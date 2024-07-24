H.R. 7342 would establish a committee to advise the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) on improving the accessibility of VA benefits, services, and facilities for veterans with disabilities. The committee would be required to report biennially on its findings and recommendations. The bill also would increase the fees that VA charges borrowers for its home loan guarantees.
You just read:
H.R. 7342, Veterans Accessibility Advisory Committee Act of 2024
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.