earning recognition as one of the Top Ten Producers of all time by Billboard Magazine.

Reflecting on the moment he first heard Barry's voice, Walden recalls, "It was a soul-stirring moment. When she sang I was captivated by her exceptional tone of voice.. Her pitch was impeccable, effortlessly weaving through melodies with a grace and precision that is truly rare."

What truly set Barry apart, according to Walden, was her timeless appeal and ability to create harmonies with herself," he adds. "She has this innate talent to produce double vocals that simply cannot be taught."

Together, Walden and Barry are set to push the boundaries of creativity and deliver groundbreaking music that will captivate audiences across the globe. Their partnership promises to be a transformative journey, blending Walden's legendary production prowess with Barry's undeniable talent and passion for storytelling through music.

"This collaboration represents the convergence of two artistic forces coming together to create something truly extraordinary," said Narada Michael Walden. "Shaya's talent is undeniable, and I am thrilled to work with her to bring our shared vision to life."

Shaya Barry echoed Walden's excitement, stating, "Working with Narada is a dream come true for me. His expertise and creativity are unparalleled, and I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with a musical icon of his caliber."

Details of other upcoming projects and releases will be announced in the coming weeks, promising fans a glimpse into the future of music. Stay tuned for more.

"A Time To Go" Presave Link is Here (song is out JULY 25):

https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/shayabarry/a-time-to-go



More information on Shaya Barry: www.shayabarrymusic.com

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKzhgPq8G62scK-2tE-pnZw/videos

Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@shaya.barry?lang=cs-CZ

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shayabarry/?hl=en





More information about Narada Michael Walden and Tarpan Records and Studios: https://www.tarpanrecords.com



"A Time to Go" Cover Design by Christopher Kenji







