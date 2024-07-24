Finsen Tech Awarded Room Environment Infection Prevention Products Agreement with Premier, Inc.

OVIEDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Finsen Tech has been awarded a national group purchasing agreement for Room Environment Infection Prevention Products with Premier Inc. Effective August 1, 2024, the new agreement allows Premier members at their discretion to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for a range of innovative infection prevention products.

"Finsen is very pleased with our relationship with Premier, as our values align perfectly. By providing the best clinical solution, value propositions, and service plans, Finsen is poised to deliver intimate customer relationships while driving strategic goals of quality and savings."

Finsen TECH innovations include a portfolio of UVC technology solutions. A global manufacturer with North America headquarters based in Florida, Finsen embraces anti-microbial stewardship principles to offer industry-best UVC disinfection options that "save time, save lives, and save resources." These include THOR UVC® whole-room surface and air disinfection system, as well as ZEUS® smart cabinet and HYPERION® large chamber for UVC disinfection of everyday objects. Our state-of-the-art infection prevention solutions enhance patient safety and operational efficiency throughout the Healthcare Sector including Continuum of Care.

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company uniting an alliance of approximately 4,350 U.S. hospitals and 300,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics collaboratives supply chain solutions consulting and other services Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

About Finsen Tech:

Founded in 2015, Finsen Tech is a global leader in cutting-edge UVC disinfection solutions. Serving healthcare, education, hospitality, and other sectors, the company is committed to saving lives and preserving resources through clinically proven, science-backed UVC technologies. While still considered a small business enterprise (SBE), Finsen has deployed units in both medical and non-medical facilities in over 40 countries. Finsen Tech's dedication to innovation and excellence ensures reliable and effective pathogen control, helping clients worldwide maintain safer environments. Learn more at FinsenTech.com.