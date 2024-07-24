Dignity Gold and GS Mining Holdings Launch Strategic Partnership

Collaborative Venture Aims to Enhance Operational Efficiency and Accelerate Growth

NEW YORK, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dignity Gold LLC (Dignity), a U.S.-based leader in integrating blockchain with precious metals investments, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with GS Mining Holdings, the first in their new Junior Mining Partnership program. This collaboration aims to boost GS Mining's operational efficiency and strategic growth, while promoting sustainable mining practices.

Commitment to Sustainable Mining

Dignity Gold is committed to sustainable mining practices and integrating blockchain technology with precious metals investments. The partnership with GS Mining Holdings aligns with their mission to support U.S.-based mining companies with innovative solutions for their growth and success.

Supporting Historic Mines

GS Mining Holdings operates historically significant gold mines, including Bates Hunter, Becker Bates, and Gregory Bates. These mines are known for their rich gold veins and untapped potential. Recent assays show high gold content, presenting significant recovery opportunities. This partnership aims to enhance GS Mining's operations with advanced technologies and strategic guidance.

Partnership Benefits

Dignity Gold's Junior Mining Partnership Program offers:

Strategic Partnership: Access to Dignity Gold's network of industry professionals, advanced technologies, and strategic guidance from leaders in the financial and mining sectors.

Access to Dignity Gold's network of industry professionals, advanced technologies, and strategic guidance from leaders in the financial and mining sectors. Innovative Financial Solutions: The DIGau token, a gold-reserve-backed digital security, offers a stable value transport mechanism, combining traditional asset security with blockchain transparency.

The DIGau token, a gold-reserve-backed digital security, offers a stable value transport mechanism, combining traditional asset security with blockchain transparency. Leadership and Expertise: Dignity Gold's team includes respected financial figures, such as the former Vice Chair of NASDAQ, helping to ensure robust governance and ethical practices.

Dignity Gold's team includes respected financial figures, such as the former Vice Chair of NASDAQ, helping to ensure robust governance and ethical practices. Comprehensive Support: The program provides essential resources, securing equipment, and ensuring operational efficiency through agreements tied to production outcomes.

Advancing Operational Milestones

GS Mining has recently achieved significant operational milestones, notably the successful shipment of 20 tons of concentrate to an international refinery. This accomplishment highlights GS Mining's ability to efficiently process and export mineral output, demonstrating the operational excellence that Dignity Gold aims to support and enhance through this partnership.

About GS Mining Holdings

GS Mining Holdings is dedicated to the exploration and development of historic gold mining sites, utilizing state-of-the-art technologies and sustainable practices to maximize value and operational efficiency. The company's focus on historic mines with proven potential positions it as a leader in the gold mining industry.

About Dignity Gold LLC

Dignity Gold LLC is a leading company in the precious metals and mining industry, dedicated to responsible and sustainable mining practices. The company is committed to creating value for its stakeholders through innovative solutions and strategic partnerships. For more information, please visit https://dignitygold.com/ .

Contact: Jonathan Kolbe +1-646-499-1059