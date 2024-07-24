Solésence Beauty Science Wins Cosmopack North America Formulation Award for Third Year in a Row

Solésence is the first and only third-time winner of the Awards in the Cosmoprof North America network

ROMEOVILLE, Ill., July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solésence Beauty Science, a leader in inclusive, mineral-based beauty products for skincare and makeup brands, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Nanophase Technologies, today announced that their market-ready product, Lip Oil SPF 40+ featuring Solésence Kleair™, won the prestigious Cosmopack Award for Formulation at Cosmoprof North America in Las Vegas – making Solésence the first and only third-time winner of the Awards in the Cosmoprof North America Network. The Company won the same award in 2023 for Natural Glow Face Oil SPF 40+ featuring Solésence Kleair™ and Solésence Bloom™ and in 2022 for Multi-Cultural Magic SPF 50+ featuring Solésence Kleair™.



The winning 2024 formula, Lip Oil SPF 40+ featuring Solésence Kleair™, is designed to help brands bring SPF to the makeup aisle. The luxurious, twelve-shade range was created to bridge the gap between consumers’ concerns around signs of aging and skin cancer, and their desires when it comes to product experience. Powered by award-winning Solésence Kleair™ technology – a reinvention of zinc oxide that is available exclusively through Solésence finished goods – Lip Oil SPF 40+ delivers an elegant application of non-nano, mineral-based, broad-spectrum SPF 40+ sunscreen, preventing premature skin aging and the appearance of wrinkles, while reducing pollution-induced free radicals. Alongside these technology-enabled claims, the winning product also utilizes sustainably produced key ingredients, including naturally derived squalane and ECOCert/COSMOS approved meadowfoam seed oil, drawing attention to the environmental footprint of the water-free formula. Lip Oil SPF 40+ featuring Solésence Kleair™ is one of Solésence’s health-focused and beauty-inspired market-ready, white label products for brands.

Together, the Cosmoprof North America Awards and Cosmopack North America Awards are “[t]he American Beauty Competition that celebrates the greatest innovation in the beauty industry,” according to the Awards website. “Cosmopack Awards rewards the most innovative solution in the cosmetics industry: formulations, packaging, design, technology, materials, ingredients and sustainability.” The Formulation category, which includes makeup, skin & body care, hair, nail and all other cosmetics, was narrowed to four finalists on June 21, 2024, based upon each submission’s assessed innovation, marketability, sustainability, packaging & design, safety, ingredients & formulations, functionality & performance and quality. The finalists were then assessed by a live jury panel at Cosmoprof in Las Vegas and the winner was announced at the Award Ceremony on July 23.

“We are honored to win the Cosmopack North America Formulation Award for the third year in a row – an incredible accomplishment for our Company as Solésence continues to support our brand partners’ growth by keeping at the forefront of innovation across product claims and formats,” commented Kevin Cureton, Chief Operating Officer. “We are thrilled to see the opportunities unlocked through our products, and the success of our partners as their launches are embraced in the market, meeting the growing demand for skin health products across skincare and makeup categories, and ultimately improving the health and well-being of consumers through the continued use of these products.”

The Cosmopack North America Award for Formulation is the Company’s second major accolade of 2024. In March, the Company announced that its Soft Glow 40+ featuring Solésence Kleair™ won the Cosmetics & Toiletries Allē Awards in the Finished Formulas – Prestige category.

About Nanophase Technologies

Nanophase Technologies Corporation (OTCQB: NANX), www.nanophase.com, is a leading innovator in mineral-based and scientifically driven healthcare solutions across beauty and life science categories, as well as other legacy advanced materials applications. Leveraging a platform of integrated, patented and proprietary technologies, the Company creates products with unique performance, enhancing consumers’ health and well-being. We deliver commercial quantity and quality engineered materials both as ingredients and as part of fully formulated products in a variety of formats.

About Solésence Beauty Science

Solésence, www.solesence.com, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nanophase Technologies, is changing the face of skin health with patented, mineral-based technology that is embraced by leading performance-driven and clean beauty brands alike. Our patented products for brands transform the way mineral actives look, feel and function — enabling textures never-before-seen in the mineral space and inclusivity never-before-seen in the sun care space. Solésence’s innovative formulations offer best-in-class UV protection, unparalleled free radical prevention to protect against pollution, and enhanced antioxidant performance.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains words such as “expects,” “shall,” “will,” “believes,” and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements in this announcement are made based on the Company’s current beliefs, known events and circumstances at the time of publication, and as such, are subject in the future to unforeseen risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s results of operations, performance, and achievements to differ materially from current expectations expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the following: a decision by a customer to cancel a purchase order or supply agreement in light of the Company’s dependence on a limited number of key customers; uncertain demand for, and acceptance of, the Company’s engineered materials, ingredients, and fully formulated products; the Company’s manufacturing capacity and product mix flexibility in light of customer demand; the Company’s limited marketing experience; changes in development and distribution relationships; the impact of competitive products and technologies; the Company’s dependence on patents and protection of proprietary information; the resolution of litigation in which the Company may become involved; the impact of any potential new government regulations that could be difficult to respond to or too costly to comply with while remaining financially viable; the ability of the Company to maintain an appropriate electronic trading venue; and other factors described in the Company’s Form 10-K filed March 28, 2024. In addition, the Company’s forward-looking statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates. Except as required by federal securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new events, uncertainties, or other contingencies.

