Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,437 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,096 in the last 365 days.

H.R. 7342, Veterans Accessibility Advisory Committee Act of 2024

H.R. 7342 would establish a committee to advise the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) on improving the accessibility of VA benefits, services, and facilities for veterans with disabilities. The committee would be required to report biennially on its findings and recommendations. The bill also would increase the fees that VA charges borrowers for its home loan guarantees.

You just read:

H.R. 7342, Veterans Accessibility Advisory Committee Act of 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more